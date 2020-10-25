Jordan to open some land border crossings for travellers

DUBAI: Jordan will reopen some land border crossings for travellers as the Kingdom eases coronavirus restrictions and put into place protocols and procedures through its online travel platform.

The land border crossings – Al-Mudawara border crossing, the King Hussein Bridge, and the Sheikh Hussein Bridge – will start receiving travellers according to procedures and controls for the number of travellers for each crossing, state news agency Petra said.

The allowed movements would be in accordance to health protocols and procedures that require pre-registration on the visit Jordan e-platform, Ali Al-Ayed, the Minister of State for Media Affairs, said in the report.

Al-Ayed explained that the decision reopen some border crossings would balance the urgent need for many Jordanians to return via land to the Kingdom with efforts to control infection cases from abroad to limit the spread of the pandemic.

The government will further issue information on procedures at each border crossing, he said.