Virus sets Iran record again - this time infections

A woman wearing a protective face mask to help prevent spread of the coronavirus has her temperature checked as she enters a shopping center, in Tehran, Iran. (File/AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

  • The latest figure of 8,293 cases of infection in a 24-hour period far exceeds the previous highest number registered
  • The virus has also claimed another 399 lives in the Middle East's worst-hit country
Tehran: Coronavirus infections in Iran have set a daily record of more than 8,000 new cases, official figures showed Thursday, after two straight days of record deaths from the pandemic.
The latest figure of 8,293 cases of infection in a 24-hour period far exceeds the previous highest number registered only two days earlier of 6,968 people who tested positive.
The virus has also claimed another 399 lives in the Middle East's worst-hit country, the health ministry announced, raising the total number of victims to 34,113.
On Wednesday, Iran reported a record death toll of 415 over a 24-hour period, 69 more than Tuesday's toll which was also a daily record.
President Hassan Rouhani warned last week that his country faces "a larger wave of this virus and we have to fight it".
Figures have kept rising since September.
In the eight months since the first cases surfaced in Iran, a total of 596,941 infections from Covid-19 have been confirmed.
 

Tunisia bans internal travel to contain pandemic

Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

Tunisia bans internal travel to contain pandemic

  • Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has said Tunisia cannot afford a second lockdown
Updated 29 October 2020
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia on Thursday banned travel between the country’s regions, suspended schools and public gatherings and extended a curfew, as it tried to contain a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases with hospitals nearly full.
Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has said Tunisia cannot afford a second lockdown with the government already fighting the central bank over a projected deficit double what it had originally foreseen.
However, after successfully containing the coronavirus in the spring and summer, Tunisia is now experiencing a very rapid spread of the disease with more than 55,000 cases and intensive care units full in some regions.
As well as banning internal travel in most cases, the new rules include a suspension of schools until Nov. 8, a two-week suspension of universities and a ban on protests and public gatherings of more than four people.
A night curfew already in place in several regions has been extended across the country and brought forward to start at 8pm instead of 9pm on weekdays, while remaining at 7pm on weekends.

