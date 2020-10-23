WASHINGTON: The US Treasury on Thursday slapped new sanctions on five Iranian entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for what it called “brazen attempts” to interfere with the US election and US voters.
The groups have worked to “sow discord among the voting populace by spreading disinformation online and executing malign influence operations aimed at misleading US voters,” the Treasury said.
The US also blacklisted Iraj Masjedi, Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, saying he has for years overseen the training and support of Iraqi militia groups which are responsible for attacks on US and coalition forces in Iraq.
"In his current capacity, Masjedi has exploited his position as the Iranian regime’s ambassador in Iraq to obfuscate financial transfers conducted for the benefit of the IRGC-QF," Treasury said in a statement, referring to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
US slaps new sanctions on Iranian groups for election interference
https://arab.news/6c3sk
US slaps new sanctions on Iranian groups for election interference
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury on Thursday slapped new sanctions on five Iranian entities, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for what it called “brazen attempts” to interfere with the US election and US voters.