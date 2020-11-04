You are here

Jewelery maker Pandora warns new lockdowns may hurt peak season sales

Pandora fears policies to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease may harm its sales. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

  • The number of customers visiting stores was about half compared to last year but fewer were window shopping
COPENHAGEN: Danish jewelery-maker Pandora said on Tuesday positive sales momentum in the third quarter had extended into October but new coronavirus lockdown measures created uncertainty about peak season sales and its full-year guidance.

Pandora, the world’s biggest jewelry maker, saw positive sales momentum in the third quarter continue with like-for-like sales growing 8 percent in October, but said new lockdowns would force it to temporarily close at least 18 percent of its 2,700 shops worldwide in November.

“We have a very, very strong underlying sales momentum across markets,” CEO Alexander Lacik told Reuters, adding that online sales continued to “perform extremely well.”

The number of customers visiting stores was about half compared to last year but fewer were window shopping, and the higher proportion of buyers offset the lower number of total visitors, Lacik said.

Pandora, best known for its customisable silver charm bracelets, last month revised full-year profit guidance upward.

But its organic sales growth forecast for the year in the range of minus 14 percent to minus 17 percent, and EBIT margin at between 17.5 percent and 19 percent, assumed less than 10 percent of its shops would be closed.

“From what we know now, we believe we can recoup enough volume in e-commerce to keep us within the boundaries of our guidance,” Lacik said, adding that it did not take into consideration the impact of possible store closures in key markets like Italy, Spain and the US.

Pandora said third-quarter sales fell 8 percent to 4.07 billion Danish krone ($637 million).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding restructuring costs between July and September declined 21 percent to 702 million crowns, with EBIT margin at 17.2 percent.

Pandora’s shares, which have almost tripled in value since early March, were trading 2.4 percent higher in early trade.

Topics: Pandora Jewelery

Aramco makes $11.8bn in third quarter as economic activity improves

Updated 03 November 2020
Frank Kane

Aramco makes $11.8bn in third quarter as economic activity improves

  • Aramco is reviewing its capital expenditure budgets for next year, with around $20 billion earmarked for new investment in 2020
  • Total free cash flow in the quarter amounted to $12.4 billion
Updated 03 November 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, reported a better performance in the third quarter of 2020, but was still significantly impacted by the global economic downturn in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

The company, listed on the Tadawul exchange in Saudi Arabia, said that net income for the three months to the end of September was $11.8 billion. Although this was nearly halved from the comparable period of last year, it represents an 80 percent increase on the previous quarter, when the impact of the pandemic on global oil markets was at its peak.
Amin Nasser, president and chief executive, said: “We saw early signs of a recovery in the third quarter due to improved economic activity, despite the headwinds facing global energy markets.”
Aramco declared a dividend of $18.75 billion for the quarter, fulfilling the pledge it made to shareholders at the time of the record-breaking initial public offering (IPO) last year. Nasser said: “We maintained our commitment to shareholder value.”
Total free cash flow in the quarter amounted to $12.4 billion. Given the backdrop of comparatively low oil prices and reduced demand for crude around the world, a decline in profits had been expected. Aramco’s profits were much higher than any of its peer group of major oil companies. Aramco shares gained 1 percent in early trade.
The quarter was the first time financial results from SABIC, the petrochemicals group bought by Aramco from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, were included in the figures.
Nasser said: “Aramco’s integration with SABIC is proceeding as planned. Our resilience is supported by our unique scale, low upstream carbon intensity and low production costs. As the global economic and social landscape evolves, these strengths and our continued drive to lower greenhouse gas emissions mean we are well positioned to support the energy needs of the global economic recovery.”
Aramco is reviewing its capital expenditure budgets for next year, with around $20 billion earmarked for new investment in 2020. “We continue to adopt a disciplined and flexible approach to capital allocation in the face of market volatility. We are confident in Aramco’s ability to manage through these challenging times and deliver on our objectives,” he added.
Aramco is committed to big projects as part of the “circular carbon economy” to combat global warming, and delivered the first cargo of cleaner ‘blue’ ammonia to Japan during the quarter “further strengthening our focus on new and innovative solutions that contribute to the global energy transition.”
On the current market outlook, Nasser said: “The third quarter of 2020 saw early signs of a recovery in global energy markets as some governments across the world eased COVID- 19 related restrictions, providing stimulus for improved economic activity.
“The demand for crude started to rise, which was reflected in stronger crude oil prices, compared to the previous quarter. This increasingly favorable economic environment, together with Aramco’s low cost of production and unique operating model, resulted in improved earnings and cash flows for the third quarter,” he added.

Topics: Aramco economy

