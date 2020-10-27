You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Oh My Pinz! Expressing one’s personality in a fun and creative way

Startup of the Week: Oh My Pinz! Expressing one’s personality in a fun and creative way

1 / 2
Photo/Supplied
2 / 2
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/6g4za

Updated 17 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Startup of the Week: Oh My Pinz! Expressing one’s personality in a fun and creative way

  • The brand’s customers can create custom orders for a minimum of 100 pieces per design
Updated 17 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Fashion is a way to express yourself and make a statement through accessories. Oh My Pinz! is a Saudi enamel pin brand established in November 2018 by Yousef Ibrahim.
“Like the right emoji to punctuate text, the perfect combination of pins on apparel can let people know exactly who you are,” Ibrahim told Arab News. “Enamel pins are the new way of expressing identity, lifestyle and personality.”
Oh My Pinz! is committed to creating a community where enamel pin makers and enthusiasts can make their own creative, affordable and fun environment. The brand offers both hard and soft enamel varieties.
They offer a diverse range of products, from designs that display Saudi singer Talal Maddah and other Saudi symbols such as Mabkhara (incense burners), to cartoon and video game characters such as Crash Bandicoot and Spiderman.
The brand has created pins for universities across the Kingdom, and religious symbols, including the Holy Kaaba and the Green Dome. The brand’s customers can create custom orders for a minimum of 100 pieces per design.
It is important to know the difference between hard and soft enamel when deciding on custom-made pins.
Hard enamel’s defining characteristics are the thin metal lines that separate each color with a smooth enamel finish. The pins are made from die-struck iron metal and produced by being heated to a high temperature and then polished to create a smooth surface, which gives them a durable touch.
Soft enamel’s defining characteristic, however, is a textured pin surface that allows greater detail and is slightly cheaper. They are made from die-struck iron metal and are electroplated, which gives them a thin feel when compared with hard enamel pins. Hard enamel materials come in gold, rose gold, copper, nickel, black nickel, matte gold and matte nickel.
Soft enamel materials come in gold, rose gold, copper, nickel, black nickel, matte gold, matte nickel, black dye, antique gold, antique bronze, Pantone dyed (any solid coated color and white dyed), antique copper, antique silver, antique nickel, brass and rainbow.
The Saudi enamel pin brand also produced pins to raise awareness of the importance of social distancing and health precautions. The range was called “We are all responsible” in Arabic.
“We created a special pin that shows every single member of the community that we share the responsibility in a pandemic,” said Ibrahim. “We are experts when it comes to pin designs and deep technical metal crafting, with which we plan to support health decisions.”

 

Topics: Startup of the Week

Related

Art & Culture
Startup of the Week: A perfect blend of tradition and modernity
Fashion
Startup of the Week: Saudi perfumer aims for uniqueness and originality

Review: ‘A Suitable Boy’ mirrors political, personal dilemmas on an unwieldy canvas

Updated 26 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: ‘A Suitable Boy’ mirrors political, personal dilemmas on an unwieldy canvas

Updated 26 October 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: One of the biggest traps when adapting a literary novel to screen is the director’s temptation to include just about everything in the text. Mira Nair’s “A Suitable Boy,” based on Vikram Seth’s 1993 1300-page magnum opus, falls precisely into this trap.

Produced by BBC Studios and now streaming on Netflix, the six-episode miniseries has a canvas too big for comfort, and Nair does not seem to be quite in command. Too many characters, some merely flitting in and out of frame, seem like a jigsaw puzzle, and it is difficult to understand how each one is related to one another. What is even more annoying is that they converse in English, perhaps a production ploy to attract a Western audience.

“A Suitable Boy” is a the six-episode series. (YouTube)

Set in the fictional university town of Brahmpur in 1951, four years after the British left the partitioned subcontinent, the series tries exploring the sense of freedom emerging at the political, social and personal levels. Even as new equations are forming among parties professing different ideologies, and the youth are experimenting with newer notions of romantic love, writer Andrew Davies’ core plot to place the life of 19-year-old Lata (Tanya Maniktala) in the context of a bewildering choice of suitors loses its way in the melange of men and women.

Her sweetly domineering mother insists that she, and she alone, must have the right to choose a suitable groom, but Lata falls in and out of love with three men, each affair accentuating her confusion. There is Kabir Durrani (Danesh Razvi), a handsome history undergrad and budding cricketer who Lata is passionately fond of. Poet and British-educated Amit Chatterji (Mikhail Sen) and disciplined, self-made shoemaker Haresh Khanna (Namit Das) also compete for her affections in a story which conveys the dilemma of a girl fighting to free herself from societal shackles. But Nair goes overboard here. Scenes of Lata kissing Kabir in a public place in the extremely conservative 1950s India appear like the director’s desperate attempt to prove a point. I am sure she could have taken the liberty to digress from the novel.

“A Suitable Boy” is set in the fictional university town of Brahmpur in 1951. (YouTube)

“A Suitable Boy” has other tracks, too. A respected politician’s son, Maan Kapoor (Ishaan Khatter), who is infatuated with an older courtesan, Saeeda Bai Firozabadi (Tabu), plays a role in the series. Lata’s arrogant brother and sister Savita (Rasika Dugal) are part of the motley group. It is her marriage that kicks off the series mirroring the political-religious animosities of a new nation and the personal battles of the youth.

Nair’s debut into television (though not her first in literary adaptations) meticulously details the period, with Stephanie Carroll leading production design and Arjun Bhasin dressing up the characters. The street scenes in what was then called Calcutta appear wonderfully authentic, replete with its quaint trams and hand-pulled rickshaws. Refreshing performances — particularly Maniktala’s — pep up the visual appeal. Yet, “A Suitable Boy” is certainly not in the same league as Nair’s 2001 Venice Golden Lion winner “Monsoon Wedding.”

Topics: A Suitable Boy

Latest updates

Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote
A spot in Al-Taawoun club history is just the start for Mitch Duke
Malaysian PM faces uncertain future after king’s ‘unprecedented’ decision
AC Milan's perfect start ends with 3-3 draw with Roma
West Brom score late to frustrate Brighton

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.