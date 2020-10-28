Israel arrests Jerusalem Waqf deputy

You are here

Jerusalem residents have voiced concerns over a marked increase in the number of policemen stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque. (Wikimedia Commons)
Daoud Kuttab

  • The council, which was meeting at the time of the arrest, issued a strongly worded statement “denouncing” the arrest of Sheikh Najeh Bakirat
  • Bakirat is the head of the sharia education program and deputy to Director-General of the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khateeb
AMMAN: Israeli police arrested the deputy director of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Council and confiscated his computer on Wednesday.

The council, which was meeting at the time of the arrest, issued a strongly worded statement “denouncing” the arrest of Sheikh Najeh Bakirat. The council also labeled the Israeli actions “unprecedented and dangerous.”

The arrest reportedly involved a “large number of security forces” and “several members of the Israeli intelligence services.”

Bakirat is the head of the sharia education program and deputy to Director-General of the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem, Sheikh Azzam Al-Khateeb.

Israeli police made the arrest following a court order, but Sheikh Azzam, who came late to the meeting, said that he had no idea what was behind the arrest.

Khaleel Assali, a member of the Jerusalem Waqf Council, told Arab News that arrest added to escalating tensions. “They are pouring oil on the fire and escalating an already tense situation,” he said.

Assali said that in addition to the arrest of Bakirat, some staffers were detained. “They picked up Sheikh Samira, a technical creative person in charge of the golden decorations in Al-Aqsa,” he said.

The Waqf Council statement said the arrest was “hostile” and an unprecedented development. The council called for the immediate release of Bakirat and the return of all confiscated equipment belonging to waqf authorities.

Jordanian officials told Arab News that the arrest was unacceptable. “We need to make sure that Israel understands that its hostile actions, specifically in Al-Aqsa, are not acceptable to anyone,” an anonymous source said.

Some analysts claim that Israeli police leadership has become more hardline as a result of new appointments. Jerusalem residents have also voiced concerns over a marked increase in the number of policemen stationed at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told Arab News that he “was not aware of the incident.”

Rights groups slam Lebanon’s block of new worker contract

Updated 28 October 2020
AFP

  • Lebanon is home to around 250,000 migrants, mostly women from Africa and Asia, who work as housekeepers, carers or nannies
  • They are not protected by the labor law, but instead work under a set of laws, policies and customs called ‘kafala’
BEIRUT: Two rights groups on Wednesday criticized a Lebanese judicial council decision to strike down a new work contract for foreign domestic workers, calling it a “sharp blow” to their rights.

The labor ministry in September approved the revised contract giving migrant helpers more rights, including being able to resign at will and keep their own passports — to stop some employers confiscating them.

But recruitment agencies who bring in workers filed a complaint, and the State Council on October 14 issued a temporary decision to block it from coming into force.

“The State Council has delivered a sharp blow to migrant domestic workers rights by suspending the implementation of the new standard unified contract,” said Diala Haidar of Amnesty International.

In its decision, “the council has failed to make any reference to the rights of migrant domestic workers in Lebanon... It only made reference to what the recruitment agencies consider to be severe damage to their interests,” Haidar added.

The State Council said it had blocked the new contract’s implementation because it could inflict “huge harm to the worker recruitment sector,” according to the decision seen by AFP.

Aya Majzoub of Human Rights Watch called the decision “very disappointing.”
“There needs to be a cultural shift,” Majzoub said.
“People are quite used to the idea that migrant domestic workers can’t leave their employer without the consent of the employer, and they view that as normal.”

Ali Al-Amine, head of the recruitment agencies’ syndicate, claimed they did not want to cancel the new contract completely, but to make amendments.
“Our main objection was with the article on the recruitment mechanism and the termination of the contract, not to do with the rights of the workers,” he said.
“There needs to be balance between the rights and duties of all parties in the contract.”

Lebanon is home to around 250,000 migrants, mostly women from Africa and Asia, who work as housekeepers, carers or nannies.

They are not protected by the labor law, but instead work under a set of laws, policies and customs called ‘kafala’, repeatedly slammed by rights groups as allowing a wide range of abuse.

Activists had said the new contract was a step in the right direction until the labor law is amended to include all domestic workers.

Live-in domestic workers have been particularly hit by Lebanon’s economic crisis, with many now receiving wages in the devalued local currency, and others not paid or even abandoned by their employers in the street.

