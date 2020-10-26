You are here

  • Home
  • 7 held for suspected tanker hijack after UK commando raid

7 held for suspected tanker hijack after UK commando raid

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Nave Andromeda at Southampton Docks following a security incident aboard the ship off the coast of the Isle of Wight, Southampton, Britain, October 26, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xcs2

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

7 held for suspected tanker hijack after UK commando raid

  • Men, believed to be from Nigeria, were being held at several police stations on suspicion of ‘seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force’
  • SBS commandos were lowered by rope from helicopters onto the tanker, whose crew had locked themselves in a secure part of the ship known as the citadel
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Seven stowaways seized when British naval special forces stormed an oil tanker in the English Channel have been arrested on suspicion of hijacking, police said Monday.
Hampshire Police said the men, believed to be from Nigeria, were being held at several police stations on suspicion of “seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force.” They have not been charged.
Police said the 22 crew members of the Nave Andromeda were “safe and well” after the raid, which unfolded after darkness fell on Sunday. Special Boat Service commandos were lowered by rope from helicopters onto the tanker, whose crew had locked themselves in a secure part of the ship known as the citadel. Within minutes, the stowaways were in custody.
Maritime tracking websites showed the ship reached port in Southampton, on England’s south coast, early Monday.
Police said officers were speaking to crew members to determine exactly what had happened.
The ship had left Lagos, Nigeria, on Oct. 6 and had been due to dock in Southampton on Sunday morning.
Navios Tanker Management, which operates the Liberian-registered vessel, said the ship’s master became “concerned for the safety of the crew due to the increasingly hostile behavior of the stowaways.” A 10-hour standoff ensued as the tanker circled an area a few miles southeast of the Isle of Wight, south of Southampton.
“I think this has got all the hallmarks of a situation where a number of stowaways are seeking political asylum, presumably in the UK,” said Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping. “At some stage they got aggressive.”
“Clearly no one knew at the time how aggressive they were, whether they were armed or not, what their motives were, because there will have been confusion at that stage,” he said.
The coast guard scrambled helicopters to the scene, and authorities imposed a three-mile exclusion zone around the vessel. Suspecting a hijacking, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel authorized military action, the UK government said.
The Special Boat Service is the elite maritime counter-terrorism unit of the Royal Navy, and the government never comments directly on its actions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he couldn’t comment on “operational details.”
“Both police and armed forces did a fantastic job and I thank them very, very much for what they did to keep our shores safe,” he said.

Topics: United Kingdom Nigeria Nave Andromeda Special Boat Service

Related

Middle-East
UK team helps free Iranian hostages from Somali pirates
Special
World
Tanker attack shows pirates still a threat: Experts

American air strike kills five Taliban fighters: US official

Updated 26 October 2020
Reuters

American air strike kills five Taliban fighters: US official

  • Violence has escalated in recent weeks with clashes taking place between the insurgents and government troops across the country
Updated 26 October 2020
Reuters
KABUL: A US air strike launched to support Afghan security forces killed five Taliban fighters in central Afghanistan on Sunday evening, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said.
Violence has escalated in recent weeks with clashes taking place between the insurgents and government troops across the country, while negotiators from both sides have held talks in Qatar for a peace deal that could allow Washington to withdraw its remaining forces and end the United States’ longest war. Col. Sonny Leggett, the US military spokesman in Kabul, said the air strike in Wardak province was conducted to defend Afghan government troops and targeted Taliban fighters, killing five.
He said the action was in accordance with terms of the United States withdrawal agreement struck with the Taliban in February.
“We reject the allegations of violating the agreement and of killing innocent Afghans,” Leggett said, without elaborating.
When asked for comment, a Taliban spokesman said that there had been no fighting when the strike took place, and it broke the terms of agreement.
“This attack is a violation of the agreement and we condemn it,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
Earlier this month, the Taliban accused the United States of violating the agreement following air strikes in southern Helmand province, where government forces were desperately trying to repel hundreds of insurgents seeking to seize control of the provincial capital Laskhar Gah.
Diplomats and officials say the rising violence is undermining trust needed if the talks in Qatar are to succeed.
The United States’ special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said earlier this month that he had met with Taliban representatives to agree to a ‘re-set’ of the US-Taliban deal in order to reduce the violence.
The Taliban has so far rejected repeated calls for a cease-fire by foreign powers and the Afghan government.

Latest updates

7 held for suspected tanker hijack after UK commando raid
Review: ‘A Suitable Boy’ mirrors political, personal dilemmas on an unwieldy canvas
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Australian recalls ‘terrifying’ moment female passengers strip-searched in Qatar
US appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion tariffs on China

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.