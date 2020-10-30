Qatar officials behind forced airport examinations of women referred to prosecutors

You are here

Union workers have threatened not to service Qatar Airways aircraft in Sydney over the Oct. 2 incident. (File/AFP)
  • The statement comes as the Australian government has expressed outrage and union workers have threatened not to service Qatar Airways aircraft
  • The physical examinations of passengers bound for Sydney and nine other unnamed destinations has triggered outrage in Australia
DUBAI: Qatar said Friday it referred officials at its international airport to prosecutors for possible charges after women abroad Qatar Airways flights faced forced invasive examinations after workers found an abandoned baby.
The statement comes as the Australian government has expressed outrage and union workers have threatened not to service Qatar Airways aircraft in Sydney over the Oct. 2 incident.

Australia also represents a crucial route for Qatar Airways, the state-owned long-haul carrier based at Hamad International Airport in Doha.
In a statement, Qatar's Government Communication Office described the abandoning of the baby as the “attempted murder” of the child.
“The subsequent procedures taken by the authorities at the airport, including examining a number of female passengers, revealed that standard procedures were violated," the statement said. "Those responsible for these violations and illegal actions have been referred to the Public Prosecution Office.”
The statement did not elaborate or identify who had given the order. It said an investigation by Qatari authorities continued and that Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, the country's prime minister and interior minister, offered his country's "sincerest apology" to the women forced to undergo the exams.
“What took place is wholly inconsistent with Qatar’s culture and values,” the statement said. “Qatar is fully committed to the safety and security of all travelers.”
The physical examinations of passengers bound for Sydney and nine other unnamed destinations has triggered outrage in Australia, where the government denounced the searches as inappropriate and beyond circumstances in which the women could give free and informed consent. Rights activists say such exams conducted under duress amount to sexual assault.
As the reports came to light this week, the government of Qatar apologized and promised a full investigation to be shared internationally. It earlier called the discovery of the newborn buried in a plastic bag under trash “an egregious and life-threatening” act.
In Qatar sex and childbirth outside of marriage are criminalized. Migrant workers in the past have hidden pregnancies and tried to travel abroad to give birth, and others have abandoned their babies anonymously to avoid imprisonment.
The later revelation that women on a total of 10 flights in Doha earlier this month were subjected to invasive vaginal exams has spiraled into a public relations catastrophe for Qatar that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.  

WELLINGTON: New Zealand has revealed one of its citizens was among the women subjected to invasive pelvic examinations at Doha airport, labelling the action “completely unacceptable.”
“We were extremely concerned to learn... that a New Zealand national was involved in the appalling incident involving female passengers on several Qatar Airways flights,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement late Thursday.
“This action was completely unacceptable. We are making our views known to Qatari authorities and are seeking a full report on what occurred.”

Now Qatar has said it will prosecute those responsible for the searches.
Women on 10 flights out of Doha were subject to the examinations as authorities in the ultra-conservative Gulf state searched for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in an airport bathroom.
The foreign ministry statement provided no details about the New Zealand woman involved, citing privacy concerns.
Qatar said Wednesday it “regrets any distress” over the incident, which occurred in early October but only came to light this week after affected Australian passengers spoke out.
Australia has since said 13 of its citizens had to endure the “appalling” examinations, Britain said it is providing support for two women and AFP has learned a French woman was also affected.
In its first account of events, Qatar said the baby girl was wrapped in plastic and left to die in a bathroom rubbish bin, prompting what sources said was a lockdown of the airport.
Women were then led from aircraft to ambulances on the tarmac where they were subject to cervical examinations to see if they had recently given birth.
Qatar has launched an investigation into the incident, which involved women on 10 flights, and sources say those involved could face criminal prosecution.

