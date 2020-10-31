You are here

All the winners of the 4th El Gouna Film Festival unveiled

Egyptian actress Amina Khalil arrives for closing ceremony of 4th edition of the Gouna Film Festival. AFP
Updated 31 October 2020
Arab News

All the winners of the 4th El Gouna Film Festival unveiled

Updated 31 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The closing ceremony of the fourth edition of the El Gouna Film Festival took place at the Gouna Center for Convention and Culture on Oct. 30. Presenter and actress Nardin Faraj presided over the ceremony, which celebrated Arab cinema and the actors and directors who make it up. 

Among the evening’s biggest winners was Palestinian director Ameen Nayfeh’ whose feature film “200 Metres” scooped up three prizes during the closing ceremony. 

Nayfeh’s first feature film, which tells the story of a Palestinian father trapped on the other side of the separation wall who is trying to reach the hospital for his son, won the Cinema For Humanity Audience award and the Fipresci award, while Ali Suliman received the El Gouna Star for Best Actor. 

Serbian director Jasmila Zbanic’s gripping feature “Quo vadis, Aida?” also proved triumphant, taking home the El Gouna Golden Star for Narrative Film, while the film’s protagonist Jasna Duricic, won the El Gouna Star for Best Actress.

Read on to discover all of the winners from the cinematic event. 

Feature Narrative Competition

El Gouna Golden Star for Narrative Film: “Quo vadis, Aida?” by Jasmila Žbanic.

El Gouna Silver Star for Narrative Film: “Bad Tales” by Damiano D’innosenzo and Fabio D’innocenzo.

El Gouna Bronze Star for Narrative Film: “In Between Dying” by Hilal Baydarov.

El Gouna Star for the Best Arab Narrative Film: “The Man Who Sold His Skin” by Kaouther Ben Hania.

El Gouna Star for the Best Actor: Ali Suliman, “200 Meters”

El Gouna Star for the Best Actress: Jasna Djuricic, “Quo vadis, Aida?”

Special Jury Mention: “Oasis” by Ivan Ikic’s.

 

Feature Documentary Competition

El Gouna Golden Star for Documentary Film: “Days of Cannibalism” by Teboho Edkins.

El Gouna Silver Star for Documentary Film: “Softie” by Sam Soko.

El Gouna Bronze Star for Documentary Film: “Truffle Hunters” by Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw.

El Gouna Star for the Best Arab Documentary Film: “Their Algeria” by Lina Soualem

 

Short Film Competition

El Gouna Golden Star for Short Film: “Being My Mom” by Jasmine Trinca.

El Gouna Silver Star for Short Film: “Blue Frontier” by Ivan Milosavljević.

El Gouna Bronze Star for Short Film: “Sër Bi” by Moly Kane.

El Gouna Star for the Best Arab Short Film: “I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” by Sameh Alaa.

 

Cinema for Humanity Audience Award

“200 Meters” by Ameen Nayfeh

 

NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film

“In Between Dying” by Hilal Baydarov.

 

FIPRESCI Award

“200 Meters” by Ameen Nayfeh

Topics: El Gouna Film Festival

REVIEW: 'The Witches' — more comedy than horror

Updated 31 October 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

REVIEW: 'The Witches' — more comedy than horror

Updated 31 October 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Roald Dahl was the king of villainy when it came to conjuring up antagonists to instill fear in the hearts of the children reading his books. In “The Enormous Crocodile,” for example, a villainous creature cleverly disguises himself to get near enough to the kids he wishes to devour. And few fictional characters are as terrifying as Agatha Trunchbull in “Matilda.” 

Perhaps that’s why, when I found myself laughing in the cinema during a screening of Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Dahl’s book “The Witches,” I was slightly surprised.

There is nothing especially comedic about the story’s main antagonist, The Grand High Witch, a cruel and dangerous creature who rules over a coven of other witches and wants nothing more than to eradicate every child on the planet via a magical potion that has the ability to turn them to mice. 

However, watching the sadistic monster, portrayed by a delightfully campy Anne Hathaway, struggle to pronounce the word “garlic” in a German (or Slavic?) accent, one couldn’t help but let out a chuckle. Even the scenes that were intended to be scary had a comedic effect. 

The film, which is narrated by Chris Rock, tells the story of a nameless young boy (Jahzir Bruno) who, after tragically losing both his parents in a car accident, goes off to live with his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) in the deep American South. Grandma recounts stories of her own encounters with witches — demons who hate children.

‘The Witches’ is now in theaters in Dubai. Supplied

After learning that there are witches in their town, the duo seek refuge in a swanky hotel where the boy unwittingly stumbles upon a conference of witches led by the Grand High Witch. 

The boy gets transformed into a mouse, along with Bruno, a British kid staying at the hotel. And it turns out that Daisy, the hero’s pet mouse, had already been a victim of this transformation. The three CGI rodents scurry around the majestic hotel to try and save the children of the world from the evil witches’ plan to turn them all into mice. 

While Zemeckis’ version of Dahl’s story is certainly fun — mostly due to Hathaway’s fantastic performance — it lacks the menace of Nicolas Roeg’s 1990 adaptation featuring Anjelica Huston. The 2020 remake is more clearly directed towards children, but those seeking a scarier film will be pleased to know that Roeg’s version is available on Amazon Prime.

Topics: The Witches film review

