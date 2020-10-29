You are here

Battered by pandemic, Boeing cutting 30,000 jobs in two years

A worker closes a door of a Garuda Indonesia Boeing 373-800 NG with a new face mask design at the airport in Tangerang as part of a campaign to promote the wearing of face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 29 October 2020
AFP

  • A sharp drop in commercial plane travel has prompted airlines to cancel plane orders
NEW YORK: Pressured by a prolonged commercial travel downturn and the hit from 737 MAX, Boeing has announced additional job cuts that will lower headcount by 30,000 positions over two years.

The planemaker, which has been in belt-tightening mode throughout 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus on top of the 737 MAX crisis, plans to eliminate around 7,000 more jobs through the end of 2021.

The latest announcements will shrink headcount down to 130,000 from 160,000 in January of this year, a drop of nearly 19 percent in less than two years.

“The global pandemic continued to add pressure to our business this quarter, and we’re aligning to this new reality by closely managing our liquidity and transforming our enterprise to be sharper, more resilient and more sustainable for the long term,” said Chief Executive Dave Calhoun.

A sharp drop in commercial plane travel has prompted airlines to cancel plane orders or defer deliveries, crimping Boeing’s revenues.

On top of that, the company’s finances have been under pressure due to the grounding since March 2019 of the Boeing 737 MAX, which is nearing regulatory approval to resume service after a lengthy oversight process with air travel authorities.

In the third quarter, Boeing reported a loss of $449 million, compared with profits of $1.2 billion in the year-ago period as revenues fell 29.2 percent to $14.1 billion.

Calhoun has emphasized that while Boeing faces a difficult medium-term environment, it expects airline demand to eventually return and that the company is well positioned in the defense and space business, which is steadier than commercial travel.

Calhoun has taken steps in 2020 to bolster its cash position since the coronavirus devastated the travel market.

Besides two voluntary layoff programs and involuntary job cuts, these have included suspending dividend payments, trimming commercial plane production and announcing a decision to consolidate manufacturing of the 787 Dreamliner plane to one venue from two in a cost-saving move.

The company has also taken steps to raise cash in the face of the difficult market, undertaking a $25 billion bond offering in the spring that averted the need to take advantage of a US government program that had been established for the company.

On Wednesday, Boeing did not announce additional reductions in commercial plane production.

Boeing said it made “steady progress” to return the MAX to service following the lengthy grounding.

Earlier this month, the top European air safety regulator said he expected that the planes could start flying before the end of the year.

The head of the US Federal Aviation Administration also signaled the plane could soon be cleared, while emphasizing that work still had to be completed before final approval.

Shares in Boeing fell 0.8 percent to $154.01 in pre-market trading.

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

Demand issues ‘to overshadow OPEC+ supply next year’

  • Libya's rising production adding to pressure on oil markets
DUBAI: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will have to contend with a “lot of demand issues” before raising supply in January 2021, given throughput cuts by oil refiners, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading arm said.
OPEC and its allies plan to raise production by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January after record output cuts this year as the coronavirus pandemic hammered demand, taking overall reductions to about 5.7 million bpd. 

“We see stress in refining margins and see a lot of refineries either cutting their refining capacity to 50-60% or a lot of refineries closing,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain said an interview with Gulf Intelligence released on Wednesday.

“I don’t think the (refining) business is sustainable at these rates (refining margins).”

However, Chinese oil demand is likely to remain solid through the fourth quarter and into 2021 as its economy grows while the rest of the world is in negative territory, he added.

Among the uncertainties facing the oil market are rising Libyan output on the supply side and a second wave of global COVID-19 infections, especially in Europe, on the demand side, Al-Buainain said.

Complicating efforts by other OPEC members and allies to curb output, Libyan production is expected to rebound to 1 million bpd in the coming weeks.

Oil prices, meanwhile, fell over 4 percent on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the US and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

“Crude oil is under pressure from the increase in COVID-19 cases, especially in Europe,” said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Brent futures fell $1.91, or 4.6 percent, to $39.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.05, or 5.2 percent, to $37.52.

Earlier in the day Brent traded to its lowest since Oct. 2 and WTI its lowest since Oct. 5.

Futures pared losses somewhat after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said a bigger-than-expected 4.3 million barrels of crude oil was put into storage last week, but slightly less than industry data late Tuesday which showed a 4.6 million-barrel build.

However, crude production surged to its highest since July at 11.1 million barrels per day in a record weekly build of 1.2 million bpd, the data showed.

Gasoline demand has also been weak overall, down 10 percent from the four-week average a year ago. US consumption is recovering slowly, especially as millions of people restrict leisure travel with cases surging nationwide.

