Far-right activist faces terror charges for attack on solicitor in UK

LONDON: A British man has been charged with a terrorist plot to kill a solicitor whom he targeted for his role in challenging the UK government’s deportation of immigrants.

Cavan Medlock, 28, reportedly arrived at Duncan Lewis Solicitors in Harrow, England, brandishing a large knife, handcuffs, a Nazi flag and a Confederacy flag, and proceeded to conduct a “racially or religiously aggravated attack” on solicitor Sheroy Zaq.

He also threatened to kill one of the firm’s directors, Toufique Hossain, and Ravindran Tharmalangram, another employee.

After his arrest, Medlock told police that he had intended to take hostages and display the flags “so that like-minded people would take action.”

Prosecutor Adam Harbinson claims Medlock is an extreme right-wing terrorist who targeted Zaq for his role in mounting legal challenges against the British government’s attempts to deport immigrants it deemed illegal.

Medlock was scheduled to appear in court via video link on Friday, but when the session began he removed his clothes and refused to put them back on again, prompting the judge to say he was “regarded as having deliberately absented himself.”

He was charged with preparation of a terrorist act for researching Duncan Lewis Solicitors and allegedly plotting to kill a lawyer in addition to previous charges, made on Sept. 8, of possession of a bladed article in a public place; threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place; assault by beating; making threats to kill; and two counts of causing racially aggravated alarm, harassment or distress.

Medlock was not asked to enter a plea, and a provisional trial date has been set for May 17, 2021.