Turki Al-Shuwaier is the deputy sherpa of Think 20 (T20), the G20’s engagement group for researchers and think tanks. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree, with honors, from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan.
He was certified with “developing leader building on talent” from the International Institute for Management Development, a business school in Lausanne, Switzerland. He was also certified with “International change manager”, with distinguished competence in embarking on the organization transformation journey by applying solid knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools in devising and implementing an innovative transformation strategy.
Al-Shuwaier has a decade of experience in leadership projects and ensuring excellence in change management in the banking industry. He contributed to the establishment of Alinma Bank, one of the biggest financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, where he focused on the customer experience.
He was appointed deputy secretary-general of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in 2017, and works now on evaluating the strategic fit of opportunities, business plans, technology strategies, organizational design, and operational and functional turnaround.
The T20, which was established in 2012, is the G20’s policy-recommendation engagement group responsible for connecting and collaborating with regional and international think tanks.
With Saudi Arabia holding the 2020 presidency of the G20, the T20 has hosted a series of events and webinars in the Kingdom throughout the year, ahead of the main G20 Summit in November. The participants have discussed and debated issues such as cybersecurity, web safety, climate change, environmental safety and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Turki Al-Shuwaier, deputy sherpa of Think 20
https://arab.news/8b279
Turki Al-Shuwaier, deputy sherpa of Think 20
Turki Al-Shuwaier is the deputy sherpa of Think 20 (T20), the G20’s engagement group for researchers and think tanks. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree, with honors, from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan.