Armenia PM asks Putin to start talks on providing security amid Karabakh conflict

In this file photo taken on October 25, 2020 an Armenian soldier walks as troops hold positions on the front line during the ongoing fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (File/AFP)
  • Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a bitter conflict over Karabakh since Armenian separatists backed by Yerevan seized control of the mountainous province in a 1990s war
YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin “urgent” consultations on providing security amid a conflict with Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said Saturday.
The announcement, which further raises the prospect of an escalation in the conflict, came after Armenia and Azerbaijan failed to agree a fresh cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during talks in Geneva on Friday.
Russia has a military base in Armenia and has a defense treaty with Yerevan.
“The prime minister of Armenia has asked the Russian president to begin urgent consultations with the aim of determining the kind and amount of aid which the Russian Federation can provide Armenia to ensure its security,” the ministry said in a statement.
Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a bitter conflict over Karabakh since Armenian separatists backed by Yerevan seized control of the mountainous province in a 1990s war that left 30,000 people dead.
The current clashes broke out on September 27 and fighting has persisted despite the repeated international attempts to secure a cease-fire.
Russia has previously said that its defense pact with Armenia does not extend to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
But Pashinyan in his letter to Putin said that hostilities were getting closer to Armenia’s borders and reiterated that Azerbaijan’s ally Turkey was backing Baku, according to the statement.
He requested Moscow’s help, invoking the two countries’ close ties and a 1997 treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance.
The warring sides have three times agreed to cease-fires during talks mediated by Russia, France and the United States but the truces have all quickly fallen apart.
More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported dead since the fighting began, but the actual death toll is believed to be substantially higher.
Sri Lanka returns illegal waste to Britain after court order

  • The first 20 containers of medical waste were loaded on the MV Texas Triumph on Friday and another 65 will be sent within a week
  • Customs did not reveal the type of waste, but officials had said it included rags, bandages and body parts from mortuaries
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has started shipping 242 containers of hazardous waste, including body parts from mortuaries, back to Britain after a two year court battle by an environment watchdog, officials said Saturday.
Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of international refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back the unwanted shipments of garbage as they battle against being used as the world’s trash dump.
The first 20 containers of medical waste, which included body parts from mortuaries, were loaded on the MV Texas Triumph on Friday and another 65 will be sent within a week, customs spokesman Sunil Jayaratne said.
“The balance will be shipped as soon as another vessel is available,” Jayaratne said.
Sri Lanka’s court of appeal two weeks ago ordered the repatriation of the bio-waste from hospitals and tons of plastic waste imported in violation of local and international shipping regulations.
The imports arrived between September 2017 and January 2018 and the Center for Environmental Justice (CEJ) had petitioned courts to get it rejected.
Customs did not reveal the type of waste, but officials had said it included rags, bandages and body parts from mortuaries.
In September, 260 tons of separate waste in another 21 containers was sent back after Britain agreed to take it back.
Local authorities discovered the new waste after the legal action was started against the 242 containers held in Colombo port and a free trade area near the capital.
Sri Lanka’s customs maintained that all the containers had been brought into the country in violation of international law governing the shipment of hazardous waste, including plastics.
A Sri Lankan investigation last year into nearly 3,000 tons of illegally imported hazardous waste found the importer had reshipped about 180 tons to India and Dubai in 2017 and 2018.
Besides Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have also returned hundreds of container-loads of refuse back to their countries of origin.

