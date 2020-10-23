You are here

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases has ‘no clinical benefit’ for patients

The study of 464 COVID-19 patients in India found that people who received plasma infusions were not less likely to die or progress to a more severe form of the disease. (Reuters/File Photo)
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases has 'no clinical benefit' for patients

LONDON: Plasma infusions do not aid the recovery of COVID-19 patients, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal.

The study of 464 COVID-19 patients in India found that people who received plasma infusions were not less likely to die or progress to a more severe form of the disease.

This outcome showed that plasma infusions offered “no net clinical benefit to patients.”

Patients who received infusions did, however, experience an improvement in symptoms such as shortness of breath and fatigue.

Ian Jones, a professor of virology at Reading University, said: "The poor performance of convalescent plasma in this trial is disappointing but not entirely surprising. We still do not have enough treatments for the early stage of disease to prevent severe disease and, until this becomes an option, avoiding being infected with the virus remains the key message.”

Despite the slight improvements to fatigue and shortness of breath, Reading University cellular microbiology expert Simon Clarke said these were not enough to improve recovery from the disease.

“In simple terms, there were no clinical benefits to the patients,” he added.

Patients in India and the US have been receiving plasma infusions as part of their treatment, so news that the procedure has little or no effect on recovery is a significant setback.

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

  • Constitutional amendment was among electoral promises of the ruling party led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister brother
  • The legislation, which concentrates power in the president’s hands, was passed without a referendum
Updated 5 min 28 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament has approved a controversial constitutional amendment granting sweeping executive powers to the president, which the government says will ensure stability.

The 20th amendment to the constitution was passed on Thursday evening with 156 lawmakers in the 225-member legislature voting in favor of changes that would concentrate authority in the hands of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the cost of the prime minister and the parliament.

“As per the amendment, Sri Lanka has got a strong and stable executive, which can run the government consistently,” Justice Minister Ali Sabry told Arab News on Friday.
 
Rajapaksa will now be able to appoint and dismiss ministers and members of what had been independent commissions responsible for elections, public service, human rights and investigating corruption. He can also dissolve parliament two years and six months after a general election.

After 39 petitions were filed with the Supreme Court against the amendment, the judicial body ruled on Tuesday that several sections of the legislation — those that consolidate presidential power — should be changed or would need to be approved through a referendum.

Minister Sabry said that the changes had been made and no referendum was needed.

The constitutional amendment was one of the campaign promises of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), led by the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, ahead of the August elections.

While the ruling SLPP itself did not have the required two-thirds majority to change the constitution, the amendment was passed during Thursday’s sitting as eight parliament members from the opposition voted in favor of it.
 
Hafiz Nazeer Ahamed, a member of the opposition representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said that he voted for the bill as he felt that a country such as Sri Lanka needed a strong hand to run it successfully.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proven himself as a good administrator and he successfully combated the pandemic without heavy casualties and limiting the deaths to 14 only in the country, and his services were also appreciated for annihilating terror in the country in 2009 when he was the defense secretary,” he told Arab News.

Other members of the opposition see the passage of the amendment as a development “opposite in direction to the rule of law and democratization,” Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, senior lawyer and parliamentarian from the Tamil National Alliance, told Arab News.

“It is a damaging piece of legislation to the country,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the amendment was passed with the help of some opposition members.

Dayan Jayathilake, the country’s former ambassador to Russia, France and the US, said that the new amendment would not benefit the country.

“I am disturbed over centralization of powers in the hands of a single person, which will change his character into dictatorship.”

Topics:  Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)

