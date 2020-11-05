You are here

  • Home
  • Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Short Url

https://arab.news/rhvek

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump’s campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, laying the groundwork for contesting battleground states as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House.
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, and absentee ballot concerns, the campaign said. However, at one Michigan location in question The Associated Press observed poll watchers from both sides monitoring on Wednesday.
The AP called Michigan for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday. Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia are undecided.
The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.
The actions reveal an emerging legal strategy that the president had signaled for weeks, namely that he would attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.
His campaign also announced that it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state the AP called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” without providing specifics.
Biden said Wednesday the count should continue in all states, adding, “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us — not now, not ever.”
Campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said legal challenges were not the behavior of a winning campaign.
“What makes these charades especially pathetic is that while Trump is demanding recounts in places he has already lost, he’s simultaneously engaged in fruitless attempts to halt the counting of votes in other states in which he’s on the road to defeat,” Bates said in a statement.
Election officials continued to count votes across the country, the normal process on the day following voting. Unlike in previous years, states were contending with an avalanche of mail ballots driven by fears of voting in person during a pandemic. At least 103 million people voted early, either by mail or in-person, representing 74% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election.
Every election, results reported on election night are unofficial and the counting of ballots extends past Election Day. Mail ballots normally take more time to verify and count. This year, because of the large numbers of mail ballots and a close race, results were expected to take longer.
The Trump campaign said it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania until it is given “meaningful” access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.
The AP’s Michigan call for Biden came after the suit was filed. The president is ahead in Pennsylvania but his margin is shrinking as more mailed ballots are counted.
There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania. The state had 3.1 million mail-in ballots that take time to count and an order allows them to be received and counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a CNN interview the lawsuit was “more a political document than a legal document.”
“There is transparency in this process. The counting has been going on. There are observers observing this counting, and the counting will continue,” he said.
The Michigan lawsuit claims Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She’s accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters...to participate in fair and lawful elections.” Michigan Democrats said the suit was a longshot.
Poll watchers from both sides were plentiful Wednesday at one major polling place in question — the TCF Center in Detroit, The Associated Press observed. They checked in at a table near the entrance to the convention center’s Hall E and strolled among the tables where ballot processing was taking place. In some cases, they arrived en masse and huddled together for a group discussion before fanning out to the floor. Uniformed Detroit police officers were on hand to make sure everyone was behaving.
Mark Brewer, a former state Democratic chairman who said he was observing the Detroit vote counting as a volunteer lawyer, said he had been at the TCF arena all day and had talked with others who had been there the past couple of days. He said Republicans had not been denied access.
“This is the best absentee ballot counting operation that Detroit has ever had. They are counting ballots very efficiently, despite the obstructing tactics of the Republicans.”
GOP lawyers had already launched legal challenges involving absentee votes in Pennsylvania and Nevada, contesting local decisions that could take on national significance in the close election.
In one appeal to a Pennsylvania appellate court, the Trump campaign complained that one of its representatives was prevented from seeing the writing on mail-in ballots that were being opened and processed in Philadelphia. A judge in Philadelphia dismissed it, saying that poll observers are directed to observe, not audit.
The Georgia lawsuit filed in Chatham County essentially asks a judge to ensure the state laws are being followed on absentee ballots. Campaign officials said they were considering peppering a dozen other counties around the state with similar claims around absentee ballots.
Trump, addressing supporters at the White House early Wednesday, talked about taking the undecided race to the Supreme Court. Though it was unclear what he meant, his comments evoked a reprise of the court’s intervention in the 2000 presidential election that ended with a decision effectively handing the presidency to George W. Bush.
But there are important differences from 2000 and they already were on display. In 2000, Republican-controlled Florida was the critical state and Bush clung to a small lead. Democrat Al Gore asked for a recount and the Supreme Court stopped it.
To some election law experts, calling for the Supreme Court to intervene now seemed premature, if not rash.
A case would have to come to the court from a state in which the outcome would determine the election’s winner, Richard Hasen, a University of California, Irvine, law professor, wrote on the Election Law blog. The difference between the candidates’ vote totals would have to be smaller than the ballots at stake in the lawsuit
“As of this moment (though things can change) it does not appear that either condition will be met,” Hasen wrote.
Ohio State University election law professor Edward Foley wrote on Twitter Wednesday: “The valid votes will be counted. (The Supreme Court) would be involved only if there were votes of questionable validity that would make a difference, which might not be the case. The rule of law will determine the official winner of the popular vote in each state. Let the rule of law work.”
Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said if Trump goes to the high court, “he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president has ever suffered by the highest court in the land.”
The justices could decide to step into the dispute over the three-day extension for absentee ballots if they prove crucial to the outcome in Pennsylvania.
Even a small number of contested votes could matter if a state determines the winner of the election and the gap between Trump and Biden is small.

Topics: US2020Election

Afghan negotiator says Taliban eyeing ‘military victory’

Updated 05 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan negotiator says Taliban eyeing ‘military victory’

  • According to a UN report released on Oct. 27, more than 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year in the increasing violence
Updated 05 November 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: A prominent women’s rights advocate who was part of Afghanistan’s government’s team of negotiators at the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban said that despite the negotiations in Doha, Qatar, the insurgent group believe in regaining power “through military means.”

“(Since signing the deal with the US), the Taliban feel they are the winner, they have got the idea that they are in a position of power and they can probably win militarily as well … which is totally wrong,” said Fawzia Koofi, one of the four negotiators who returned to Afghanistan last week citing a lack of progress in the Doha talks.

The intra-Afghan talks began on Sept. 12 after a US-brokered deal with the Taliban in February this year to find a peaceful settlement to end the protracted conflict in the country.

However, the two sides have failed to draw up a mechanism for the negotiations, let alone engage in serious talks.

Two key conditions of the February agreement were a prisoner exchange program between the Afghan government and the Taliban and the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign troops from the country, ending Washington’s most prolonged conflict in history more than 19 years after the invasion.

Washington’s accord has given the militants “the impression that they can retake power by force,” similar to the lawless era of the 1990s, years after the pull-out of former Soviet Union’s troops from Afghanistan, Koofi told Arab News.

She was one of four women delegates appointed for the talks with the Taliban and she said that, contrary to the spirit of the deal with the US, the group has “stepped up attacks across the country, despite promising to reduce violence after the release of thousands of its inmates from Afghan jails.”

“Even if they win some places militarily … by violence, that is not going to be sustainable. Now that we have this momentum, the regional countries are pro-peace, everyone is pro-peace, we need to focus on how we can bring sustainable peace,” Koofi said.

Her concerns are well-founded.

According to a UN report released on Oct. 27, more than 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year in the increasing violence and fighting between government forces and Taliban fighters.

“Given the surge of attacks by the Taliban, I believe there are different approaches between Taliban negotiators in Qatar and their commanders in the field. The Taliban really need to demonstrate that they have one united position,” she said.

Koofi added that the withdrawal of American troops was also “condition-based.”

“In the absence of a political settlement between the Taliban and the Afghan government, the troops may not leave the country,” she said.

A staunch women rights activist, Koofi served as a lawmaker in Afghanistan and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year.

In August, she survived an assassination attempt when gunmen opened fire on her convoy to the north of Kabul. At the time she described the attack as the work of “peace spoilers,” suggesting that the Daesh could have been behind it.

Although a Taliban critic, she was among a group that held a rare meeting with the Taliban leaders in 2019 in Russia.

When asked to describe her experience of sitting round the table with the Taliban and their body language during the intra-Afghan talks, she said: “I am used to this environment. I was trying to normalize the situation so that the two sides were regarded just as people who have different political views, rather than by their gender.

“It has not been easy. We talk about the future of our country, we have different political views, but let us accept the fact that we can be different.”

She said that engaging with women during the talks seemed “easier” for the Taliban after last year’s meeting in Russia.

“I think for those Taliban who were in talks before, the presence of women was easier than for those have joined the negotiations table team recently; They still have a long way to go to accept the fact that Afghanistan is represented by its women.”

Outside the contact group meetings and routine discussions, Koofi said, the Taliban negotiators were much more strict. “Some of them did not even look at the women in the eyes.”

Although the Taliban have pledged to uphold women’s rights before the start of the intra-Afghan talks and as part of the new mechanism, Koofi said there was no clarity on how they hoped to implement it.

“The Taliban have not given any clear policy with regards to women’s role in future of Afghanistan,” she said.

The group had banned women from working and seeking an education during its rule from 1996 until being ousted from power in the US-led invasion in late 2001.

“The Taliban should understand that Afghanistan today is not certainly as it was when they ruled. Back then, it was a country at war, people wanted some level of stability, and they (Taliban) succeeded. But right now, people have different views about government and they do not prefer an Islamic Emirate.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

World
Afghanistan claims killing an Al-Qaeda leader wanted by FBI
World
Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

Latest updates

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting outcome
Belgium Embassy in Saudi Arabia concludes breast cancer awareness activities
Saudi wildlife center to issue falcon passports online
Diplomats praise new labor reforms in Saudi Arabia
G20 ministers vow to back $2.3tr cultural economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.