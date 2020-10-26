You are here

Sri Lanka shuts parliament after coronavirus case detected

Aside from imposing a lockdown, the Sri Lankan government also closed schools, banned gatherings and imposed restrictions on public transport across the entire country. (AFP)
Updated 26 October 2020
AP

  • Parliament was closed for two days as a precautionary measure so the premises can be disinfected
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s parliament was closed on Monday in order to disinfect the premises after a police officer at the complex tested positive for the coronavirus amid a new surge of the virus in the country.
Parliament was closed for two days as a precautionary measure so the premises can be disinfected, said Narendra Fernando, the Parliament’s sergeant of arms. Close associates of the officer were also tested, with the results expected later Monday. An additional 22 Parliament staffers will be tested on Tuesday, Fernando said.
Sri Lanka has seen a fresh outbreak of the virus since early this month, when a new cluster emerged centered at a garment factory near Colombo, the capital.
On Monday, 351 new cases were confirmed in the Indian Ocean island nation. Most of the new infections are related to the garment factory cluster, which has grown to 4,400 cases, more than half the country’s total of 7,872. One fatality was reported on Sunday, raising Sri Lanka’s death toll to 16.
In a bid to contain the spread, the government has imposed curfews in many parts of densely populated Western province, where the garment factory and Colombo are located, and where most new cases have been detected.
The government also has closed schools, banned gatherings and imposed restrictions on public transport across the entire country.

Philippines’ ambassador to Brazil ordered home after ‘mistreating’ employee

Philippines’ ambassador to Brazil ordered home after ‘mistreating’ employee

  • Marichu Mauro, who was posted to Brazil in 2018 and also had jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela
MANILA: The Philippines ordered its ambassador to Brazil to return home Monday after video footage showed her “mistreating” a Filipino domestic helper.
Marichu Mauro, who was posted to Brazil in 2018 and also had jurisdiction over Colombia, Guyana, Suriname and Venezuela, was under investigation, the foreign ministry said.
“The Department of Foreign Affairs has instructed the Philippine Ambassador to Brazil to return home immediately following release of video footages showing her berating and mistreating her household staff,” the statement said.
The announcement came after Brazil’s GloboNews broadcast security camera footage which they said showed Mauro repeatedly assaulting a female member of her household staff.
GloboNews said the woman worked at the ambassador’s official residence in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia.
The images — dated from March to October — were used as evidence in a complaint lodged against Mauro in late August, it said.
The foreign ministry said the staff member left Brazil last week and was back in the Philippines where authorities would seek her cooperation in the case.
Millions of Filipinos work abroad and the money they send home spurs the local economy where many still live in deep poverty despite the country’s robust growth in recent years.
Abuse of overseas workers has been reported in the past, but almost all of the cases involved foreign employers.

