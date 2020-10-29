You are here

Saudi police arrest man after knife attack on guard at French consulate in Jeddah

Police arrested a Saudi man in Jeddah after he attacked and injured a security guard at the French consulate. (File/SPA)
Updated 29 October 2020
Arab News

Police arrested a Saudi man in Jeddah after he attacked and injured a security guard at the French consulate on Thursday. 
The guard suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, state news agency SPA reported. 
"The French embassy strongly condemns this attack against a diplomatic outpost which nothing could justify," an embassy statement said.

Saudi Arabia condemns Nice church attack

Saudi Arabia condemns Nice church attack

  • The foreign ministry stressed the importance of rejecting practices that breed hatred, violence and extremism
  • The Muslim World League (MWL) also condemned the attack and described it as a “terrorist crime”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned an attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice that killed three people on Thursday.
The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its categorical rejection of the extremist attack in Notre Dame Basilica and others like it, and said that they are inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and instincts. 
The ministry stressed the importance of rejecting practices that breed hatred, violence and extremism.
The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of victims and the French government and public, wishing those injured a speedy recovery. 
The Muslim World League (MWL) also condemned the attack and described it as a “terrorist crime.”
The MWL added that Islam is innocent of such attacks and considers them “ugly crimes” that are a product of terrorist ideologies.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the attack and said it rejects extremism and terrorism in all shapes and forms regardless of motives.

The Council of Senior Scholars condemned the Nice Attack and said it is the duty of people to practice tolerance and constructive cooperation in the world. 

It added that Islam places utmost importance on protecting civilians.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait, Bahrain and Egypt also condemned the attack. 

