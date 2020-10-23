You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves at his supporters as he leaves a polling station after casting his vote during the country’s parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 5, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7m36s

Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president

  • Constitutional amendment was among electoral promises of the ruling party led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister brother
  • The legislation, which concentrates power in the president’s hands, was passed without a referendum
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament has approved a controversial constitutional amendment granting sweeping executive powers to the president, which the government says will ensure stability.

The 20th amendment to the constitution was passed on Thursday evening with 156 lawmakers in the 225-member legislature voting in favor of changes that would concentrate authority in the hands of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the cost of the prime minister and the parliament.

“As per the amendment, Sri Lanka has got a strong and stable executive, which can run the government consistently,” Justice Minister Ali Sabry told Arab News on Friday.
 
Rajapaksa will now be able to appoint and dismiss ministers and members of what had been independent commissions responsible for elections, public service, human rights and investigating corruption. He can also dissolve parliament two years and six months after a general election.

After 39 petitions were filed with the Supreme Court against the amendment, the judicial body ruled on Tuesday that several sections of the legislation — those that consolidate presidential power — should be changed or would need to be approved through a referendum.

Minister Sabry said that the changes had been made and no referendum was needed.

The constitutional amendment was one of the campaign promises of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), led by the president and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, ahead of the August elections.

While the ruling SLPP itself did not have the required two-thirds majority to change the constitution, the amendment was passed during Thursday’s sitting as eight parliament members from the opposition voted in favor of it.
 
Hafiz Nazeer Ahamed, a member of the opposition representing the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, said that he voted for the bill as he felt that a country such as Sri Lanka needed a strong hand to run it successfully.

“President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has proven himself as a good administrator and he successfully combated the pandemic without heavy casualties and limiting the deaths to 14 only in the country, and his services were also appreciated for annihilating terror in the country in 2009 when he was the defense secretary,” he told Arab News.

Other members of the opposition see the passage of the amendment as a development “opposite in direction to the rule of law and democratization,” Mathiaparanan Abraham Sumanthiran, senior lawyer and parliamentarian from the Tamil National Alliance, told Arab News.

“It is a damaging piece of legislation to the country,” he said, adding that it was regrettable that the amendment was passed with the help of some opposition members.

Dayan Jayathilake, the country’s former ambassador to Russia, France and the US, said that the new amendment would not benefit the country.

“I am disturbed over centralization of powers in the hands of a single person, which will change his character into dictatorship.”

Topics:  Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)

Related

Special
World
Sri Lanka’s top court rules parts of new bill are ‘inconsistent’ with constitution
Special
World
Sri Lanka minister claims constitutional changes meet people’s aspirations

NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exercises

Updated 23 October 2020
AFP

NATO says Greece and Turkey cancel military exercises

  • “This is a very welcome step,” Stoltenberg said after a videoconference of NATO defense ministers
  • Turkey has deployed a gas exploration vessel under military escort into Greek waters
Updated 23 October 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: Turkey and Greece have agreed to cancel rival military exercises that were to have been held next week on their respective national days, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.
The neighbors, while NATO members, are at loggerheads over energy drilling and maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the alliance has set up a hotline to head off accidental clashes.
“This is a very welcome step,” Stoltenberg said after a videoconference of NATO defense ministers, including Greece’s Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Turkey’s Hulusi Akar.
“These are steps in the right direction, and it helps to reduce the risks for instance and accidents.”
Greece had been expected to conduct exercises on Wednesday October 28, its Oxi Day holiday, and Turkey on Thursday, celebrated there as Republic Day.
Turkey has deployed the Oruc Reis, a gas exploration vessel under military escort into Greek waters off the island of Kastellorizo, and Greek vessels are nearby.
Addressing a news conference after two days of talks on a variety of topics, Stoltenberg confirmed he had raised the situation with the Greek and Turkish ministers.
“I will say that we had a good and constructive talks and allies expressed a strong support for the NATO de-confliction mechanism,” Stoltenberg said.
“I welcome now the fact that we have been able to see some concrete steps in that direction with the cancelation of the two exercises.”
French Defense Minister Florence Parly also hailed the decisions to cancel the military exercises, stressing the need to “respect international law and restore stability in the region.”
Stoltenberg also welcomed Germany’s diplomatic mediation in the underlying dispute.
On Thursday, he had warned that — while NATO could help keep the rival militaries apart — it would be down to Ankara and Athens to open a dialogue to resolve their long-standing differences.

Topics: Greece Turkey NATO

Related

Update
Middle-East
US suspends Turkey visa services after reports on potential attacks
Special
Middle-East
Egyptian-Cypriot-Greece summit discusses Turkey’s provocations

Latest updates

Turkey on alert after US warns of potential terror strikes
Sri Lanka passes controversial amendment giving sweeping powers to president
Palestinians allowed to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque
Lebanon’s parliamentary blocs to help Hariri form new government
Pentagon condemns Turkish missile system test, threatens 'serious consequences'

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.