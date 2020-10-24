Lebanese director Nadine Labaki is ‘filming everything’ after Beirut blast

You are here

Nadine Labaki first became a star in 2007 after the release of her debut film, “Caramel.” File/AFP
DUBAI: Lebanese director Nadine Labaki revealed at the El Gouna Film Festival that she is “filming everything” in Beirut since the Aug. 4 blast.

The Oscar-nominated director added that she doesn’t “know where it’s going to lead, or if it will ever lead anywhere,” but that she needs to “capture what’s been happening,” according to Variety.

On Aug. 4, nearly three tons of neglected ammonium nitrate detonated in the capital city’s port, leaving 190 dead, more than 6,500 injured and 300,000 without a home. Despite the tragedy, Labaki is hopeful.

“Lebanon has always been functioning without a government. That is the only hope I still have of rebuilding the country,” Labaki stated.

Labaki first became a star in 2007 after the release of her debut film, “Caramel” – a soapy movie about five women who bond in a Beirut salon.

Her most recent film, “Capernaum,” shed light on Beirut’s grinding poverty. Set against the backdrop of the city’s overcrowded, sprawling slums, the 2018 film, which made its international debut at Cannes and was nominated for an Oscar in the international feature film category, beautifully captures the pre-existing chaos of present-day Beirut. 

Though it’s unclear how Labaki’s footage will take form, one can certainly expect a harrowing and moving piece of cinema, if her past work is any indication.

LONDON: After a well-received first season, the second batch of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show conversations began to show signs that the legendary late-night host was softening in his old age. He was less barbed, less sarcastic and (dare we say it) more fawning than the acerbic agitator who had been a mainstay of US talk shows for more than 30 years.

And while the third season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” undoubtedly sees the 73-year-old comedian taking a slower-paced approach to his interviews (episodes are, after all, nearly an hour, rather than the quick-fire exchanges of his earlier career) there are glimmers of that pointed stare, that quick-witted retort, that unbalancing question that make him such a great interviewer. The guests – Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr, Dave Chappelle and Lizzo – give Letterman different things to play off. His familiarity with Downey Jr and Chappelle contrasts with his (slightly contrived) old-man schtick in the face of Kardashian West’s social media clout, but with more than a few minutes to play with, there’s time enough for him to ramp up from pleasantries to more serious lines of questioning. And he does, for the most part, take those chances, whether it’s exploring issues of addiction with Downey Jr, comedic excess with Chappelle, or Kardashian West’s relationship with the White House.

It’s interesting to note that Letterman remains quick to play to the crowd. It’s what makes the interviews with Chappelle and Lizzo stand out, filmed as they are at the star’s homes instead of with a studio audience. In the series opener interview with Kardashian West, for example, Letterman appears almost cowed by the star power of his guest, and his questioning turns more grandfatherly than genuinely inquisitive. But every now and again, he throws his guests a curveball, probing with questions that deserve not to be spoiled here. They’re welcome reminders that, when he’s on song, Letterman still has few equals.

 

