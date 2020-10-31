You are here

British FM: Zaghari-Ratcliffe imprisonment will ‘sabotage’ UK-Iran ties

If Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sent back to prison following a court hearing on Monday, UK-Iranian relations will be fundamentally changed and “sabotaged” by Tehran’s actions, said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (AFP/File Photo)
British FM: Zaghari-Ratcliffe imprisonment will 'sabotage' UK-Iran ties

  • ‘The detention of Nazanin and other dual nationals in Iran is totally unwarranted’
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe due in court on Monday
LONDON: If Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sent back to prison following a court hearing on Monday, UK-Iranian relations will be fundamentally changed and “sabotaged” by Tehran’s actions, said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is under house arrest in Iran and has been in custody since 2016 on contested charges of espionage, has been told to expect a return to prison following a court appearance on Monday.

“The truth is the detention of Nazanin and other dual nationals in Iran is totally unwarranted,” said Raab.

“We’ve made it very clear we want to put the relationship between the UK and Iran on a better footing. If Nazanin is returned to prison that will of course put our discussions and the basis of those discussions in a totally different place. It is entirely unacceptable, it is entirely unwarranted, it is totally unjustified.” 

He told the BBC: “I totally understand the horrific position she is in.” Raab said Tehran has been warned that any move to bring fresh proceedings against Zaghari-Ratcliffe “must not happen.”

On Thursday, Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), where officials informed him of Britain’s “grave concern” over recent developments.

Thomas Drew, the FCO’s director-general for the Middle East, said the envoy was told the move was “unjustified and unacceptable, and is causing an enormous amount of distress,” a spokesman said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family deny the charges and say she is being used by Tehran as a bargaining chip over an unfulfilled arms deal between Britain and Iran before the 1979 revolution.

Orthodox priest shot in Lyon, assailant flees

Orthodox priest shot in Lyon, assailant flees

  • The priest was fired on twice at around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) as he was closing the church
  • The incident came two days after a man beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice
LYON: A Greek Orthodox priest was shot and injured on Saturday at a church in the centre of the French city of Lyon by an assailant who then fled, a police source and witnesses said.
The priest was fired on twice at around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) as he was closing the church, and he was being treated on site for life-threatening injuries, the source said.
Witnesses said the church was Greek Orthodox. Police immediately cordoned off the area.
The incident came two days after a man shouting "Allahu Akbar!" (God is Greatest) beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in Nice. Two weeks ago a schoolteacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded by an 18-year-old attacker who was apparently incensed by the teacher showing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad during a class.
Government ministers had warned that other militant attacks could take place. President Emmanuel Macron has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect sites such as places of worship and schools.
The Nice attack took place on the day Muslims celebrate the Prophet Mohammad's birthday. Many Muslims around the world have been angered about France's defense of the right to publish cartoons depicting the Prophet.

