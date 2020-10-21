Jordan limits comprehensive curfew to Fridays until end of 2020

DUBAI: Jordan’s comprehensive curfew has been revised and will now be imposed only on Fridays – instead of Fridays and Saturdays – until the end of the year, state news agency Petra reported citing Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh.
Khasawneh said businesses can operate until 10 p.m. and public movement will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. as partial nighttime curfews will be extended.
The comprehensive curfew will be implemented on Friday, while the partial nighttime curfew the next day.
Schools, universities, cultural centers and vocational training institutes will continue to operate remotely until the end of the first semester, Petra reported.
