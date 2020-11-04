You are here

France bans Turkish ultra-nationalists: Who are the 'Grey Wolves'?

A French army soldier stands guard as a police officer walks by a wall where graffiti was painted overnight in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon. (AFP)
Updated 04 November 2020
Menekse Tokyay 

France bans Turkish ultra-nationalists: Who are the 'Grey Wolves'?

  • Group active in European countries with significant Turkish population, such as Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and France
Updated 04 November 2020
Menekse Tokyay 

ANKARA: In a move that is likely to increase tension between Ankara and Paris, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Monday that France will ban the Turkish ultra-nationalist group the Grey Wolves. 
The group is linked to the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a political ally of the ruling government in Turkey.

During the recent conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, where France and Turkey backed opposing sides, the group became notorious for organizing “Hunt for Armenians” marches in France and for vandalizing the Armenian Genocide memorial outside Lyon with their own slogans and references to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the march, the group members threatened Armenians with slogans such as “We are going to kill them.” Four people were injured in Lyon last Wednesday during clashes between Turkish nationalists and Armenians who were protesting against Azerbaijan’s military moves.

The banning of the group, which was urged by the International League Against Racism and Anti-Semitism and the Coordination Council of Armenian Organisations in France, will be discussed by the French cabinet on Wednesday.

The Grey Wolves was established in the 1960s in Turkey by MHP as a militant wing and was responsible for triggering chaos in the streets in 1970s and 1980s when its members fought leftists and were responsible for many assassinations.

Their salute symbol, with the thumb touching the tips of the middle two fingers and the index and little fingers raised, is seen by many as neo-fascist and was banned in Austria last year. A ban has also been considered in Germany.

This year in August, Russian International Affairs Council, a pro-Kremlin think tank, also labeled the group as an “extremist” organization.

The Grey Wolves have active branches in European countries with a significant Turkish population, such as Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and France.

Samim Akgonul, a political scientist at Strasbourg University in France, said the Grey Wolves are not the most visible Turkish organization in France but they have been active from time to time, especially during crises related to the Armenian issue, such as the French memorial laws recognizing the Armenian genocide.

“Historically the supporters of the Turkish far right MHP party are organized autonomously in Europe, separate from Turkey’s official bodies such as the Turkish Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), the European division of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs,” he told Arab News.

He said that since the coalition between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP in Turkey in 2013, the mobilization of the Grey Wolves in favor of the Turkish state and the president had become much more frequent, especially in Lyon and Paris. 

Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turkish ultra-nationalist who attempted to assassinate Pope John Paul II in 1981, was also linked to the group.

According to Akgonul, the main reason for their ban in France is their recent activity against French-Armenians amid an atmosphere of general violence.

He said they were also a collateral victim of the Islamist terror in France and the response of President Erdogan to those acts of terror.

Neither the Turkish government nor its nationalistic partner have reacted yet to the statement of French minister Darmanin about disbanding the group.

Turkey expert Matthew Goldman, from the Swedish Research Institute in Istanbul, noted that the Grey Wolves are not an officially organized group in France, and so Darmanin’s announcement that they will be “dissolved” leaves many questions unanswered until the ministers discuss the issue on Wednesday.

“The far-right politician Marine Le Pen accused Darmanin of merely using empty words, tweeting that it is meaningless to claim to disband a group that is not actually organized. Instead, she called for shutting down the AKP-connected Milli Gorus Islamic Confederation, which is an official organization with 70 mosques in France,” he told Arab News.

As French President Emmanuel Macron wants to compete with Le Pen to show that he is tough on both Turkey and Islamism, Goldman wondered whether he would turn to Milli Gorus next.

German police recently stormed a Milli Gorus mosque in Berlin as part of an investigation about suspected fraud over a COVID-19 subsidy program, prompting a very sharp reaction from Erdogan.

Goldman said that if French authorities take on Milli Gorus too, it was likely to spark a strong response from Ankara.

“The Grey Wolf aggressions, responding to both the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the France-Turkey dispute, appear to be the worst of both worlds for the French public: Street gang violence and Islamist violence, even though the Grey Wolves are actually more nationalist than Islamist,” he said.

“Hopefully French authorities will be able to prevent further violence, but they are already struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic and anti-lockdown protests, so the situation is ripe for more conflict,” Goldman added.

Topics: France Turkey Nationalist Movement Party Grey Wolves

Philippine military confirms Daesh leader’s death in Mindanao

Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine military confirms Daesh leader’s death in Mindanao

  • Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan died in July
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ military on Tuesday confirmed the death of Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan, one of the top leaders of the extremist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and the designated Daesh emir in Mindanao.

Sawadjaan was added by the US to its list of global terrorists in 2019 and named as the mastermind behind a deadly cathedral bombing that same year. 

The attack, which authorities said was carried out by an Indonesian couple, killed 23 people and injured 109.

Authorities said earlier that Sawadjaan had suffered fatal injuries during an encounter with government troops in a jungle near Patikul town, Sulu province, in July. But there was no official confirmation until Tuesday.

Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. confirmed Sawadjaan's death, saying there were no more sightings of him.

“According to witnesses he died on July 7 after a fierce gunbattle with Scout Rangers on July 6,” Vinluan told Arab News.

In addition to the Jolo Cathedral bombing, Sawadjaan was accused of being behind a suicide attack in Basilan province that was believed to have been carried out by a Moroccan militant.

Sawadjaan also oversaw the kidnapping of Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani in 2012 when he was working for Al Arabiya. Atyani was held captive for 18 months by the group before being released in Dec. 2013.

The announcement of Sawadjaan's death followed a clash at sea between government forces and militants before dawn on Tuesday. 

It led to the death of seven ASG fighters, including the militant leader’s alleged successor and two other members of the Sawadjaan clan.

Vinluan said troops from Joint Task Force - Sulu intercepted the ASG members aboard a twin-engine speed boat in the open waters of Sulu sea at around 2:15 a.m.

The military dispatched an attack helicopter and multi-purpose attack vessel after being tipped off about the group’s plan to conduct kidnapping activities.

“Exchange of fire transpired which lasted for 25 minutes and resulted in the sinking of the boat utilized by more or less seven ASG members,” Vinluan added.

He identified three of those believed to have been killed as Mannul Sawadjaan, Mujapar Sawadjaan, and Madsmar Sawadjaan.

Mannul and Mujapar are cousins of ASG bomb expert Mundi Sawadjaan, who is believed to be behind August’s double suicide bombing in Jolo, while Madsmar is Mundi’s brother, the official said.

The bombings killed 14 and injured 75.

Vinluan said Mannul had been selected to replace Hatib, according to ASG members who had surrendered.

Vinluan said government forces, while conducting a search and retrieval operation, spotted the boat used by the ASG members.

“The boat was cut in half with only the front portion remaining afloat while the rear must have sunk during the ramming by the navy ship-BA493,” he said.

The troops searched the remaining half of the boat and recovered firearms, ammunition shells, magazines, bandoliers, backpacks and sledgehammers.

“We will continue to conduct military operations, maximize intelligence monitoring, and exhaust all means to preempt the terroristic activities of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu,” Vinluan said.

Joint Task Force-Sulu commander Maj. Gen William Gonzales said: "This particular achievement is a result of our united efforts with the people of the province, particularly our Tausug brothers, in bringing lasting peace and development in Sulu.”

Topics: Philippine military Mindanao Daesh Abu Sayyaf Group

