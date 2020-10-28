You are here

  • Home
  • India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million

India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million

India has the second-most number of confirmed coronavirus cases after the United States. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4dt6

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million

  • India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after the United States
  • Health experts warn that the numbers could surge again during the ongoing Hindu religious festival season
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s tally of coronavirus cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.
Totalling 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after the United States, which has a tally of 8.7 million.
The daily increase had been dipping in India since a peak in September, but health experts warn that the numbers could surge again during the ongoing Hindu religious festival season.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, totalling 120,010, out of which 508 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s festive season spawns fears of renewed coronavirus surge
Special
World
US, India sign new defense pact as China threat looms

﻿Trump website defaced, campaign working with law enforcement

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

﻿Trump website defaced, campaign working with law enforcement

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

The presidential campaign of Donald Trump says its official website was defaced earlier on Tuesday and that it is working with law enforcement to investigate the source of the attack.
The campaign said in an emailed statement there was “no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site.”

Topics: US2020Election

Latest updates

Berlin’s ill-fated new airport finally ready for take-off
India’s coronavirus cases set to cross 8 million
Dodgers win first World Series since 1988
Women on 10 flights from Qatar invasively examined: Australia
﻿Trump website defaced, campaign working with law enforcement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.