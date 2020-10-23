Coalition destroy Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Saudi-led Arab coalition intercepted a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in the Kingdom on Friday, state news agency SPA reported.

“Forces of the Arab coalition have destroyed a drone launched by terrorist Houthi militants on civilian areas in the south,” Spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Saudi Arabia last week denounced the Houthi militia’s continued launch of drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom.

The attacks are carried out in “a systematic and deliberate manner, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and its customary rules,” the Saudi council of ministers said in a weekly meeting.

The cabinet said the Kingdom wanted to “promote the values of pluralism and international cooperation stipulated in the United Nations Charter, in order to achieve sustainable development plans and goals and overcome challenges to reach a more inclusive and just world.”

The council reviewed a number of other issues and regional and international developments.

The ministers also said recent positive estimates of credit rating agencies on the Kingdom’s economy reflected its ability to face global economic challenges.