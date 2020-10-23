You are here

Far-right activist faces terror charges for attack on solicitor in UK

Medlock was scheduled to appear in court via video link on Friday, but when the session began he removed his clothes and refused to put them back on again, prompting the judge to say he was “regarded as having deliberately absented himself.” (Reuters/File Photo)
LONDON: A British man has been charged with a terrorist plot to kill a solicitor whom he targeted for his role in challenging the UK government’s deportation of immigrants.

Cavan Medlock, 28, reportedly arrived at Duncan Lewis Solicitors in Harrow, England, brandishing a large knife, handcuffs, a Nazi flag and a Confederacy flag, and proceeded to conduct a “racially or religiously aggravated attack” on solicitor Sheroy Zaq.

He also threatened to kill one of the firm’s directors, Toufique Hossain, and Ravindran Tharmalangram, another employee. 

After his arrest, Medlock told police that he had intended to take hostages and display the flags “so that like-minded people would take action.”

Prosecutor Adam Harbinson claims Medlock is an extreme right-wing terrorist who targeted Zaq for his role in mounting legal challenges against the British government’s attempts to deport immigrants it deemed illegal.

Medlock was scheduled to appear in court via video link on Friday, but when the session began he removed his clothes and refused to put them back on again, prompting the judge to say he was “regarded as having deliberately absented himself.”

He was charged with preparation of a terrorist act for researching Duncan Lewis Solicitors and allegedly plotting to kill a lawyer in addition to previous charges, made on Sept. 8, of possession of a bladed article in a public place; threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place; assault by beating; making threats to kill; and two counts of causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment or distress.

Medlock was not asked to enter a plea, and a provisional trial date has been set for May 17, 2021.

NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exercises

BRUSSELS: Turkey and Greece have agreed to cancel rival military exercises that were to have been held next week on their respective national days, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.
The neighbors, while NATO members, are at loggerheads over energy drilling and maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the alliance has set up a hotline to head off accidental clashes.
“This is a very welcome step,” Stoltenberg said after a videoconference of NATO defense ministers, including Greece’s Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Turkey’s Hulusi Akar.
“These are steps in the right direction, and it helps to reduce the risks for instance and accidents.”
Greece had been expected to conduct exercises on Wednesday October 28, its Oxi Day holiday, and Turkey on Thursday, celebrated there as Republic Day.
Turkey has deployed the Oruc Reis, a gas exploration vessel under military escort into Greek waters off the island of Kastellorizo, and Greek vessels are nearby.
Addressing a news conference after two days of talks on a variety of topics, Stoltenberg confirmed he had raised the situation with the Greek and Turkish ministers.
“I will say that we had a good and constructive talks and allies expressed a strong support for the NATO de-confliction mechanism,” Stoltenberg said.
“I welcome now the fact that we have been able to see some concrete steps in that direction with the cancelation of the two exercises.”
French Defense Minister Florence Parly also hailed the decisions to cancel the military exercises, stressing the need to “respect international law and restore stability in the region.”
Stoltenberg also welcomed Germany’s diplomatic mediation in the underlying dispute.
On Thursday, he had warned that — while NATO could help keep the rival militaries apart — it would be down to Ankara and Athens to open a dialogue to resolve their long-standing differences.

