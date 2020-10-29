You are here

G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance Summit to focus on ways to live with COVID-19

The number of entrepreneurs and labor leaders attending the summit, hosted in partnership with key local and global organizations, is expected to exceed 700. (Reuters)
Lojien Ben Gassem

G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance Summit to focus on ways to live with COVID-19

  • Summit aims to motivate young entrepreneurs to face current challenges and impacts


RIYADH: The two-day virtual G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance (YEA) 2020 Summit will begin on Thursday under the theme “Entrepreneurship is a Source of Innovation and Resilience.”

The G20 YEA 2020 chairman, Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz, said the summit would motivate young entrepreneurs to face the challenges and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

 “As we follow the roadmap of Vision 2030 and the path it paves for entrepreneurial development and excellence, we embraced the theme that builds on the idea that entrepreneurship drives innovation and resilience,” he said. 

He said that the number of entrepreneurs and labor leaders attending the summit was expected to exceed 700.






“We would also like to highlight the importance of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance, which was established in 2010 and is the world’s largest network for young entrepreneurs with facilities that support them.”

Prince Fahad pointed out that the alliance works to help companies founded by young people grow, succeed, and compete globally. The top young entrepreneurs collectively analyze and suggest solutions in the form of recommendations concerning policy improvements and changes to G20 heads of state.

He said that COVID-19 was a new experience and that the alliance had a role in communicating with entrepreneurs to discuss pioneering ideas to help address and co-live with it. 

Entrepreneurship today is one of the most important things that countries are interested in ... and many G20 countries depend on small and medium companies in their economies.



“Entrepreneurship today is one of the most important things that countries are interested in … and many G20 countries depend on small and medium companies in their economies,” the YEA 2020 chair said.

The summit is hosted in partnership with key local and global organizations including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Ministry of Investment, and the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises. 

Accenture and Entrepreneurship Vision are strategic partners of the summit and Prince Mohammad bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology are collaborating as knowledge partners.

Turki Al-Shuwaier, deputy sherpa of Think 20


Arab News




Arab News

Turki Al-Shuwaier is the deputy sherpa of Think 20 (T20), the G20’s engagement group for researchers and think tanks. He earned his Master of Business Administration degree, with honors, from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Michigan.
He was certified with “developing leader building on talent” from the International Institute for Management Development, a business school in Lausanne, Switzerland. He was also certified with “International change manager”, with distinguished competence in embarking on the organization transformation journey by applying solid knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools in devising and implementing an innovative transformation strategy.
Al-Shuwaier has a decade of experience in leadership projects and ensuring excellence in change management in the banking industry. He contributed to the establishment of Alinma Bank, one of the biggest financial institutions in Saudi Arabia, where he focused on the customer experience.
He was appointed deputy secretary-general of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in 2017, and works now on evaluating the strategic fit of opportunities, business plans, technology strategies, organizational design, and operational and functional turnaround.
The T20, which was established in 2012, is the G20’s policy-recommendation engagement group responsible for connecting and collaborating with regional and international think tanks.
With Saudi Arabia holding the 2020 presidency of the G20, the T20 has hosted a series of events and webinars in the Kingdom throughout the year, ahead of the main G20 Summit in November. The participants have discussed and debated issues such as cybersecurity, web safety, climate change, environmental safety and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

