Donald Trump threatens to fire top US disease expert in rift over coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US’s top infectious disease expert, leveled his sharpest criticism yet of the White House’s response to the coronavirus and Donald Trump’s public assertion that the nation is ‘rounding the turn’ on the virus. (AFP)
AP

  • ‘Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election’
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci: ‘US will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead’
AP

OPA-LOCKA, Florida: President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after Tuesday’s election, as his rift with the nation’s top infectious disease expert widens while the nation sees its most alarming outbreak of the coronavirus since the spring.
Speaking at a campaign rally in Opa-locka, Florida, Trump expressed frustration that the surging cases of the virus that has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year remains prominent in the news, sparking chants of “Fire Fauci” from his supporters.
“Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump replied to thousands of supporters just after midnight Monday, adding he appreciated their “advice.”
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.
It’s the most direct Trump has been in suggesting he was serious about trying to remove Fauci from his position. He has previously expressed that he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before Election Day.
Trump’s comments come after Fauci leveled his sharpest criticism yet of the White House’s response to the coronavirus and Trump’s public assertion that the nation is “rounding the turn” on the virus.
Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus, saying he hasn’t spoken with Trump in more than a month. He has raised alarm that the nation was heading for a challenging winter if more isn’t done soon to slow the spread of the disease.
In an interview with the Washington Post this weekend, Fauci cautioned that the US will have to deal with “a whole lot of hurt” in the weeks ahead due to surging coronavirus cases.
Fauci said the US “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” to stem rising cases as more people gather indoors during the colder fall and winter months. He says the US will need to make an “abrupt change” in public health precautions.
Fauci added that he believed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective,” while Trump is “looking at it from a different perspective.” Fauci, who’s on the White House coronavirus task force, said that perspective emphasizes “the economy and reopening the country.”
In response, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump always puts people’s well-being first and Deere charges that Fauci has decided “to play politics” right before Tuesday’s election. Deere said Fauci “has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy” but instead is “choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known.”
Trump in recent days has stepped up his attacks on Biden for pledging to heed the advice of scientists in responding to the pandemic. Trump has claimed Biden would “lock down” the nation once again. Biden has promised to heed the warnings of Fauci and other medical professionals but has not endorsed another national lockdown.
Trump has recently relied on the advice of Stanford doctor Scott Atlas, who has no prior background in infectious diseases or public health, as his lead science adviser on the pandemic. Atlas has been a public skeptic about mask wearing and other measures widely accepted by the scientific community to slow the spread of the virus.
Other members of the White House coronavirus task force have grown increasingly vocal about what they see as a dangerous fall spike in the virus.

Record fires ravage Brazil’s Amazon and Pantanal regions

Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Record fires ravage Brazil’s Amazon and Pantanal regions

  • The Amazon rainforest has been described as the Earth’s “lungs” due to its role in producing almost 10 percent of the world’s oxygen
  • Experts and environmental NGOs blame the worsening fires on Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
AFP

BRASILIA: A record high number of fires scorched Brazil’s Amazon and Pantanal wetlands last month, official data showed on Sunday, as deforestation and climate change wreaked havoc on some of the planet’s most valuable ecosystems.
The Amazon rainforest has been described as the Earth’s “lungs” due to its role in producing almost 10 percent of the world’s oxygen.
The Pantanal further south is one of the world’s largest tropical wetlands and a biodiversity paradise that extends across Brazil’s borders into Paraguay and Bolivia.
The number of fires typically fall in October as the Amazon approaches the rainy season.
But Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research (INPE) on Sunday recorded 17,326 fires in the Amazon in October, more than double the number seen in the same month in 2019.
Satellite imagery showed close to 100,000 fires in the first 10 months of 2020, more than were seen in the whole of last year.
The INPE also detected almost 3,000 individual fires in the Pantanal, a new monthly record since data collection began in 1998.
The region — 23 percent of which is estimated to have gone up in smoke this year — has seen a record-breaking 21,115 fires so far this year, more than double the number registered in all of 2019.
Experts and environmental NGOs blame the worsening fires on Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic who supports opening both regions to logging and farming.
Some fires are the result of burning to prepare the land for livestock, despite a 120-day ban on the practice imposed in July.
“With deforestation rates increasing in recent years, warnings by researchers were ignored by the government: deforestation and fire go together,” said Mariana Napolitano, the head of the science program at World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Brazil.
“After deforesting the jungle, the offenders set fires to clean up the accumulated organic material... at the end of the month, with the arrival of the rains, the pace of the fires seems to be slowing down, but we can hardly depend on climate factors,” she said.
“What happened in the dry season in the Amazon and Pantanal cannot be repeated.”
Climate change has also played a role in the fires, with a team of international researchers warning this year that rising global temperatures posed a “critical threat” to the Pantanal’s delicate ecosystem.
President Bolsonaro has denounced a campaign of “disinformation” about the Pantanal and the Amazon, even blaming local indigenous people and activists for setting the fires.

