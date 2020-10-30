Hijab-wearing makeup artist Salma Rahman stars in new Adidas campaign 

You are here

Sporting Arsenal’s jersey, Rahman shared pictures of the campaign with her 22,500 Instagram followers. (Instagram)
DUBAI: British-Bangladeshi makeup artist Salma Rahman has starred in a new campaign for sportswear giant Adidas.

The hijab-wearing social media star worked with Adidas Football for their “Human Race” jerseys, designed by R&B singer Pharrell Williams for five major football clubs including Bayern Munchen, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal. Williams, music producer and singer of the hit “Happy,” has been working with Adidas since 2014.  

The brand recreated five past iconic jerseys for each club using tie-dye and hand-painting techniques to make the shirts less formal. 

Sporting Arsenal's jersey, Rahman shared pictures of the campaign with her 22,500 Instagram followers. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

who remembers the great gatsby book cover? yea this is her now — edit: @niqabaechronicles

A post shared by @ urgalsal_ on

"Being a part of @adidasfootball x @pharrell human race reminds me of what I love most about being creative," she wrote. "To me, creativity has the capacity to ground and uplift oneself and the community. Football jerseys are not just for football players and football is a game for everyone. When I work with makeup, I'm able to express myself, as a human being. To me, this jersey is a reminder that colour unifies and will always spark inspiration."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4 my ugly ducklings

A post shared by @ urgalsal_ on

Famous for her bold use of colors, Rahman topped off her look with daring makeup that incorporated the tie-dye colors of the jersey: blue, orange, yellow and mint green.  

This is not the first time Rahman has partnered with an international brand to represent the hijab-wearing community. She has previously worked with makeup brand Glossier and sportswear giants Nike and Champion.  

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal announces engagement

Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal announces engagement

Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal announced her engagement to cinematographer Victor Bastidas on Thursday.

Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, the 21-year-old model told her 45,000 followers: "Forever my life partner... @sictor."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Forever my life partner... @sictor

A post shared by nora (@noraattal) on

The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island in Spain. Among the pictures the bride-to-be shared, Attal showed off her engagement ring — a simple round-cut solitaire.

It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer for multiple shoots, from magazine covers to brand deals.

During the lockdown, Attal and Bastidas shared pictures of themselves quarantining together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

QUARANTEAM

A post shared by Victor Bastidas (@sictor) on

The model was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the JW Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

She would go on to become a runway fixture. Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists. She has walked the runway for major fashion houses including Chanel, Fendi, Burberry and Valentino, to name only a few. 

Topics: Nora Attal

