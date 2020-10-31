All the winners of the 4th El Gouna Film Festival unveiled

DUBAI: The closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival took place at the Gouna Center for Convention and Culture on Oct. 30. Presenter and actress Nardin Faraj presided over the ceremony, which celebrated Arab cinema and the actors and directors who make it up.

Among the evening’s biggest winners was Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’ whose feature film “200 Metres” scooped up three prizes during the closing ceremony.

Nayfeh’s first feature film, which tells the story of a Palestinian father trapped on the other side of the separation wall who is trying to reach the hospital for his son, won the Cinema For Humanity Audience award and the Fipresci award, while Ali Suliman received the El Gouna Star for Best Actor.

Serbian director Jasmila Zbanic’s gripping feature “Quo vadis, Aida?” also proved triumphant, taking home the El Gouna Golden Star for Narrative Film, while the film’s protagonist Jasna Duricic, won the El Gouna Star for Best Actress.

Read on to discover all of the winners from the cinematic event.

Feature Narrative Competition

El Gouna Golden Star for Narrative Film: “Quo vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanic.

El Gouna Silver Star for Narrative Film: “Bad Tales” by Damiano D’innosenzo and Fabio D’innocenzo.

El Gouna Bronze Star for Narrative Film: “In Between Dying” by Hilal Baydarov.

El Gouna Star for the Best Arab Narrative Film: “The Man Who Sold His Skin” by Kaouther Ben Hania.

El Gouna Star for the Best Actor: Ali Suliman, “200 Meters”

El Gouna Star for the Best Actress: Jasna Djuricic, “Quo vadis, Aida?”

Special Jury Mention: “Oasis” by Ivan Ikic’s.

Feature Documentary Competition

El Gouna Golden Star for Documentary Film: “Days of Cannibalism” by Teboho Edkins.

El Gouna Silver Star for Documentary Film: “Softie” by Sam Soko.

El Gouna Bronze Star for Documentary Film: “Truffle Hunters” by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw.

El Gouna Star for the Best Arab Documentary Film: “Their Algeria” by Lina Soualem

Short Film Competition

El Gouna Golden Star for Short Film: “Being My Mom” by Jasmine Trinca.

El Gouna Silver Star for Short Film: “Blue Frontier” by Ivan Milosavljević.

El Gouna Bronze Star for Short Film: “Sër Bi” by Moly Kane.

El Gouna Star for the Best Arab Short Film: “I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” by Sameh Alaa.

Cinema for Humanity Audience Award

“200 Meters” by Ameen Nayfeh

NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film

“In Between Dying” by Hilal Baydarov.

FIPRESCI Award

“200 Meters” by Ameen Nayfeh