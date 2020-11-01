You are here

  Hong Kong opposition politicians arrested for legislature protest

Hong Kong opposition politicians arrested for legislature protest

The seven pro-democratic politicians were arrested on charges of “contempt” and “interfering” with members of the city’s Legislative Council in early May, above. (AFP file photo)
Updated 01 November 2020
AFP

  • The arrested politicians could face up to a year in jail if convicted
HONG KONG: Seven pro-democratic politicians in Hong Kong were arrested on Sunday over protests and scuffles that broke out in the city’s legislature earlier this year, the latest prosecution targeting Beijing’s opponents in the deeply divided city.
The seven politicians — four of them sitting lawmakers — were arrested on charges of “contempt” and “interfering” with members of the city’s Legislative Council in early May, police said.
The chamber passes semi-autonomous Hong Kong’s laws but only half of its seats are directly elected and a complex appointment system ensures the city’s pro-Beijing establishment are all but guaranteed a handsome majority.
Scuffles and protests routinely break out, with the pro-democracy minority often resorting to filibustering, chanting and obstruction to try and halt bills they oppose.
On May 8, confrontations broke out in a committee that decides which bills come up for debate.
The opposition had used months of filibustering to stop the appointment of the committee’s leader. The pro-Beijing camp responded by forcibly installing one of their politicians to the committee chair.
That prompted angry scenes and protests in the chamber with lawmakers from both sides using placards to protest amid boisterous heckling and physical obstruction.
Security guards and pro-Beijing lawmakers eventually dragged most of the pro-democracy politicians from the chamber and the installation of the committee chair went ahead.
One pro-Beijing politician was seen on a live broadcast dragging an opponent out by his shirt collar — an incident which has sparked an ongoing private prosecution.
Sunday’s police action singled out the pro-democracy politicians for arrest and is the latest in a string of prosecutions launched against Beijing critics.
The inability of Hong Kongers to elect their leaders and lawmakers has been at the heart of swelling opposition to Beijing’s rule, including the huge and often violent democracy protests that broke out last year.
More than 10,000 people were arrested and the courts are now filled with trials — many of them involving opposition lawmakers and prominent figures.
In a direct response to the protests, Beijing bypassed the legislature and imposed a sweeping new national security law on Hong Kong in late June.
Beijing says the law has restored stability. Critics say it has delivered a hammer blow to the city’s already stuttering freedoms.
The arrested politicians could face up to a year in jail if convicted.
However, the Liaison Office — which represents Beijing’s central government in the city — has warned that future legislature protests constitute one of the new national security crimes, which carry 10 years to life in jail.
In September, elections for the legislature were postponed for a year with authorities blaming the coronavirus.

Turkish FM in Azerbaijan as tensions mount over Karabakh

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance
  • More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher
BAKU, Azerbaijan: Turkey’s foreign minister arrived in Azerbaijan on Sunday for talks over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh after Baku’s arch-enemy Armenia requested security assistance from Russia.
“We are once again in Baku with our brothers to renew our strong support for dear Azerbaijan and exchange on the latest developments in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan formally asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to begin consultations on security assistance, invoking the two countries’ defense pact.
Pashinyan said hostilities were approaching Armenia’s borders and reiterated that Turkey was backing Baku.
Moscow’s defense pact with Armenia does not extend to Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia said Saturday that “necessary” help would be provided if the fighting reaches Armenian territory.
At the same time, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “concrete formats” of assistance to Armenia would be discussed.
Armenia’s request for assistance from Moscow further raised fears of Russia and Turkey getting sucked into the decades-old conflict over Karabakh.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in fierce fighting for more than a month over Karabakh, a region of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenian separatists in the wake of the break-up of the Soviet Union.
Fighting continued overnight and Sunday morning, the warring sides said.
The Karabakh separatist leadership accused Azerbaijan of striking civilian settlements including the strategic town of Shusha.
“In the morning the enemy forces renewed offensive operations,” the Karabakh army said.
The Azerbaijani defense ministry for its part accused Armenian forces of targeting its army and civilian settlements on Saturday and overnight.
More than 1,200 people from both sides have been reported killed in the fighting but the death toll is believed to be substantially higher.

 

