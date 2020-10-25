Rights groups condemn Houthi shelling of Taiz hospital

DUBAI: Rights groups have condemned the Houthi shelling of the Hope Hospital for Tumors Treatment in Yemen’s central Taiz on Saturday, which injured to health workers and partially damaged the health facility.

In separate statements, the Human Rights Information and Training Center (HRITC), the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms (YNRF) described as “a war crime” and “systematic crimes” the Iran-backed militia’s heavy shelling of the hospital which was located in a heavily civilian populated area.

Local Taiz authorities likewise criticized the attack, and said “it is clearly evidenced that the militia deliberately targets the innocent civilians including patients in medical facilities,” state news agency Saba News reported.

“It is a war crime that necessitates an international action towards the systematic crimes of the Houthi militia against Taiz,” according to the HRITC.

“Conducting an international probe into these crimes has become an urgency so that war criminals don’t get away with it,” it said.

The moved also asked the UN’s human rights commissioner to urgently “stop these aggressions and lift the six-year siege that the Houthi militia have been imposing on the city.”

The YNRF likewise said the Houthis “deliberately targeted the Hope Hospital,” and demanded that the UN to take all the necessary measures to deter these crimes and criminalize the militia’s indiscriminate shelling and siege around the city.