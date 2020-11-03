MPs pass bill to protect UK soldiers from prosecution

You are here

British lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a bill to prevent “vexatious” prosecutions of military personnel and veterans over war crimes allegations. (File/AFP)
LONDON: British lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a bill to prevent “vexatious” prosecutions of military personnel and veterans over war crimes allegations.
The prosecution of British soldiers for alleged past crimes in Northern Ireland, and more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, has dogged the military and government for years.
The legislation proposes measures to “reduce uncertainty arising from historical allegations and create a better legal framework to deal with claims from future overseas conflicts,” according to the defense ministry.
The House of Commons passed the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill by 345 votes to 260. It now heads for debate in the House of Lords, the UK parliament’s unelected upper chamber.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the Commons that the bill would deliver on the Conservative government’s 2019 election promise to protect service personnel and veterans from “vexatious claims and endless investigations.”
Veterans minister Johnny Mercer, a former army officer who served in Afghanistan, insisted the legislation “does not decriminalize torture” but strikes “an appropriate balance between victims’ rights and access to justice.”
However John Healey, defense spokesman for the main opposition Labour party, said the bill was “dishonest and damaging” as it would not prevent “baseless” investigations and could risk British troops getting hauled before the International Criminal Court.
The legislation discourages the prosecution of current or former soldiers for alleged offenses committed on overseas operations more than five years ago.
It raises the threshold prosecutors will use in deciding to pursue a case after five years to “exceptional,” and requires them to weigh the public interest and get consent from the attorney general before prosecuting.
The bill will restrict the discretion of courts to extend time limits for bringing civil claims for personal injuries, deaths and human rights act violations to a maximum of six years.
However, the government said military operations will continue to be governed by other international humanitarian law, and denied the bill amounts to an “amnesty” for UK troops.
The UK military has been accused of covering up credible evidence of war crimes by soldiers against civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to leaks last year from two government-ordered inquiries.
In June, an independent British investigator looking into the Iraqi allegations said that all but one of thousands of complaints — which ranged from rape and torture to mock executions and other atrocities — had been dropped.
That followed a 2017 UK tribunal ruling that ex-lawyer Phil Shiner, who investigated and chronicled hundreds of the accounts of such crimes, was guilty of misconduct and dishonesty.

CHICAGO, NEW YORK: Americans are preparing for the possibility of civil unrest when today’s contentious presidential election battle is decided between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Much of the violence is expected as a “spin-off” of riots and protests that have taken place since May 31 following the death of George Floyd.
Thousands of businesses were damaged and destroyed by looting and arson in the weeks and months after the killing, and after several other high profile police shootings.
The biggest targets have been businesses and shopping malls, which began boarding up windows in cities across the country, including Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in anticipation of post election protests expected to turn violent.

Rodeo Drive, the world renowned shopping street in Beverly Hills, California, is boarded up and closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on November 3, 2020 as a precaution against possible violence on the day of the US presidential election. (AFP)


Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the city had been preparing for possible violence for months, telling protesters: “We all know that emotions will be high because they already are, and I urge you to channel those emotions into peaceful and productive expressions.”
As people voted in New York on Tuesday, construction teams in Manhattan continued to board up shops and store fronts.
More than 12 Arab-American owned businesses were looted and burned among the hundreds damaged after the Floyd killing.
Like in areas around many major cities, the suburbs of Chicago have prepared for violence, including in Orland Park, where police have erected barricades to prevent access.
Officers left some access to the Orland Park Shopping Mall open on Tuesday, leaving over 150 businesses free to trade, but planned to seal remaining entrances after voting was completed and the mall closed in the evening.
The US Marshals Service (USMS) issued a statement about potential violence, saying: “While the USMS generally does not discuss any potential enforcement activities, we can confirm that deputy US marshals stand ready to respond to violent acts of civil disobedience in any location in the nation.”
Plans were also underway to put the White House on lockdown, with 250 national guardsmen put on standby to work with local police.


Much of the fear of violence has been fueled by unconfirmed posts on social media from Democrats claiming Republican supporters would turn nasty in the event of an unfavorable outcome, and even that a group had tried to block a Biden campaign bus during a tour of Texas. Republicans, meanwhile, have claimed Democrats were readying more disorder under the guise of Black Lives Matter protests if Trump wins a second term.
The media has also fueled the violence narrative, asserting that Trump is fanning the flames of conflict through his campaign rhetoric.
The New York Times wrote on Tuesday morning: “Agitating the situation is President Donald Trump’s preemptive accusations, without evidence, of widespread voter fraud and his resistance to a peaceful transition should he lose, as well as fresh images of rioting at left-wing protests. It’s not alarmist; it’s fact: People are on edge, and law-enforcement agencies, and even social media companies, are at the ready.”
A poll released this week by USA Today and Suffolk University said 75 percent of Americans were worried about post-election violence.
And a YouGov Poll also shows that 56 percent of Americans fear they will “see an increase in violence as a result of the election.”
One issue is that nearly every news media poll released over the past month shows Biden leading Trump. If Trump wins and undermines expectations, police fear concerns could translate into violence.
Although 97 million Americans have already voted — through early voting and voting by mail — as many as 35 million more are expected to cast ballots on Tuesday.

 

