Super typhoon Goni weakens as it crosses Philippines

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard carry a child as communities are evacuated to safer grounds in Camarines Sur province, eastern Philippines on Oct. 31, 2020. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Strong waves batter the coast of Sorsogon province, central Philippines, as a typhoon locally known as Goni hits the country on Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo)
Philippine Coast Guard members evacuate residents from the coastal villages of Buhi town in Camarines Sur province to a safer place ahead of Typhoon Goni's landfall. (AFP / Philippine Coast Guard handout)
Updated 01 November 2020
Reuters

  • Weather bureau warns of “catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall" over the next 12 hours
  • Goni comes a week after Typhoon Molave hit the same region, killing 22 people
MANILA: A super typhoon weakened after barreling through the southern part of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on Sunday, with officials reporting at least four deaths, power supply outages, infrastructure damage and flash floods.

The weather bureau downgraded Goni, the world’s strongest storm so far this year, to typhoon category, with 215kph sustained winds and gusts of up to 290kph after it made landfall in the Bicol region.

Tropical storm-wind alerts were lowered, but the weather agency warned in its 0300 GMT bulletin that Goni still posed a threat while traversing provinces south of the capital Manila.

Goni made two landfalls in two places in the Bicol region, where four deaths were reported, said provincial Governor Al Francis Bichara, including one hit by a tree and a five-year-old washed away after a river overflowed.

The disaster management agency could not confirm the report.

Video footage by news channels and on social media showed rivers overflowing and some dikes destroyed, submerging villages in Bicol.

Bichara also received reports of volcanic mud flows, as well as electricity supply and communication service outages.

In Quezon, Governor Danilo Suarez said power supply was cut in 10 towns as Goni toppled trees.

Between 19 million and 31 million people could be affected by the typhoon, including those in danger zones and in metropolitan Manila, the disaster management agency said.

About 347,000 people were in evacuation centers, said disaster management chief Ricardo Jalad, lowering the figure of nearly a million reported by the agency on Saturday.

President Rodrigo Duterte was monitoring the government’s disaster response from his southern hometown Davao city, according to presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Health officials reminded those in evacuation centers to observe social distancing as the coronavirus spread is also a concern.

Dozens of international and domestic flights have been canceled as the civil aviation authority ordered a one-day closure of Manila’s main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Goni is among the strongest typhoons to hit the Philippines since Haiyan, which killed more than 6,300 people in 2013.

It follows Typhoon Molave, which hit the Philippines last month killing 22 people, mostly through drowning in provinces south of Manila.

The weather bureau said it was also monitoring another cyclone, tropical storm Atsani, which could hit northern Luzon provinces in the coming days.

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

Updated 42 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance
  • More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher
Updated 42 min 1 sec ago
AFP

BAKU, Azerbaijan: Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for talks over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku’s arch-enemy Armenia requested security assistance from Russia.
“We are once again in Baku with our brothers to renew our strong support for dear Azerbaijan and exchange on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance, invoking the two countries’ defense pact.
Pashinyan said hostilities were approaching Armenia’s borders and reiterated that Turkey was backing Baku.
Moscow’s defense pact with Armenia does not extend to Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia said Saturday that “necessary” help would be provided if the fighting reaches Armenian territory.
At the same time, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “concrete formats” of assistance to Armenia would be discussed.
Armenia’s request for assistance from Moscow further raised fears of Russia and Turkey getting sucked into the decades-old conflict over Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in fierce fighting for more than a month over Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenian separatists in the wake of the break-up of the Soviet Union.
Fighting continued overnight and Sunday morning, the warring sides said.
The Karabakh separatist leadership accused Azerbaijan of striking civilian settlements including the strategic town of Shusha.
“In the morning the enemy forces renewed offensive operations,” the Karabakh army said.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry for its part accused Armenian forces of targeting its army and civilian settlements on Saturday and overnight.
More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

 

Topics: Turkey Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh

