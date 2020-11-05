Philippe Gas has been appointed as the new chief executive officer for the Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC), the developer of Saudi Arabia’s future capital of entertainment, sports, and the arts.

Qiddiya is a core tenet of the Vision 2030 reform plan and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The giga-project has a dual economic and social purpose, to advance economic diversification and unlock new professional pathways while enriching the lives of the Kingdom’s youth.

Following 30 years with The Walt Disney Co., most recently as president and managing director of Walt Disney Attractions Japan and Disneyland International, Gas will replace Qiddiya’s founding CEO Michael Reininger.

Gas was previously the CEO of Euro Disney SCA, the first tourism destination in Europe, and served in the role for seven years. He also led the launch of Shanghai Disney Resort, The Walt Disney Co.’s first theme park in mainland China and its largest international investment to date.

He graduated from Paris II Pantheon-Assas University and joined Disney in 1991 working at Disneyland Paris for five years before moving to The Walt Disney Co. and holding positions at company locations around the world.

“Qiddiya is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop an unforgettable offering that will transform entertainment for an entire region and create cherished memories for current and future generations,” Gas said.

“I am grateful to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and the Qiddiya board of directors for entrusting me with this prestigious responsibility.

“The Qiddiya team has delivered a lot in a short amount of time and it is my honor to take the helm at this critical juncture so that together, we can launch an incredible new entertainment experience to the world,” he added.