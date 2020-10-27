You are here

Turkey-backed fighters retaliate against Syria-allied troops

A fighter stands guard during a rally to denounce the recent attacks by Turkish forces on northeastern Syria on Oct. 24, 2020. (AFP)
AP

  • Renewed violence has undermined an already shaky cease-fire in place since March
BEIRUT: Syrian opposition groups lobbed hundreds of missiles and artillery rockets at government posts in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, in retaliation for a deadly attack that killed dozens of their fighters a day earlier.
The renewed violence has undermined an already shaky cease-fire in place since March that aimed to quell military operations and government troop advances in the overcrowded rebel enclave.
The Turkey-backed groups, operating under the umbrella of the National Front for Liberation, fired hundreds of artillery rounds and missiles since late Monday at government posts in territories adjacent to areas they control in Idlib and Aleppo provinces.
A spokesman for the NFL, Naji Al-Mustafa, said the rebel’s military retaliation targeted and killed Russian officers in southern Idlib, as well as Syrian soldiers working in the area.
The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate comment from Russia or Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recorded hundreds of projectiles lobbed by opposition fighters at nearly 20 government posts in different locations in southern Idlib, western Aleppo and the coastal province of Latakia. The Observatory said there were casualties but had no details.
Monday’s strike was the deadliest in Idlib since the Turkish-Russian-brokered truce there came into effect in March, raising fears that the truce could further fray. Some 1 million people were displaced by the last offensive inside the already packed enclave, home to over 3 million.
The airstrike on a rebel training camp near the border with Turkey killed more than 50 Turkish-backed fighters, according to one opposition spokesman, and wounded nearly as many, in one of the heaviest blows to the opposition’s strongest groups. The Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war in Syria, put the toll at 78 fighters dead and nearly 90 wounded.
The camp, operated by Faylaq Al-Sham, an NFL faction, was hosting training sessions for new recruits. The NFL said a “large number” of fighters were killed, but declined to give details. It vowed retaliation and blamed Russia for the attack.
US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey said the escalation in Idlib in violation of the March cease-fire deal is “dangerous” and threatens to prolong the conflict and deepen the Syrian people’s suffering. Jeffrey said the UN-led political process is the only way to peace and stability in Syria.
“By continuing their quest for a military victory, the Assad regime and its Russian and Iranian allies are threatening the stability of the surrounding region,” he said in a statement Tuesday. “It is time for the Assad regime and its allies to end their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people.”
Russia and Turkey, although they support opposite sides in Syria’s nine-year conflict, have worked together to maintain a cease-fire in the last enclave of Syria’s rebels. But the attack comes as relations between the two countries have shown signs of strain over Turkey’s increased military involvement in a region stretching from Syria to the Caucasus and the Mediterranean.

Topics: Turkey Syria

Two-meter whitetip blamed for savaging boy, mum and guide as they snorkeled

Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Two-meter whitetip blamed for savaging boy, mum and guide as they snorkeled

  • Egyptian authorities suspended all activities at the popular diving spot
Updated 18 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: A 12-year-old tourist has lost his hand after a shark attack at the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.
The boy’s mother, who is from Ukraine, and their guide were also injured when the two-meter shark attacked them as they were snorkeling.
Egyptian authorities suspended all activities at the popular diving spot of Ras Mohammed after the attack.
The state-run Ahram newspaper said a task group, formed by the Egyptian Environment Ministry, said the attack was carried out by an oceanic whitetip shark.
“The minister has decided to suspend all human activities in the vicinity of the attack in accordance to present global practice in shark attacks on humans,” the ministry statement read.
The ministry said video footage captured underwater at the attack location showed the shark had been acting abnormally and had been hostile toward humans.
The mother sustained wounds and the boy remains in intensive care, Ukraine’s State Agency for Tourism Development said. However, the boy’s mauled hand could not be saved, it added.
Egypt has witnessed several shark attacks in recent years. 
A Czech tourist was killed in Marsa Alam in 2018 and in 2010 and a German woman was killed in 2010 during a spate of five attacks in just a few days.

Topics: Egypt shark boy attack Red Sea SHARM EL-SHEIKH

