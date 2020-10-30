Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 

DUBAI: British-Bangladeshi makeup artist Salma Rahman has starred in a new campaign for sportswear giant Adidas.

The hijab-wearing social media star worked with Adidas Football for their “Human Race” jerseys, designed by R&B singer Pharrell Williams for five major football clubs including Bayern Munchen, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal. Williams, music producer and singer of the hit “Happy,” has been working with Adidas since 2014.

The brand recreated five past iconic jerseys for each club using tie-dye and hand-painting techniques to make the shirts less formal.

Sporting Arsenal’s jersey, Rahman shared pictures of the campaign with her 22,500 Instagram followers.

“Being a part of @adidasfootball x @pharrell human race reminds me of what I love most about being creative,” she wrote. “To me, creativity has the capacity to ground and uplift oneself and the community. Football jerseys are not just for football players and football is a game for everyone. When I work with makeup, I’m able to express myself, as a human being. To me, this jersey is a reminder that colour unifies and will always spark inspiration.”

Famous for her bold use of colors, Rahman topped off her look with daring makeup that incorporated the tie-dye colors of the jersey: blue, orange, yellow and mint green.

This is not the first time Rahman has partnered with an international brand to represent the hijab-wearing community. She has previously worked with makeup brand Glossier and sportswear giants Nike and Champion.