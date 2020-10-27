You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai changes coronavirus test requirements for entry

Dubai changes coronavirus test requirements for entry

A tourist receives instruction at Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates on July 8, 2020, as the country reopened its doors to international visitors in the hope of reviving its tourism industry after a nearly four-month closure. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hx23

Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

Dubai changes coronavirus test requirements for entry

  • Visitors from the UK and Germany may either present a valid negative PCR test or take it upon arrival in Dubai
  • PCR tests are valid for 96 hours and each passenger in Dubai must present a printed version either in in English or Arabic
Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai has changed COVID-19 test requirements for entry for tourists and residents returning from specific destinations, Emirates said in a statement posted on its website.
UAE residents returning from Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UK and the US, specifically New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago and Seattle need to either present a valid negative coronavirus polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or take it upon arrival in Dubai.
Meanwhile, tourists coming from the aforementioned destinations must present a valid negative PCR test, but do not have to test again at arrival.
Visitors from the UK and Germany may either present a valid negative PCR test or take it upon arrival in Dubai.
Individuals transiting Dubai from above mentioned destinations meanwhile do not need to provide a PCR test in Dubai unless its required by the final destination.
But residents and tourists coming from Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d’lvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United States, specifically California, Florida, Texas, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe must take two PCR tests.
The first test must be done before a passenger’s departure, and the second test upon arriving in Dubai. Meanwhile, transiting travelers must have a valid negative PCR test and all requirements for their final destination.
PCR tests are valid for 96 hours and each passenger in Dubai must present a printed version either in in English or Arabic.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai announces $136 million extra stimulus package
Middle-East
Dubai to resume wedding receptions with COVID-19 preventive measures put in place

Arab coalition seizes drugs shipment in Yemen heading to Houthis

Updated 10 min 52 sec ago

Arab coalition seizes drugs shipment in Yemen heading to Houthis

Updated 10 min 52 sec ago

Arab coalition seizes half a ton of drugs in the port of Aden destined for the Houthi militia

More to follow ...

Latest updates

Arab coalition seizes drugs shipment in Yemen heading to Houthis
Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past 24 hours
King Salman: G20 provided $11 trillion to overcome effects of COVID-19 pandemic under Saudi Arabia’s presidency
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
How Erdogan steered Turkey from ‘zero problems’ to zero friends

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.