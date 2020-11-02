You are here

  • Home
  • Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil is shown receiving a “missile gift” from the Hezbollah in this picture posted on www.lebanonfiles.com. (Courtesy: www.lebanonfiles.com)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yg7zm

Updated 02 November 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hezbollah, Gebran Bassil under fire over Lebanese government paralysis

  • The main obstacle to forming a government is Gebran Bassil, who has returned to his old demands,” says leading figure in Hariri’s Future Movement
Updated 02 November 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Frustration mounted in Lebanon on Sunday amid continuing paralysis in the formation of a new government, with fingers pointed at the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil as the source of the blockage.

Eleven days after former prime minister Saad Hariri was asked to resume office and assemble an administration of non-party technocrats, no date has even been set for a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

“We do not know if the obstructing parties actually want to form a government. It is about party quotas again, regarding the number of ministers and the rotation of portfolios,” senior Hariri adviser Hussein Al-Wajh told Arab News.

Dr. Mustafa Alloush, a leading figure in Hariri’s Future Movement, told Arab News: “The main obstacle to forming a government is Gebran Bassil, who has returned to his old demands.”

Hariri resigned as prime minister in October 2019 amid a wave of public protests over financial corruption, government ineptitude and a collapsing economy. Neither of his successors, Hassan Diab and Mustapha Adib, was able to restore stability, and Lebanon has been without a government since September.

At the prompting of French President Emmanuel Macron, Hariri offered to lead a technocratic Cabinet in an initiative seen as opening the door to desperately needed international aid and a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Former minister Ahmed Fatfat told Arab News: “Hariri’s project is a mini-government of specialists, which would not be against anyone or against the country, but Hezbollah stands behind the play of Gebran Bassil.”

Health chiefs fear the government stalemate is compromising Lebanon’s ability to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 80,000 people and killed 637. Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmy on Sunday rejected a recommendation by the government’s National Health Committee for a national lockdown, and instead imposed restrictions in 115 towns.

The head of the Doctors Syndicate, Sharaf Abu Sharaf, called for a “complete shutdown similar to the one that took place at the beginning of the virus outbreak.”

He said: “The capacity of hospitals to absorb patients has reached its limit, and the health, recovery and financial situation is very poor. The medical and nursing sector is witnessing a large migration out of Lebanon, and there are no incentives to persuade them to stay.”

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
US sanctions 2 senior members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Media
How Hezbollah bullied a Lebanese journalist after Israeli media carried her tweet

Iran begins annual air force drill with drones, fighter jets

Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
AP

Iran begins annual air force drill with drones, fighter jets

  • Drill will see forces from eight air bases take part over two days in exercises that include missile firing and mid-air refueling
Updated 18 min 54 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s air force began an annual drill Monday, state television reported, with its aging fleet of US- and Russian-made jet fighters taking part alongside locally made drones and other aircraft.
The drill will see forces from eight air bases take part over two days in exercises that include missile firing and mid-air refueling.
This is the second drill Iran has held since a decade-long UN arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired earlier in October.
Iran reportedly is interested in purchasing new aircrafts, as it still flies US F-14 Tomcats alongside F-4s and F-5s dating back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The embargo expired as planned under historic 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, despite objections from the United States, which unilaterally withdrew from the accord under President Donald Trump.

Topics: Iran

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iran starts producing local fighter jet for its air force
Middle-East
Iran criticized after carrying out military exercises against dummy US aircraft carrier

Latest updates

Iran begins annual air force drill with drones, fighter jets
Ahlam Bsharat’s ‘Trees for the Absentees’ is both haunting and ethereal
Dubai launches fast-track initiative for scale-ups
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027
India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.