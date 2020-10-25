You are here

Jordan to open some land border crossings for travellers

Jordan’s reopening of some land border crossings would be subject to protocols and procedures through the government’s online travel platform. (AFP file photo)
Updated 25 October 2020
Arab News

Jordan to open some land border crossings for travellers

Updated 25 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan will reopen some land border crossings for travellers as the Kingdom eases coronavirus restrictions and put into place protocols and procedures through its online travel platform.

The land border crossings – Al-Mudawara border crossing, the King Hussein Bridge, and the Sheikh Hussein Bridge – will start receiving travellers according to procedures and controls for the number of travellers for each crossing, state news agency Petra said.

The allowed movements would be in accordance to health protocols and procedures that require pre-registration on the visit Jordan e-platform, Ali Al-Ayed, the Minister of State for Media Affairs, said in the report.

Al-Ayed explained that the decision reopen some border crossings would balance the urgent need for many Jordanians to return via land to the Kingdom with efforts to control infection cases from abroad to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The government will further issue information on procedures at each border crossing, he said.

Iraqis rally to relaunch year-old anti-government revolt

Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Iraqis rally to relaunch year-old anti-government revolt

  • The renewed mobilization has retained protesters’ key demand of the ouster of the entire ruling class
  • About 600 protesters were killed and 30,000 wounded in clashes with security forces
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
AFP
BAGHDAD: Thousands of Iraqis headed Sunday to Baghdad’s iconic Tahrir Square and its high-security Green Zone to mark the first anniversary of a protest movement against the country’s stagnant political class.
“This is an important day, we are here to keep the movement going,” student Mohamed Ali said in the square, epicenter of the revolt.
The renewed mobilization has retained protesters’ key demand of the ouster of the entire ruling class accused of corruption and being beholden to neighboring Iran.
Iraq is the second largest oil exporter in the world but has struggled to pay salaries for its bloated public sector.
“We have the same demands as last year,” Ali told AFP.
In a months-long revolt launched in October 2019, hundreds of thousands of demonstrators camped out in Baghdad and southern cities to demand a total overhaul of a political system failing to deliver basic services and salaries.
About 600 protesters were killed and 30,000 wounded in clashes with security forces before the movement lost momentum then ground to a halt in the spring due to the coronavirus crisis and rising US-Iran tensions.
Since Saturday, military checkpoints and roadblocks have been erected around the square and the Green Zone, which is off-limits to Iraqi citizens.
The fortified Green Zone — site of parliament, government offices and the US embassy — is separated by a bridge from the square.
Riot police stationed around major thoroughfares have barred demonstrators waving Iraqi flags from trying to cross.
Other parallel bridges have also been sealed off.
With no central leadership behind the protests, activists are divided over whether to stay put in Tahrir or head to the Green Zone at the risk of violence breaking out.

