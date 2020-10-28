You are here

  • Home
  • Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises

Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Deputy Prime Minister for Social Rights and Sustainable Development Pablo Iglesias present the government’s budget plan for 2021 in Madrid. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/956sh

Updated 28 October 2020
AP

Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises

  • Spain’s jobless rate grew to 16.3% — up from 15.3% in the previous quarter — as 355,000 people lost jobs between July and September, the National Statistics Institute said
Updated 28 October 2020
AP

MADRID: The Spanish government plans to increase taxes on big corporations and the wealthy and use €27 billion ($31.8 billion) in European grants as it tries to reverse one of the deepest coronavirus-related slumps among developed economies.

The country is grappling with a resurgence of the virus that has claimed at least 35,000 lives. The government says COVID-19 has probably infected more than 3 million people since the beginning of the pandemic, although tests have detected only a third of that number.

A strict lockdown from March to June and restrictions to stem more recent outbreaks have harmed the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy, which is highly reliant on tourism and was only just beginning to recover from the 2008-2013 financial crisis.

Spain’s jobless rate grew to 16.3 percent — up from 15.3 percent in the previous quarter — as 355,000 people lost jobs between July and September, the National Statistics Institute said.

The total number of people out of work is 3.7 million, according to the institute. Hundreds of thousands more are still on temporary furlough schemes paid by the government.

In its effort to contain the economic nosedive, the Spanish government on Tuesday proposed a €240 billion national spending plan for next year that increases subsidies for the poorest, raises pensions, broadens a basic income scheme and provides more funds for the hard-hit health system.

The budget proposal for 2021 is set to be approved Tuesday by ministers in the ruling left-wing coalition and submitted to the European Commission. Then the government faces an uphill battle to obtain parliamentary approval with necessary support from rival parties.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, a Socialist, called the budget proposal “ambitious” and “progressive,” focused on “rebuilding what the crisis of the pandemic has taken from us.”

Deputy Prime Minister Pablo Iglesias, head of the far-left partner United We Can (Unidas Podemos) in the ruling coalition, said that large companies and wealthy people will be taxed further to fund increased spending on social issues.

“We are opening a new era that leaves behind the neoliberal times of austerity and cuts,” Iglesias said, adding that Spain’s new path will be “one of recovery of labor and social rights, of reinforcing what’s public.”

Some of the investment will require policy shifts and legal changes.

Spain has said that it wants to use all €140 billion that the EU earmarked from its massive coronavirus recovery fund to create 800,000 jobs over the next three years.

But the government says it will first use grants, roughly half of the allocated money, and make use of the low-interest loans for the 2024-2026 period.

 The 2021 spending plan includes the first €27 billion from the EU’s fund expected to arrive in Spain.

The proposal is based on the expectation that Spain’s economy will grow 7.2 percent next year. 

The International Monetary Fund expects GDP to sink more than 12.8 percent this year, more than any other developed economy.

Topics: Spain unemployment

Related

Business & Economy
Spain struggles to put in place basic income scheme
Offbeat
Splash! Coronavirus spawns portable pool fad in Spain

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

Updated 28 October 2020
AP

Dubai airport prepares for ‘slow recovery’

  • CEO urges countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers
Updated 28 October 2020
AP

DUBAI: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, is getting busier. But it’s a long way from what it once was amid the coronavirus pandemic as it prepares for a possible “extended, slow recovery,” its CEO told The Associated Press.

After long-haul carrier Emirates drastically cut its flights in March and slowly resumed its routes, passenger numbers at the mammoth airport serving East-West travel have crept up to over 1 million a month — just below 15 percent of what they were a year ago, CEO Paul Griffiths said.

To boost those numbers, Griffiths is urging countries to move away from mandatory quarantines on arriving passengers and toward the strategy embraced by Dubai. That includes aggressive coronavirus testing before departure, followed by mandatory mask-wearing on aircraft and testing on arrival.

“What we have to do is take appropriate measures to control and manage the risk, which actually are acceptable. I mean, life is full of risk management. It’s not all full of risk elimination,” Griffiths told the AP in an interview. 

“Surely the same should apply to the virus. We need to get it under control to minimize the risk of infection.

“And that can be done with some of the measures that we’ve got available to us without prolonging the social and economic damage that is currently being inflicted.”

Across the wider Middle East, passenger numbers this year are expected to reach only 60 million, down from 203 million in 2019, according to the International Air Transport Association. That’s only 30 percent of last year’s numbers.

The recovery may take years. By 2021, the trade group hopes to see 90 million travelers in the Mideast, still drastically lower than 2019. In order to get passengers flying before a vaccine is widely available, the IATA is calling for mass, rapid testing of passengers rather than quarantines by countries.

Those quarantines hobble those considering taking a trip, Griffiths said. Instead, countries should move toward offering electronic “health passports” or other measures to aid in ensuring safety while in the air.

Griffiths said he believed air travel, with passengers properly masked, remained safe. Anecdotal evidence cited in a Journal of Travel Medicine article published in September showed no passengers contracted the coronavirus on five Emirates eight-hour flights to Hong Kong despite having 58 passengers spread among the flights who tested positive on arrival.

“Travel and tourism and the ability of people to freely move about their business every day is actually something that would kick-start the economy,” Griffiths said. “And the key of that is the international travel and the use of aircraft has already been proven to be pretty much advanced in controlling the spread of the virus.”

For Dubai, the resumption of flights remains deeply in their business interest.

Emirates remains the linchpin of the wider empire known as “Dubai Inc.,” an interlocking series of businesses owned by the city-state. The Investment Corporation of Dubai, a sovereign wealth fund, owns Emirates in its entirety, as well as the lucrative Dubai Duty Free.

Those duty free sales in 2019 accounted for $2 billion in revenue, including over 15 million cigars and 2.9 million bottles of perfume. 

The corporation did not respond to a request for comment on 2020 sales, though its last financial report acknowledged “measures to contain the virus have resulted in temporary closure of the stores.”

Some duty free shops have reopened in parts of the airport in the time since. Dubai authorities also have given Emirates a $2 billion bailout while laying off thousands of staffers. 

As far as the airport, Griffiths said he “cannot rule out” the need to fire some of its over 2,000 employees if there’s a slow recovery.

Dubai reopened for tourists in July, even as neighboring Abu Dhabi still requires even UAE residents to have just-received virus test results to come into the emirate. There’s a noticeable uptick in flights in the air as Emirates offers touchless check-ins and other measures to woo travelers.

Still, Emirates’ iconic fleet of double-decker Airbus A380s largely has been grounded. At the start of the year, the world saw 2,400 flights by the aircraft a week — the majority of those by Emirates, according to the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. At most now, there are just over 100 flights a week — the majority of them still flown by Emirates, the website said earlier this month.

“The thing is that what we’ve got to understand is that air travel will bounce back. We will get back to levels that we’ve seen before,” Griffiths said. 

“We just can’t say how long and when. And the 380 will once again come into its own once those volumes return.”

Topics: Dubai airport Coronavirus Paul Griffiths

Related

Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,563 new cases of coronavirus infections
Middle-East
Dubai Airports hosts stranded passengers in its hotels due to coronavirus

Latest updates

Women on 10 flights from Qatar invasively examined: Australia
﻿Trump website defaced, campaign working with law enforcement -statement
Saudi ministry to announce new initiatives to develop labor market
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank awards media duties to Carat
Man City enjoys easy European night with 3-0 win v Marseille

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.