Sri Lanka’s top court rules parts of new bill are ‘inconsistent’ with constitution

A Sri Lankan vegetable seller pushes his cart past posters against a proposed constitutional amendment that would consolidate power in the president's hands in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP)
  • Judges say proposed amendment, which grants greater powers to the president, must be changed or put to the public in a referendum
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has ruled that four sections of a controversial proposed bill are “inconsistent” with the country’s constitution, parliamentary Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said on Tuesday. Judges said that if the contentious sections are not amended, they must be approved by the public in a national referendum.

The ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (People’s Front) party introduced the Draft Bill of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution on Sept. 22, arguing that it will facilitate development of the island nation.

However, critics say that it hands greater powers not to MPs but to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. If the bill passes as it stands, he would no longer be accountable to the parliament, would be granted the ability to dissolve the legislature a year after an election, and receive full immunity from prosecution. Currently, the president can be taken to court to answer for his actions, and he can only dissolve the parliament during the final six months of its five-year term.

The Supreme Court, which received 39 petitions against the bill, delivered its final verdict to parliament on Tuesday. The bill will be debated by MPs on Wednesday and Thursday.

In its verdict, the five-judge bench said that the “constitutional inconsistency” created by granting certain powers to the president would be resolved if the bill is amended in line with the court’s recommendations. Otherwise, a referendum would be required.

The judges dismissed the idea that presidential “immunity is essential for the unimpeded and efficient discharge of functions,” stating that the arguments they heard “failed to establish a cogent and rational nexus between the non-justiciability of the president’s acts and the effective discharge of functions and duties.”

However, they allowed a number of other contentious proposals contained in the amendment, including giving the president the power to hold any number of ministries, appoint and sack ministers, and appoint top judges and officials to key institutions.

Mathiaparanam Abraham Sumanthiran, an MP and senior lawyer from northern Sri Lanka, said: “This is a regressive piece of legislation that would push the country into the dark ages. Time and again, the people of this country were keen on the abolition of the executive president. This will make the president a superman.”

Veteran journalist and political analyst N. M. Ameen echoed the concerns, and praised the judges for their ruling.

“The Supreme Court has made the right observations to be followed, and it is up to the parliament now to go ahead according to (the court’s) determination,” he said. “The present constitution ensures the democratic privileges of both the citizens and the state.”

Some critics suggest that the government is using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to rush through approval of the bill.

“It’s very clear that the constitutional amendment is being made in a hurry when the whole country is suffering from a pandemic,” said Muheed Jeeran, an international political lobbyist. “People have gone through such unbearable hardships (this year) with COVID-19, let us not rush these things — haste makes waste.”

Sri Lanka has had a powerful executive presidential system since 1978, but a reformist government elected in 2015 reined in presidential powers, instead handing them to the parliament and independent commissions.

KARACHI: Pakistan is planning to allow Chinese companies to carry out deep-sea fishing in the country’s territorial waters. But a pressure group representing Pakistani fishermen has said the move could threaten the livelihoods of at least 3 million people.

A dozen Chinese deep-sea trawlers docked at the port of Karachi last month, worrying local fishermen who said that commercial fishing vessels and bottom trawling would deplete fish stocks in the exclusive federal sea zones off the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan. 

Bottom trawling, which involves dragging nets across the seafloor to scoop up fish, stirs up the sediment lying on the seabed, displaces or harms some marine species, causes pollutants to mix into plankton and move into the food chain, and creates harmful algae blooms or oxygen-deficient dead zones.

The coastal line of Sindh and Baluchistan is 1,050 kilometers long, said chairman of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum Mohammad Ali Shah, and around three million fishermen relied on the sea to survive. A new fishing policy was expected but had yet to be revealed by the government, he added.

“The deep-sea trawler policy has not yet been approved, but before that they (China) have brought these trawlers,” Shah told Arab News, describing the arrival of the Chinese vessels as illegal.

In 2018, the government enacted a deep-sea fishing licensing policy that was opposed by bodies representing fishermen and provincial government. They called it a constitutional violation and an encroachment on the livelihoods of fishermen in the coastal provinces.

But fears about foreign fishing companies are not new.

For years, fishermen in the southwestern city of Gwadar in Baluchistan have protested against foreign trawlers.

Tensions first began to surface when the Fisheries Department disclosed its plan to issue licenses to foreign fishing vessels to operate in an exclusive economic zone in 2016.

But last week the federal minister for maritime affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, said the country’s new policy would not allow Chinese trawlers to engage in unregulated deep-sea fishing. Bottom trawling would be banned under the new system, he added.

“Importing boats is not illegal,” he told Arab News. “How you use them has to be regulated.”

Pakistan divides its sea into three zones. The federal government controls zone 3 (from 20 to 200 nautical miles). Up to 12 nautical miles (zone-1) is the domain of Sindh and Baluchistan and, between 12 to 20 nautical miles, the sea is declared a buffer zone.

Local fishermen are not allowed to fish in Zone 3, and foreign fishing vessels are not permitted to fish in the other two zones under the existing policy.

The Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS), which issued the permit to the Chinese trawlers, said the vessels would not use the destructive bottom trawling method and would help to “upgrade” the Pakistani fishing industry and exports.

Official figures put the annual value of Pakistan’s fish exports at around $450 million.

“Bringing Chinese trawlers for deep-sea fishing is in line with the government’s deep-sea fishing policy and aimed at upgrading and modernizing fishing, besides providing job opportunities to local fishermen,” Abdul Berr, FCS chairman, told Arab News. “Around 3,500 fishermen will get employment opportunities with the arrival of the world’s latest fishing boats and modern small boats. First, 70 percent of the staff at trawlers and processing facilities will be local. There will be no fishing in provincial, territorial waters. The trawlers will bring all their catch to Karachi, where it will be processed in factories and then exported.”

Small local fishermen would receive modern fiber boats on easy instalments, he added, a step toward replacing their obsolete boats.

But Sindh’s minister for livestock and fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi, said the mega fishing ships would wipe out sea life even if they were only operating in the federal government’s Zone 3.

“We will also oppose its (trawlers’) operations in Zone 3 because they will just wipe out sea life including the fish’s seed,” Pitafi told Arab News.

A 2016 survey from the Food and Agriculture Organisation revealed that more than 72 percent of the fish stock in Pakistan’s coastal areas had already declined.

“One trawler does a catch that is equal to a catch by 100 of our fishing boats,” fisherman Younus Khaskheli said. “And their fishing net is the most dangerous one because it hunts thousands of tons of fish.”

Tens of thousands of fishing boats were registered in Pakistan, he added, with fishermen from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even Bangladesh fishing in these waters.

“Our sea stock will end. The country will lose the income of billions and our fishermen will become jobless. There won’t be any food left in the sea.”

