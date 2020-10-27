Dubai changes coronavirus test requirements for entry

DUBAI: Dubai has changed COVID-19 test requirements for entry for tourists and residents returning from specific destinations, Emirates said in a statement posted on its website.

UAE residents returning from Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US, specifically New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and Seattle need to either present a valid negative coronavirus polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or take it upon arrival in Dubai.

Meanwhile, tourists coming from the aforementioned destinations must present a valid negative PCR test, but do not have to test again at arrival.

Visitors from the UK and Germany may either present a valid negative PCR test or take it upon arrival in Dubai.

Individuals transiting Dubai from above mentioned destinations meanwhile do not need to provide a PCR test in Dubai unless its required by the final destination.

But residents and tourists coming from Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d’lvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United States, specifically California, Florida, Texas, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe must take two PCR tests.

The first test must be done before a passenger’s departure, and the second test upon arriving in Dubai. Meanwhile, transiting travelers must have a valid negative PCR test and all requirements for their final destination.

PCR tests are valid for 96 hours and each passenger in Dubai must present a printed version either in in English or Arabic.