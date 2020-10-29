Police arrested a Saudi man in Jeddah after he attacked and injured a security guard at the French consulate on Thursday.
The guard suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, state news agency SPA reported.
"The French embassy strongly condemns this attack against a diplomatic outpost which nothing could justify," an embassy statement said.
Saudi police arrest man after knife attack on guard at French consulate in Jeddah
https://arab.news/bgrh9
Saudi police arrest man after knife attack on guard at French consulate in Jeddah
Police arrested a Saudi man in Jeddah after he attacked and injured a security guard at the French consulate on Thursday.