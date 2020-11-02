You are here

Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Banking sources revealed that Emirates NBD, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is in talks with Lebanese Blom Bank management to make an offer to buy its unit in Egypt.

The Bahraini Arab Banking Corporation is competing for the acquisition of Blom Egypt and is conducting due diligence work on the deal, which is expected to end in mid-November.

Reports said that NBD estimates the value of Blom Bank Egypt at about 6.5 to 7 billion Egyptian pounds ($413 to $444 million), about one-and-a-half times the total ownership rights in the bank.

ABC Bahrain began the due diligence procedures in late September.

Gov. of the Central Bank Tarek Amer said in previous statements that the Central Bank is fully committed to the rights of merged banks employees, including employees of the Lebanese Blom Bank in Egypt, and that the matter is the original responsibility of the Central Bank.

His comments came after a number of Blom Bank Egypt employees submitted a request to preserve their rights after the completion of the sale process, which is likely to result in the merger of Blom Egypt with the bank of the buying party.

Lebanese Blom Bank, the main owner of Blom Bank Egypt, said that a request has been submitted to the Central Bank of Egypt to obtain the necessary approvals.

The Lebanese Blom Group needs about $240 million to increase its capital to comply with the instructions of the Lebanese government. This prompted the bank to announce the sale of its units in Egypt, which represent 46 percent of the group’s total profits.

Lebanese banks are seeking to boost their finances at a time when the country faces its worst financial crisis since the civil war.

Blom Bank Egypt is affiliated with the Blom Bank Group and began operating in Egypt in 2005. It has about 41 branches, and its paid-up capital amounts to 2 billion Egyptian pounds, according to its website.

Sources said that the UAE bank is looking to strengthen its presence in the Egyptian banking sector, which it already operates in through Emirates NBD Egypt (formerly BNP Paribas).

Blom Bank, one of Lebanon’s largest banks, confirmed that it is studying strategic options, including selling its stake in Blom Bank Egypt due to adverse business conditions in Beirut, and to abide by the decisions of the Central Bank of Lebanon to increase the capital.

In a press release, the bank added that a request was submitted to the Central Bank of Egypt to obtain necessary approvals, and the Central Bank of Egypt has agreed to start the process of due diligence examination.

Sources said the deal will likely be complete within weeks, adding that there are several advisers available, including international bank HSBC and CI Capital holding for financial advice, and the Baker McKenzie Fund for legal advice.

Oman income tax expected in 2022 in fiscal shake-up

  • Plan aims to bring Oman’s fiscal deficit down to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2024
  • ‘An income tax on individuals would be a first in the Gulf’
DUBAI: Oman expects to introduce an income tax on high earners in 2022, the finance ministry said in a 2020-2024 economic plan, new details of which were published late on Sunday, as the Gulf state seeks to restore finances battered by low oil prices.
The plan aims to bring Oman’s fiscal deficit down to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product by 2024, from a preliminary deficit of 15.8 percent this year.
It also has a target of increasing non-oil revenues to 35 percent of total government revenue by 2024, from 28 percent this year.
None of the seven Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, all oil producers, currently collect income tax from individuals.
Oman’s Sultan Haitham, who took power in January, last month approved the medium-term fiscal plan to make government finances sustainable as the coronavirus crisis and low oil prices strain state coffers.
Some details of the plan emerged in a bond prospectus last month but without a date for the introduction of income tax. Revenues from it would be used to fund social programs, the plan said.
“An income tax on individuals would be a first in the Gulf. I think it will be a significant move and closely watched by other GCC countries,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
“This initiative is still under study, all aspects of its application are being considered. It is expected to apply this tax in 2022,” the 2020-2024 medium term economic balance document said.
The plan also aims to redirect state subsidies to only those groups who need it, rather than subsidizing all users. Calculating new electricity and water tariffs will be done gradually in the coming years, the document said.
According to the International Monetary Fund, Oman’s economy is expected to shrink by 10 percent this year, the biggest contraction in the Gulf, and its fiscal deficit could widen to 18.3 percent of GDP from 7.1 percent last year.
Sultan Haitham in mid-October said a 5 percent value-added tax would come into force in April 2021, as part of efforts to diversify government revenues.
All six Gulf Arab states agreed to introduce 5 percent VAT in 2018 after a slump in oil prices hit their revenues.

