You are here

  • Home
  • REVIEW: US remake of ‘Utopia’ comes up short

REVIEW: US remake of ‘Utopia’ comes up short

The cast of 'Utopia' (Amazon)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wrk3u

Updated 27 sec ago
Matt Ross

REVIEW: US remake of ‘Utopia’ comes up short

  • Lavish conspiracy drama misses the spark of the UK original
Updated 27 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: Adapting a UK show for US (and, thanks to the reach of streaming platforms, international) audiences is a risky proposition. There have been far more misses than hits, with the British style of programming often proving difficult to recreate with anything other than the original cast, setting and tone.

It’s even more of a surprise that a US remake of “Utopia” was green-lit when you consider that the original 2013 UK run, though now regarded as something of a cult hit, was a divisive mix of graphic violence, head-spinning conspiratorial doublespeak and terrifyingly brilliant dystopian foreshadowing. Indeed, the original incarnation of the show was cancelled after just 12 episodes.

So how does the US version stack up? The premise is largely the same. A group of online friends, obsessed with the idea that a mysterious comic book has been predicting the world’s catastrophes, meet in real life when word leaks out of a newly discovered second volume. The misfits, each with their own distinctive foibles, find themselves on the run from a sinister organization that is hellbent on getting the book back. The only person they can turn to is the enigmatic Jessica Hyde, the ‘star’ of the comic book’s first volume.

In many ways, the US version simply transplants the action, characters and plot from the original, albeit it with the high-gloss buffing of modern TV production dollars. Sadly, in most cases, the 2020 version doesn’t fare well – Sasha Lane’s Jessica Hyde and Christopher Denham’s Arby, for example, lack the charisma of Fiona O’Shaughnessy or the horrifying blankness of Neil Maskell from the UK show.




Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde in 'Utopia.' (Amazon)

There are some nice nods to the more modern setting – not to mention horribly unfortunate relevance, given the current global pandemic – and some big names making up the supporting cast (John Cusack and Rainn Wilson), but more often that not, the 2020 show lacks the claustrophobic menace that pervaded the UK original.

“Utopia” is still an enjoyably uncomfortable watch, and is (at times) still chillingly sinister. Those who missed the UK original might find something here, but those who caught the show first time round may feel a little underwhelmed.

Topics: TV review Utopia

Related

Lifestyle
Conspiracy thriller ‘Utopia’: A binge-worthy TV show

Paris Hilton dazzles in Kuwaiti designer’s gown in new music video

Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Paris Hilton dazzles in Kuwaiti designer’s gown in new music video

Updated 38 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Former reality star Paris Hilton has released a new music video, “I Blame You,” in which she wears a glitzy gown by Kuwaiti designer-to-the-stars Yousef Al-Jasmi. 

The 39-year-old singer and actress chose a form-fitting silver dress with a high collar.

Hilton dedicated the song to her partner, the author and entrepreneur Carter Reum, who appears in clips in the video. The star has known Reum for 15 years, but they have only been dating since November 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@parishilton always rock my creations #Iblameyou باريس هيلتون تتألق من جسميكو

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

Apart from the romantic tribute, Hilton’s song also comes with a good cause. 

In a teaser video the hotel heiress shared on Instagram before the release, she said that all the proceeds from “I Blame You” will go to Breaking Code Silence, an organization that provides therapeutic treatments for children with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hilton has been vocal about mental health after her recent YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris,” revealed she is still coping from trauma she experienced at a boarding school as a child. In the documentary, Hilton claimed she and other students suffered mental and physical abuse from the school staff.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@aliciakeys Alicia keys wearing Yousef aljasmi #billboards2020 #billboardmusicawards

A post shared by Yousef Al Jasmi جسميكو (@yousef_aljasmi) on

Hilton was not the only star to be spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creation in recent days. On Oct. 15, US singer Alicia Keys showed off a sparkling bodysuit by the designer during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Al-Jasmi’s signature glittering looks have also been worn by stars including American singers Mariah Carey and Kelly Rowland, and media personality and socialite Khloe Kardashian.

Topics: Yousef Al-Jasmi Paris Hilton

Latest updates

REVIEW: US remake of ‘Utopia’ comes up short
TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement
Newspaper apologizes for racist comment about Barça’s Fati
Alistair Gosling bringing Extreme sports to an adventure-hungry Middle East audience
Saad Hariri named new Lebanon PM, promises reform cabinet

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.