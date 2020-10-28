Hossa Almutairi is a research fellow at KAPSARC. She is also the Think20’s (T20) Sherpa and leads the T20 Saudi Arabian secretariat.

She is also the lead co-chair of the T20 Saudi Arabian taskforce for sustainable energy, water and food systems.

Before joining KAPSARC, Almutairi was a faculty member at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada.

Her research interests include developing energy and economic models to study the impact of environmental policies on economies, sustainable development and wealth accounting.

Almutairi’s work aims to provide policymakers with support and decision-making tools that help identify challenges, opportunities, and solutions associated with moving towards sustainable energy and business practices.

Her work has been published in many peer-reviewed journals.

She has a Ph.D. and a master’s degree in applied operations research from the University of Waterloo, Canada, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from King Abdul Aziz University, Saudi Arabia.

The T20 was established in 2012 and is the G20’s policy recommendation engagement group responsible for connecting and collaborating with regional and international think tanks.

With Saudi Arabia hosting the 2020 G20 presidency, the T20 has led a series of events and webinars throughout the year. The talks have featured interesting and thought-provoking discussions on issues including cybersecurity, web safety, climate change, environmental safety and the coronavirus pandemic.