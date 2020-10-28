You are here

  • Home
  • Hossa Almutairi, Think20 Sherpa

Hossa Almutairi, Think20 Sherpa

Hossa Almutairi
Short Url

https://arab.news/42duj

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Hossa Almutairi, Think20 Sherpa

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Hossa Almutairi is a research fellow at KAPSARC. She is also the Think20’s (T20) Sherpa and leads the T20 Saudi Arabian secretariat.
She is also the lead co-chair of the T20 Saudi Arabian taskforce for sustainable energy, water and food systems.
Before joining KAPSARC, Almutairi was a faculty member at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada.
Her research interests include developing energy and economic models to study the impact of environmental policies on economies, sustainable development and wealth accounting.
Almutairi’s work aims to provide policymakers with support and decision-making tools that help identify challenges, opportunities, and solutions associated with moving towards sustainable energy and business practices.
Her work has been published in many peer-reviewed journals.
She has a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in applied operations research from the University of Waterloo, Canada, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Abdul Aziz University, Saudi Arabia.
The T20 was established in 2012 and is the G20’s policy recommendation engagement group responsible for connecting and collaborating with regional and international think tanks.
With Saudi Arabia hosting the 2020 G20 presidency, the T20 has led a series of events and webinars throughout the year. The talks have featured interesting and thought-provoking discussions on issues including cybersecurity, web safety, climate change, environmental safety and the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Melfi Al-Hammadi, spokesman for the Civil Defense in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Arwa Al-Harbi, Youth 20 (Y20) community taskforce lead

KSRelief to support children’s education in Mali

Updated 13 min ago
SPA

KSRelief to support children’s education in Mali

Updated 13 min ago
SPA

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday signed an agreement to support basic education for children in the Republic of Mali.
The project will benefit 930 children. Under the agreement, the center will support children from needy families in Mali’s Gao and Bamako regions to continue their education.
It is part of KSRelief’s several humanitarian initiatives across the world to help people in need without any discrimination.
Since its inception in May 2015, the center has contributed to several humanitarian projects worth $4.4 billion in partnership with different global nonprofit organizations.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries that benefited the most from its various projects include Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($358 million), Syria ($295 million) and Somalia ($192 million).
Since its establishment, the center has implemented over 1,295 different projects in 51 countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Latest updates

Lethal airstrike is Moscow’s ‘warning shot’ to Turkey
KSRelief to support children’s education in Mali
Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks
Hossa Almutairi, Think20 Sherpa
What We Are Reading Today: Persuasive Peers; Social Communication and Voting in Latin America

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.