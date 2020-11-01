You are here

  • Home
  • Australia reports no new local coronavirus cases in months

Australia reports no new local coronavirus cases in months

Melbourne residents are enjoying the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4t2fp

Updated 01 November 2020
AP

Australia reports no new local coronavirus cases in months

  • Melboune only has one mystery case without a known source
Updated 01 November 2020
AP

CANBERRA: Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months.
In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, which had the highest number of cases in the country, residents were enjoying the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers.
The city only has one mystery case without a known source. There are 61 active cases left across the state, down from 70 on Saturday.
State Deputy Premier James Merlino hailed Sunday’s zero figures as “another great day for Victoria,” but urged caution ahead of Australia’s most-prestigious horse race on Tuesday, the Melbourne Cup, known as the “race that stops a nation.” Australians traditionally gather in bars or in private homes to watch the event, a public holiday.
The race attracts crowds of more than 100,000 at Melbourne’s Flemington race course, but this year it will held without fans because of restrictions on public gatherings.
Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton urged Victorians to enjoy the Cup but to continue obeying guidance on mask-wearing and social distancing.
“The great majority of Melburnians know what do to,” Sutton said. “There will be a few who may be a bit liberal in their behavior.”
Sutton said the new wave of infections in Europe showed how quickly the coronavirus can reassert itself.
“What Europe is going through now is a consequence of not being able to get to this point where you can stay on top of very low numbers,” he said. “What we have created is very precious and we need to hold onto it tightly.”
Western Australia state on Sunday recorded one new case of COVID-19, a woman who returned from overseas and is in hotel quarantine.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

Related

World
Australia cheers end of Melbourne lockdown

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

Updated 53 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance
  • More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher
Updated 53 min 39 sec ago
AFP

BAKU, Azerbaijan: Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for talks over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku’s arch-enemy Armenia requested security assistance from Russia.
“We are once again in Baku with our brothers to renew our strong support for dear Azerbaijan and exchange on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance, invoking the two countries’ defense pact.
Pashinyan said hostilities were approaching Armenia’s borders and reiterated that Turkey was backing Baku.
Moscow’s defense pact with Armenia does not extend to Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia said Saturday that “necessary” help would be provided if the fighting reaches Armenian territory.
At the same time, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “concrete formats” of assistance to Armenia would be discussed.
Armenia’s request for assistance from Moscow further raised fears of Russia and Turkey getting sucked into the decades-old conflict over Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in fierce fighting for more than a month over Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenian separatists in the wake of the break-up of the Soviet Union.
Fighting continued overnight and Sunday morning, the warring sides said.
The Karabakh separatist leadership accused Azerbaijan of striking civilian settlements including the strategic town of Shusha.
“In the morning the enemy forces renewed offensive operations,” the Karabakh army said.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry for its part accused Armenian forces of targeting its army and civilian settlements on Saturday and overnight.
More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

 

Topics: Turkey Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

World
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of violating humanitarian truce
World
Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite US mediation

Latest updates

Greece: Turkey encroaching on continental shelf with new hydrocarbon search
UAE reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases
UAE cabinet approves $15.8 billion budget for 2021
Israel starts human trials on COVID-19 vaccine as schools slowly reopen
Celebs go all out with creative costumes this Halloween

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.