British FM: Zaghari-Ratcliffe imprisonment will ‘sabotage’ UK-Iran ties

LONDON: If Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sent back to prison following a court hearing on Monday, UK-Iranian relations will be fundamentally changed and “sabotaged” by Tehran’s actions, said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is under house arrest in Iran and has been in custody since 2016 on contested charges of espionage, has been told to expect a return to prison following a court appearance on Monday.

“The truth is the detention of Nazanin and other dual nationals in Iran is totally unwarranted,” said Raab.

“We’ve made it very clear we want to put the relationship between the UK and Iran on a better footing. If Nazanin is returned to prison that will of course put our discussions and the basis of those discussions in a totally different place. It is entirely unacceptable, it is entirely unwarranted, it is totally unjustified.”

He told the BBC: “I totally understand the horrific position she is in.” Raab said Tehran has been warned that any move to bring fresh proceedings against Zaghari-Ratcliffe “must not happen.”

On Thursday, Iran’s Ambassador to the UK Hamid Baeidinejad was summoned to a meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), where officials informed him of Britain’s “grave concern” over recent developments.

Thomas Drew, the FCO’s director-general for the Middle East, said the envoy was told the move was “unjustified and unacceptable, and is causing an enormous amount of distress,” a spokesman said.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her family deny the charges and say she is being used by Tehran as a bargaining chip over an unfulfilled arms deal between Britain and Iran before the 1979 revolution.