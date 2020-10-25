You are here

  • Home
  • ‘On the Rocks’ — Bill Murray is a steal in this dad-daughter outing

‘On the Rocks’ — Bill Murray is a steal in this dad-daughter outing

“On the Rocks” is Sofia Coppola’s seventh film as writer-director. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/p562r

Updated 25 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘On the Rocks’ — Bill Murray is a steal in this dad-daughter outing

Updated 25 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Bill Murray is the most endearing aspect from “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s seventh film as writer-director. Behind his trademark deadpan expression, Murray still has twinkle and mischief in his eyes. And he brings out the same kind of lonely wistfulness we saw in his earlier association with Coppola in 2003’s “Lost in Translation,” in which he and Scarlett Johansson meet in a Tokyo hotel and find comfort in each other. There was no romance there, as there is none in his latest outing as Felix. Daughter Laura (played by Rashida Jones, who has starred in “I Love You, Man” and “The Social Network”) is troubled thinking that her life is about to go into a tailspin. 




“On the Rocks” is now on Apple TV+. Supplied

“On the Rocks” — on Apple TV+ and set in New York — is just as sentimental and sweet as “Lost in Translation.” As Coppola’s latest adventure begins, we see Felix, who has made his millions as an art dealer, in the lap of luxury with a chauffeured Mercedes, first-class hotels and sensational magic in his persona. But having divorced his wife many moons ago, he longs to nurture the relationship with his daughter Laura, who is married to the very successful Dean (Marlon Wayans) with two lovely daughters. 

However, in a kind of mid-marriage crisis, Laura begins to have doubts about Dean’s fidelity, especially after he gets busy with his new professional venture that takes him away on frequent trips. His “leggy” assistant, Fiona, accompanies him, and Laura confides this to her dad, who weaves stories of all that could be happening between Dean and his assistant. Felix suggests that they follow the possibly philandering husband, and a troubled Laura gets talked into it.




“On the Rocks” has great moments, and is compelling to a great extent. Supplied

All this leads to hilarious situations with Felix always being in command, even when cops catch him speeding as he is trying to tail Dean’s cab. Wittily calm and composed, he is the sort of guy who will unabashedly say to a passing stranger that she looks ravishing and get away with it, much to his daughter’s consternation.

“On the Rocks” has great moments, and is compelling to a great extent, with Murray engaging us with full-of-life banter. Jones matches up to him, a nervous wife tottering on the edge of what has been a great marriage. She hides her angst with remarkable alacrity, trying to play a good mother to her kids, while her dad leads her up the garden path. “On the Rocks” is happily no weepy tale, and Coppola spices it up.

Topics: film review review

Dayma: Levantine flavors with a contemporary twist

Updated 25 October 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

Dayma: Levantine flavors with a contemporary twist

  • Levantine cookhouse Dayma offers a selection of classic dishes with a contemporary twist
  • Dayma seals the deal with a card showing a cup of coffee and a translated Arabic proverb
Updated 25 October 2020
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: Those of us who grew up eating Levantine cuisine will recall the warmth and flavor of many dishes, along with childhood memories of family gatherings and chitchat.

Levantine cookhouse Dayma offers a selection of classic dishes with a contemporary twist.

Starters include shatta prawn crescents — sourdough sambuseks stuffed with prawns, shatta (a Middle Eastern hot sauce), ginger, coriander and lime. The crispy dough encloses a zesty and slightly spicy filling.

Aubergine sfiha stars — sourdough shaped stars with smoked eggplant, pomegranate molasses and walnuts — are a smokier, vegetarian version of the Arabic meat pastry or sfiha.

Dayma also offers a selection of four starters in its “swingers special.” Try a range of pastries and decide which you would recommend.

From the dips, we would suggest the carrot mutabbal, a perfect marriage of tropical and Middle Eastern flavors. Unlike the original recipe based on smoked eggplant, this one uses whipped carrots and caraway, tahini, slivered dates and coconut shavings. The dip has a delicious sweet flavor with an interesting sour aftertaste.

Among the mains, if you are looking for a more traditional or mainstream example of Levantine cuisine, try Beik’s lamb chops. The meat is delightfully tender, with a sweet and smoky flavor.

Looking to try something old style cooked in a new style? The kebbeh mini-tray bake features burghul pie filled with a tasty stuffing of minced beef, caramelized onions, sour cherry and flaked almonds, generously spiced with cinnamon. 

Another delicious main is the yellowtail faskar. Locally sourced sea bream fillet is marinated in ginger, tamarind and coriander and then barbecued, giving it a smoky flavor.  

Dayma seals the deal with a card showing a cup of coffee and a translated Arabic proverb to honor the Middle Eastern tradition of serving guests coffee after a meal.

A great place to try traditional Arabic cuisine with a clever contemporary twist.

Topics: Dubai Dubai restaurants restaurant review

Related

Lifestyle
Italian vibes and cuisine at Dubai’s Larte
Lifestyle
Luxurious French breakfast in Dubai’s Downtown at La Serre

Latest updates

Hamilton usurps Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win in Portugal
A Syrian refugee whose fridge was stolen from his home in Homs finds it in Beirut
UK police attend ship 'incident' after hijack reports
Road accident deaths fall by 44% in Egypt
EU condemns Erdogan’s Macron comments as ‘unacceptable’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.