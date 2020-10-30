Saudi e-learning platform hosts 850k classes daily

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Education’s online education platform Madrasati is currently hosting over 850,000 virtual classrooms allowing teachers and students from across the Kingdom to interact on a daily basis.
The platform provides students with virtual classes, homework assignment and delivery tools and is used in conjunction with the iEN YouTube channel and the iEN national education portal.
School leaders consistently monitor the educational process via Madrasati, prepare class schedules, communicate with absent students, and provide technical support for students and their parents.
