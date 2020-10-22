You are here

  • Home
  • TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement

TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement

Is anyone really to blame for the pandemic's spread? The straw poll says yes. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vm8ac

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement

  • Most blamed the World Health Organisation, but many others said there was no one clear factor to blame
  • The poll received a mixed message from people torn between blaming individuals and the establishment
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly half of the respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said the World Health Organisation (WHO) was to blame for the failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 41.3 million cases of COVID-19, of which 1.13 million people have died – 28.1 million have so far recovered.

The year 2020 has seen a pandemic that brought nations to their knees as governments imposed lockdowns, and rules requiring people to wear masks, not to see loved ones and to work from home where possible

The mental health of the world’s population has been pushed to limits never experienced before in our lifetimes with isolation being one of the biggest factors.

Everyone has their views on how the pandemic has been handled, but few seem to agree on who is responsible.

 

 

The Arab News Twitter poll saw 44.9 percent blame the WHO for failing to manage the situation, while 17 percent blamed irresponsible members of the public who refuse to follow the guidelines and rules.

Just 6.5 percent said it was the fault of local authorities – but 31.6 percent said it was a combination of all three.

“I disagree with irresponsible citizens.... In the grand scheme the population has been very very compliant.... only the odd person wears no mask in stores ... you can’t blame the pandemic on a minute proportion of the population... The WHO and UN are to blame,” tweeted @Roofershound.

 

 

But others said a lack of consistent leadership was the biggest problem.

“The UK HMG has significant blame in spreading the disease because it was just a cold from Dec to April via their standard NHS policy of bed clearing elderly patients "medically fit" but with a cold to NHS funded respite & palliative beds. Killing an extra 20K via cross infection,” tweeted @AJamesW2.

 

 

The pandemic has – like this poll – split opinion globally – some support a lockdown, many say people should wear masks – it’s the law in some parts of the world and then others say their civil liberties have been taken with all these restrictions.

“ Some people’s definition of their rights and democracy is the same as a five year old cry babe “no, I don’t want to wear a mask,” @ArabNewsFriends added.

 

 

Now you have read this, take our new poll

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 world health organisation WHO Twitter poll

Related

Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: Turkey behind escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, almost half of Arab News readers say
Offbeat
TWITTER POLL: More than three-quarters say no to failing Turkish lira

Lucky baby anteater escapes birds, falls from tree into care of Australian zoo

Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

Lucky baby anteater escapes birds, falls from tree into care of Australian zoo

  • The echidna will remain at the Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital until it grows spines and can feed itself
Updated 21 October 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: A lucky echidna puggle, or baby spiny anteater, that survived an attack by birds and fell from a tree is taking its first steps as zoo keepers in Australia hand-feed the young mammal.
Members of the public brought the young echidna to the Taronga Zoo in Sydney last month after it fell 4 meters from a tree onto their balcony, somehow escaping becoming supper for the winner of a clash between a raven and a magpie.
“He was lost from his mum and the story is that some people were just sitting on their balcony one nice afternoon and they heard this thud and they looked down and they saw this little guy on the balcony,” said Taronga Zoo Senior Keeper Sarah Male.
“And they’ve looked up into the tree and seen a raven and a magpie there.”
After recovering from scratches and peck marks, the puggle – grey, sharp-nosed and easily held in the palm of one hand – has put on weight and started to develop fur, Male said.
“While the puggle is improving every day, it is still very young and in the wild would still be dependent on mum, so will require ongoing care for the next few months,” she said in an emailed statement.
“I’ve hand-raised lots of animals throughout the years at Taronga but such a young echidna puggle is a new experience.”
The echidna will remain at the Taronga Zoo Wildlife Hospital until it grows spines and can feed itself. The zoo said it hasn’t made plans for the animal beyond that.
Echidnas and platypuses are the only two species belonging to the monotreme order of egg-laying mammals. Their young are known as puggles.

Topics: Offbeat Australia

Related

Offbeat
Australia monster crocodile caught after eight-year hunt
World
Dingoes put down after French tourists mauled on Australian island

Latest updates

TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement
Newspaper apologizes for racist comment about Barça’s Fati
Alistair Gosling bringing Extreme sports to an adventure-hungry Middle East audience
Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform cabinet
Researchers say new model shows Turkish inflation well above official tally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.