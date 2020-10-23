You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition destroy Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Coalition destroy Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the drone was targeting civilian areas. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cj5w3

Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

Coalition destroy Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The drone was targeting civilian areas in the south of the Kingdom
  • Saudi Arabia last week denounced the Houthi militia’s continued launch of drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom
Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.
“Forces of the Arab coalition have destroyed a drone launched by terrorist Houthi militants on civilian areas in the south,” Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
Saudi Arabia last week denounced the Houthi militia’s continued launch of drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom.
The attacks are carried out in “a systematic and deliberate manner, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” the Saudi council of ministers said in a weekly meeting.
The cabinet said the Kingdom wanted to “promote the values of pluralism and international cooperation stipulated in the United Nations Charter, in order to achieve sustainable development plans and goals and overcome challenges to reach a more inclusive and just world.”
The council reviewed a number of other issues and regional and international developments.
The ministers also said recent positive estimates of credit rating agencies on the Kingdom’s economy reflected its ability to face global economic challenges.

Topics: Houthis Houthi Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Yemeni prisoners say they were tortured by their Houthis captors
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi ballistic missile

Saudi Arabia records lowest COVID-19 death rate since May with 14 fatalities

Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records lowest COVID-19 death rate since May with 14 fatalities

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 330,578
  • A total of 5,264 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 35 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced it’s lowest death rate since May on Friday, recording 14 fatalities.
The Kingdom’s health ministry also announced 383 new cases of the disease. Of the new cases, 42 were announced in Riyadh, 40 in Makkah, 38 in Madinah, 28 in Hail and 15 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 330,578 after 397 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,264 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Iran reports record 6,134 new daily COVID-19 cases

Latest updates

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 cases has ‘no clinical benefit’ for patients
Saudi Arabia records lowest COVID-19 death rate since May with 14 fatalities
Irish locals show their colors in Biden’s ancestral home
Husband of missing UK jogger charged with murder
India PM Modi holds first election rally since COVID-19 outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.