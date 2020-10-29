You are here

Knifeman kills 3 in French church ‘terror attack’

French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID enter to search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice as forensics officers wait outside after a knife attack in Nice on October 29, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Two victims died at the Basilica of Notre-Dame while a third person died of injuries
  • Macron called for churches around the country to be given added security
NICE: A knife-wielding man killed three people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, slitting the throat of at least one of them, in what officials are treating as the latest jihadist attack to rock the country.
The assailant was shot and wounded by police, Nice’s Mayor Christian Estrosi said.
“He kept repeating ‘Allahu Akbar’ (God is Greater) even while under medication” as he was brought to the hospital, Estrosi told journalists, a claim later confirmed by police sources.

Video footage shows police entering the church in Nice where the attack is thought to have been carried out. (Twitter)Police found the body of a woman whose throat had been cut in an apparent beheading attempt inside the Basilica of Notre-Dame, in the heart of the Mediterranean resort city, a source close to the inquiry said.
The body of a man was also found inside, while a third person succumbed to injuries after seeking refuge in a nearby bar.
Father Philippe Asso, who serves at the Notre-Dame’s basilica, said that no mass was underway at the time of the attack, but the church opens around 8am (0700 GMT) and “people come in to pray at all hours.”
He told AFP that one victim was a church employee of about 45 years old.
The apparent decapitation attempt comes just days after thousands rallied across France in solidarity with a teacher beheaded for having shown pupils cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

There have been unconfirmed reports that at least one of the victims was decapitated. (Twitter)The latest attack, just days ahead of the Catholic holy day of All Saints Day, prompted Prime Minister Jean Castex to raise the terror alert level to maximum across the country.
Police sources said the suspect gave his name as “Brahim” and his age as 25, but his identity had yet to be confirmed.
Daniel Conilh, a 32-year-old waiter at the Grand Cafe de Lyon, a block from the church, said it was shortly before 9am when “shots were fired and everybody took off running.”
“A woman came in straight from the church and said, ‘Run, run, someone has been stabbing people’,” he told AFP, and dozens of police and rescue vehicles quickly sealed off the neighborhood.

The attacker was captured by police and taken to hospital. (Twitter)

French anti-terror prosecutors have opened an inquiry into what Estrosi called an “Islamo-fascist attack.”
France has been on high alert since the January 2015 massacre at the satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo which marked the beginning of a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed more than 250 people.
But tensions have heightened since last month, when the trial opened for 14 suspected accomplices in that attack.
The paper marked the start of the court proceedings by republishing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad that infuriated millions of Muslims worldwide.
Just days later, an 18-year-old man from Pakistan seriously injured two people with a meat cleaver outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices in Paris.

In Nice, painful memories remain fresh of a jihadist attack during Bastille Day fireworks on July 14, 2016, when a man rammed his truck into a crowded promenade, killing 86 people.
Just a few days later, two teenagers murdered an 85-year-old priest as he conducted mass at his church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in northern France, an attack later claimed by the Daesh group.
Thursday’s attack drew condemnation from France’s allies, with Germany’s Angela Merkel saying she was “deeply shaken” and EU Parliament President David Sassoli saying: “This pain is felt by all of us in Europe.
“We have a duty to stand together against violence and those that seek to incite and spread hatred,” he said on Twitter.
Abdallah Zekri, director general of the French Council of Muslim Worship (CFCM), said: “I can only denounce as strongly as possible this act of cowardice against the innocent.”
Zekri called on French Muslims to cancel festivities to mark the Mawlid, or the Prophet’s Birthday, which ends Thursday, “in solidarity with the victims and their loved ones.”
Estrosi meanwhile called for churches around the country to be given added security or to be closed as a precaution.

The attack comes with tensions heightened following the killing of history teacher Samuel Paty by 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov, who committed the gruesome crime outside Paty’s school in a Paris suburb on October 16 after the teacher was denounced by angry parents on social media.
His murder prompted Macron to promise a crackdown in Islamic extremism, including shutting down mosques and organizations accused of fomenting radicalism and violence.
But the move has inflamed tensions with many Muslims saying Macron is unfairly targeting France’s estimated five to six million Muslims — the largest community in Europe.
Protests against France have erupted in several Muslim countries, with some urging a boycott of French goods, and tensions have flared in particular between Macron and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey’s foreign ministry said it strongly condemned the attack in Nice, offering “solidarity with the French people.”

Topics: France

UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn after anti-Semitism failings exposed

Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

UK Labour suspends ex-leader Corbyn after anti-Semitism failings exposed

  • Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure was marred by persistent complaints of anti-Semitism in the party and criticism of the leader’s response
  • Labour whip removed from Corbyn, meaning that the former leader will no longer be able to take part in House of Commons votes as a Labour lawmaker
Updated 37 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s opposition Labour party suspended its former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Thursday for seeking to deflect blame away from himself after a report found that under his leadership the party was responsible for unlawful harassment and discrimination.
Corbyn’s successor, Keir Starmer, apologized and said Labour was facing a “day of shame” after the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found serious failings in how the party had dealt with allegations of anti-Semitism within its ranks.
Corbyn’s tenure was marred by persistent complaints of anti-Semitism in the party and criticism of the leader’s response.
He was suspended after saying he did not accept all the report’s findings, that his attempts at reforming complaints processes had been stalled by “obstructive party bureaucracy” and that the scale of the problem had been overstated for political reasons.
“In light of his comments made today and his failure to retract them subsequently, the Labour Party has suspended Jeremy Corbyn pending investigation,” Labour said in a statement.
The party added it had removed the Labour whip from Corbyn, meaning that the former leader will no longer be able to take part in House of Commons votes as a Labour lawmaker.
Starmer said he accepted the EHRC’s report “in full” and would implement all its recommendations.
“It is a day of shame for the Labour Party. We have failed Jewish people... I am truly sorry for all the pain and grief that has been caused,” said Starmer, who held a senior role under Corbyn’s leadership but has tried to stamp out the problem since taking over.
“Never again will we fail to tackle anti-Semitism and never again will we lose your trust.”

Topics: United Kingdom Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn

