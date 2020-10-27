Startup of the Week: Oh My Pinz! Expressing one’s personality in a fun and creative way

Fashion is a way to express yourself and make a statement through accessories. Oh My Pinz! is a Saudi enamel pin brand established in November 2018 by Yousef Ibrahim.
“Like the right emoji to punctuate text, the perfect combination of pins on apparel can let people know exactly who you are,” Ibrahim told Arab News. “Enamel pins are the new way of expressing identity, lifestyle and personality.”
Oh My Pinz! is committed to creating a community where enamel pin makers and enthusiasts can make their own creative, affordable and fun environment. The brand offers both hard and soft enamel varieties.
They offer a diverse range of products, from designs that display Saudi singer Talal Maddah and other Saudi symbols such as Mabkhara (incense burners), to cartoon and video game characters such as Crash Bandicoot and Spiderman.
The brand has created pins for universities across the Kingdom, and religious symbols, including the Holy Kaaba and the Green Dome. The brand’s customers can create custom orders for a minimum of 100 pieces per design.
It is important to know the difference between hard and soft enamel when deciding on custom-made pins.
Hard enamel’s defining characteristics are the thin metal lines that separate each color with a smooth enamel finish. The pins are made from die-struck iron metal and produced by being heated to a high temperature and then polished to create a smooth surface, which gives them a durable touch.
Soft enamel’s defining characteristic, however, is a textured pin surface that allows greater detail and is slightly cheaper. They are made from die-struck iron metal and are electroplated, which gives them a thin feel when compared with hard enamel pins. Hard enamel materials come in gold, rose gold, copper, nickel, black nickel, matte gold and matte nickel.
Soft enamel materials come in gold, rose gold, copper, nickel, black nickel, matte gold, matte nickel, black dye, antique gold, antique bronze, Pantone dyed (any solid coated color and white dyed), antique copper, antique silver, antique nickel, brass and rainbow.
The Saudi enamel pin brand also produced pins to raise awareness of the importance of social distancing and health precautions. The range was called “We are all responsible” in Arabic.
“We created a special pin that shows every single member of the community that we share the responsibility in a pandemic,” said Ibrahim. “We are experts when it comes to pin designs and deep technical metal crafting, with which we plan to support health decisions.”