Two dead, 26 missing as Typhoon Molave slams into Vietnam

A man looks out a window as strong winds batter central Vietnam's Quang Ngai province on October 28, 2020, as Typhoon Molave makes landfall. (AFP)
AFP

  • The typhoon comes on the back of weeks of severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives
  • Vietnam is prone to natural disasters in the rainy season between June and November
QUANG NGAI: Two people were reported killed and 26 others missing as Typhoon Molave hit central Vietnam Wednesday, knocking down trees and tearing roofs off homes in some of the worst destruction seen in years.
Authorities relocated around 375,000 people to safety, canceled hundreds of flights and closed schools and beaches ahead of the typhoon, which made landfall south of Danang packing winds of up to 145 kilometers per hour (85 miles per hour).
State media said at least two people were killed in Quang Ngai province while trying to protect their homes from the storm.
“The people of Vietnam are tough, yet this is among the worst destruction ever seen in many areas,” said Vietnam Red Cross Society president Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu.
“The relentless storms and flooding are taking a devastating human toll, further destroying livelihoods and isolating millions of people.”
Officials were also searching for 26 missing fishermen, with the storm — Vietnam’s fourth this month — bringing waves up to six meters high as power was cut off across the region.
Navy and surveillance vessels were deployed to look for the crew members after their two boats disappeared after they attempted to dock, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said.
A fishing ban has been in place since Tuesday, while all airports in the area were closed until further notice.
The typhoon comes on the back of weeks of severe flooding and landslides that have claimed 130 lives and damaged or destroyed more than 310,000 homes, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).
Close to 1.2 million people were in “severe danger” and in need of relief, the IFRC warned.
“These relentless storms are yet another example of the devastating impact of climate change,” Red Cross spokesman Christopher Rassi said.
Vietnam is prone to natural disasters in the rainy season between June and November, with central coastal provinces commonly impacted, but the storms have notably worsened in recent years.

Australia cheers end of Melbourne lockdown

AFP

  • Contrasts with deepening gloom in Europe where France and Germany were set to reintroduce curbs
  • Coronavirus has infected close to 44 million people worldwide, with well over 1.1 million deaths
MELBOURNE: Champagne corks popped in Australia’s second-biggest city as a months-long coronavirus lockdown ended on Wednesday, contrasting with deepening gloom in Europe where France and Germany were set to reintroduce curbs.
The pandemic has unleashed vast devastation across the global economy and in the absence of a vaccine or effective treatment, countries are being forced to impose widely unpopular COVID-19 restrictions that have sparked violent clashes in Italy.
Much of the United States — the worst-hit nation in the world — is also bracing for a tough winter, but there was exhilaration and relief in Melbourne as its five million people were able to return to shops and restaurants after months at home.
“We’ve really been awaiting this day for very long,” department store manager Magda Combrinck said. “It’s a big day for us.”
Australia’s control of its outbreak stood in stark contrast to the surging virus in Europe, with Germany regularly reporting 10,000 new infections every day, daily cases in France topping 50,000, and hospitals in Belgium nearing capacity.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to push for lockdown measures in crisis talks with the country’s regional leaders Wednesday. The proposed new restrictions include closing restaurants and bars and putting strict limits on private and public gatherings while keeping schools, daycares and shops open, according to the Bild daily.
Media reports in France, meanwhile, said President Emmanuel Macron may extend the hours of an existing curfew, with possibly a full lockdown on weekends, or order targeted lockdowns in the hardest-hit regions.
And in Russia, an order making masks mandatory at public gatherings, on public transport and in elevators is set to come into force on Wednesday, state news agency TASS reported.
The new restrictions are likely to test the resolve and patience of many.
Anger has already boiled over in Italy, where thousands have protested in recent days against anti-coronavirus curbs.
Some of the rallies have turned violent, particularly in Milan and Turin on Monday night, where angry youths threw petrol bombs and stones at police cars and smashed up shop fronts.
The coronavirus has infected close to 44 million people worldwide, with well over 1.1 million deaths, and spurred breakneck efforts to develop treatments and vaccines to help restore normality.
Pharma giant Pfizer expressed measured optimism Tuesday about the prospect of a vaccine becoming available this year, saying it could supply some 40 million doses in the United States if clinical testing proceeds as expected and regulatory approval is granted.
But chief executive Albert Bourla said the company still had not reached key benchmarks in assessing vaccine efficacy.
“We have reached the last mile here,” he said. “So let’s all have the patience that’s required for something so important for public health and the global economy.”
Key data for the vaccine would not be released before next week’s US election, with President Donald Trump being flayed by his challenger Joe Biden over his handling of the pandemic.
The US is reporting tens of thousands of new cases every day, with the overall caseload fast approaching nine million. Around 225,000 people have died.
The economic costs and resulting political pressure have forced many countries to ease curbs.
India imposed a strict lockdown in March, but had to loosen restrictions to revive its battered economy. It is now the second-most infected nation on the planet, with nearly eight million cases and tens of thousands of new infections detected daily.
On Wednesday, millions of Indians turned out to vote in the state polls in Bihar — the world’s biggest election since the coronavirus emerged, with 70 million eligible voters.
Booths were packed, and many ignored government advice on wearing masks and social distancing.
“I am a little afraid because corona(virus) is not a small disease,” said Nidhi Kumari, a 21-year-old student.
“But there are precautions at polling booths. They are giving sanitizers and gloves.”

