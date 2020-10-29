Kashmiris raise alarm over land purchase law

You are here

Kashmiris at a damaged house after a gunbattle in Srinagar on Wednesday. Two suspected rebels were killed during a gunfight with security forces. (AP)
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir residents have voiced concerns over the future of the region after New Delhi pushed through a new controversial change in the region’s land laws.

The move was labeled an “attack” on the Kashmiri identity and an attempt to confiscate land in the disputed territory.

“Unacceptable amendments to the land ownership laws of Jammu and Kashmir. The region is now up for sale and the poorer landowners will suffer,” former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah tweeted on Tuesday.

It follows a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which said that the Union Territory (UT) of “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020 shall come into force with immediate effect, and will encourage development.”

Under the new law, non-Kashmiris can buy land in the territory — a first for the region — for residential, industrial or educational purposes, but not for agricultural use. The move has sparked anxiety among residents in the valley and across Jammu.

“I am speechless,” Srinagar-based lawyer Deeba Ashraf told Arab News.

“Kashmir has been different from other parts of India because we had certain exclusive constitutional rights, but this new land law feels like one more assault on our unique identity,” Ashraf said.

However, federally appointed Lt. Gov. of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said on Tuesday that the new law will ensure “progress, development and employment” in the region.

“On the areas identified as industrial areas, we want good industries to come up here, like in the rest of the country, so that there is progress, development and employment,” Sinha said.

Tuesday’s announcement comes a year after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government abrogated the special status of the constitution and nullified Article 370 and 35A of the statute, which gave Kashmiris limited autonomy and protected their domicile and employment rights.

After the repeal of Kashmir’s special status, the state was divided into two territories, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, with all democratic and political activities suspended for several months.

“These changes in land laws are the natural consequences after the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir and change in the constitution,” Jammu-based advocate Subhash Chander Gupta told Arab News.

He added that the central government is “apprehensive,” and thinks that “unless we do like this we would not be succeeding in
our efforts.”

Gupta said: “New Delhi is not allowing things to happen naturally. It is thrusting upon and creating more anger among the people of Kashmir. I don’t think these new laws are appreciable.”

He added that the change in land law is also creating an “element of fear” among the people of Jammu.

“Earlier, the people of Jammu felt that it is a fight between New Delhi and Srinagar, but now they realize that the promises made by New Delhi are not coming true. Ultimately, if the land has to go, the land of the non-Muslim area will also go,” Gupta warned.

The move was met with a strong reaction from several political quarters in Kashmir, with some terming the latest change as “unacceptable.”

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Kashmir before it transitioned into two federally administered units, labeled the decision “nefarious.”

Mufti tweeted: “Another step that’s part of the government’s nefarious designs to disempower and disenfranchise the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Meanwhile, a displaced Kashmiri scholar from the valley’s Hindu community, who migrated to another part of the country when the security situation worsened in the 1990s, told Arab News that he felt “betrayed” by the new land law.

“I feel betrayed. The government wants to snatch our land to give to outsiders and leave people like us in limbo. This is inconceivable,” New Delhi-based Satish Mahaldar, said.

However, the BJP said the decision was “welcome change” that would strengthen the unity of the country.

“Not only would there be investors coming to the region, but also a strengthening of the unity and integrity of the nation,” Jammu-based BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavindra Gupta told Arab News.

He added that “the leaders in the valley who are opposing the move speak the language of Pakistan and China.”

But political experts have said the new laws will “mean nothing” if the Kashmir dispute is left ignored.

The region is divided between India and Pakistan, who have fought two conflicts over the disputed territory.

“The dispute involves India, China and Pakistan. We have to rise above, see the reason, address the dispute, find a way out and ensure stability in the region, rather than make laws which mean nothing as far as the dispute is concerned,” Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat, former leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, told Arab News.

He added that there was an immediate need to preserve “a sense of history.”

Bhat said: “Kashmir is a dispute which needs a solution in the interests of international stability. Unless you do that you will not serve your own country and your own interests.”

Srinagar-based political analyst Gowhar Geelani compared the situation in the valley to the conditions Gaza residents face.

“People in Kashmir are already feeling what the people in Gaza feel: No resources, choking of resources, tightening of opinion, barricading at every stage and securitization. Once we go out of home even for a short drive, we have to cross multiple checkpoints and it feels like you are in a prison,” he told Arab News.

Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US special representative for Afghanistan has voiced his dismay at a stalemate in Afghan peace talks, warning that the “bloodshed must end” and the chance for a political solution to the country’s prolonged conflict “will not stay open forever.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Zalmay Khalilzad said: “I return to the region disappointed that despite commitments to lower violence, this has not happened.” 

Taliban and Afghan government negotiators gathered in Doha on Sept. 12 to begin US-sponsored peace talks as part of a historic deal between Washington and the Taliban signed in February this year.

However, almost two months on, the two groups have failed to agree on even a basic plan for the peace process, let alone engage in serious negotiations.

Meanwhile, officials from both sides blame each other for a spike in lethal attacks in Afghanistan in recent weeks.

“Too many Afghans are dying,” Khalilzad said, reiterating that both sides “urgently need an agreement on a reduction of violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.”  

In a report released on Tuesday, the UN said that almost 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in the first nine months of this year, blaming heavy fighting between the Taliban and government forces for the spike in violence.

The report said that from January to September, 2,117 people had been killed and 3,822 wounded in fighting.

“High levels of violence continue with a devastating impact on civilians, with Afghanistan remaining among the deadliest places in the world,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said in its quarterly report.

While civilian casualties were 30 percent lower than in the same period last year, the report added that violence had failed to slow since the start of the Qatar talks.

Without naming any foreign country, Khalilzad said that Afghans were dying at a “high rate” and that “regional spoilers” were using the population as “cannon fodder for their illegitimate objectives.”

However, President Ashraf Ghani’s chief spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi, on Wednesday rejected Khalilzad’s comments, saying the government “took all necessary steps to ensure lasting peace and a cease-fire be maintained.”

Seddiqi told Arab News that “the Afghan government is focused on ending the senseless war and creating a common future for all Afghans.” 

Arab News could not reach the Taliban for comment.

Khalilzad’s warning comes ahead of next week’s US presidential elections, with analysts saying any success in the Afghan talks could give Trump an edge over his rival, Joe Biden, amid plans to recall US troops from Afghanistan.

The US accord with the Taliban followed months of secret negotiations which did not include Afghan government representatives. 

Emboldened by Washington’s announcement of a troop withdrawal, the Taliban have refused to enforce a truce — a major demand of the Kabul government — which has been one of the main stumbling blocks during the Qatar talks.

Experts say that Khalilzad’s comments “are a clear sign of Washington’s frustration over the talks.”

Shafiq Haqpal, an analyst, told Arab News that the US government “is in a hurry to sign a deal between the Taliban and Kabul.” 

However, with the election looming, “it has no other alternative or a good option, and is talking publicly about its frustration and the fact that Afghans are losing a golden chance for peace.” 

Torek Farhadi, a former government adviser, said that Washington’s political options are “drying up.” 

He said that the Taliban believe that in the event of a Biden victory, Khalilzad will no longer be the US representative in Afghanistan.

Farhadi added that with the US envoy’s departure, the “peace drive will fizzle out, and violence and political instability will further deepen in Afghanistan.”

