Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train

A general view of a metro that crashed through a stop block and landed on an artwork of a whale tail at De Akkers subway station in Spijkenisse, near Roterdam, Netherlands, November 2, 2020.
Updated 02 November 2020
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train

  • The front carriage was left hanging 10 meters above the water, propped up only by the giant silver-colored sculpture — called, improbably, “Saved by the Whale’s Tail”
  • The sculpture was built around 20 years ago in a park underneath the raised metro, its name a deliberate play on the fact that it is a “tail track” at the end of the line
SPIJKENISSE, Netherlands: A Dutch metro train was saved from disaster Monday when it smashed through a safety barrier but was prevented from plummeting into water by a sculpture of a whale tail.
The driver of the train, who was the only person on board, was unharmed in the incident which happened just after midnight at Spijkenisse, near the port city of Rotterdam.
The front carriage was left hanging 10 meters (30 feet) above the water, propped up only by the giant silver-colored sculpture — called, improbably, “Saved by the Whale’s Tail.”
“The metro went off the rails and it landed on a monument called Saved by the Whale’s Tail. So that literally happened,” Carly Gorter of the Rijnmond regional safety authority told AFP.
“Because of the whale’s tail the driver actually was saved, it’s incredible.”
The driver was later held for questioning, the safety authority said. The cause of the crash was still being investigated.
The sculpture was built around 20 years ago in a park underneath the raised metro, its name a deliberate play on the fact that it is a “tail track” at the end of the line.
It features two large whale tails poking out of the water, one of which saved the train.
A team of experts, including the architect of the sculpture, was now on site to work out how to safely remove the train.
“The problem is it’s water around it, so a crane isn’t able to get there,” said Gorter.
“We have a lot of wind at the moment and that’s one of the issues that we’re facing, that’s a risk and worry.”

‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video

Updated 02 November 2020
‘Baby Shark’ becomes most-watched YouTube video

  • South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children’s YouTube to a global viral sensation
  • Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean
SEOUL: The wildly infectious and relentlessly repetitive children’s song “Baby Shark” became the most-watched YouTube video on Monday, with more than seven billion plays.
The bane of parents and teachers worldwide, the South Korea-produced song has gone from the realm of children’s YouTube to a global viral sensation, with a catchy and addictive melody buoyed by a hypnotically colorful video.
“Baby Shark Dance,” the English-language version of the song, clocked up over seven billion views on YouTube at around 0400 GMT on Monday, dethroning Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito” as the most-watched video on the platform.
The ubiquitous children’s song and earworm, first uploaded to YouTube in June 2016, is a remix of an American campfire song by the Seoul-based production company Pinkfong.
Its YouTube success paved its route into the global music charts, reaching the number 32 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019.
It has picked up plenty of adult fans along its way to global viral fame: the Washington Nationals baseball team took it up as an anthem and went on to win the World Series last year, prompting the White House to play the tune during the celebrations.
One US town played the song on a loop, while another, Florida’s West Palm Beach, used the melody to try to discourage homeless people from congregating in a public area.
It has also been pressed into anti-pandemic service, with a coronavirus-themed version, “Wash Your Hands,” teaching children the importance of personal hygiene.
Two of the last four tracks to hold the most-played record on YouTube are South Korean – rapper Psy’s megahit “Gangnam Style” held the title for more than three years until it was dethroned by Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again.”

