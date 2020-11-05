You are here

  Philippe Gas, CEO of KSA's Qiddiya Investment Co.

Philippe Gas, CEO of KSA’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

Philippe Gas
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Philippe Gas, CEO of KSA’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

  • Gas was was most recently president and managing director of Walt Disney Attractions Japan and Disneyland International
  • He replaced Qiddiya’s founding CEO Michael Reininger
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Philippe Gas has been appointed as the new chief executive officer for the Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC), the developer of Saudi Arabia’s future capital of entertainment, sports, and the arts.

Qiddiya is a core tenet of the Vision 2030 reform plan and is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The giga-project has a dual economic and social purpose, to advance economic diversification and unlock new professional pathways while enriching the lives of the Kingdom’s youth.

Following 30 years with The Walt Disney Co., most recently as president and managing director of Walt Disney Attractions Japan and Disneyland International, Gas will replace Qiddiya’s founding CEO Michael Reininger.

Gas was previously the CEO of Euro Disney SCA, the first tourism destination in Europe, and served in the role for seven years. He also led the launch of Shanghai Disney Resort, The Walt Disney Co.’s first theme park in mainland China and its largest international investment to date.

He graduated from Paris II Pantheon-Assas University and joined Disney in 1991 working at Disneyland Paris for five years before moving to The Walt Disney Co. and holding positions at company locations around the world.

“Qiddiya is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to develop an unforgettable offering that will transform entertainment for an entire region and create cherished memories for current and future generations,” Gas said.

“I am grateful to His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman and the Qiddiya board of directors for entrusting me with this prestigious responsibility.

“The Qiddiya team has delivered a lot in a short amount of time and it is my honor to take the helm at this critical juncture so that together, we can launch an incredible new entertainment experience to the world,” he added.

Topics: Who's Who Qiddiyah Vision 2030

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

Updated 05 November 2020
SPA

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

  • The ministers met remotely on Thursday, with the UAE tourism minister presiding
Updated 05 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourism ministers are adopting a unified approach when it comes to positioning the region as a pioneering tourist destination, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib said.

Al-Khatib said that discussions between member states’ ministers is especially important in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the tourism sector regionally and globally.

During a meeting held remotely on Thursday and chaired by the UAE minister for entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises, Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al-Falasi, Al-Khatib said that during the pandemic the Kingdom made “remarkable efforts to protect the sector at the local level.”

Al-Khatib said that the Tourism Ministry engaged in serious partnerships with international and local authorities, including the World Tourism Organization, which set up its first regional office in Riyadh.

He said that tourism ministers in the G20 countries held a series of meetings to confront the fallout from the pandemic, and the Kingdom took a number of initiatives to help the tourism industry’s recovery.

The meeting discussed topics including a comprehensive vision for joint tourism business, and strengthening cooperation between the tourism and culture sectors in GCC countries. Ras Al-Khaimah was approved as the capital of Gulf Tourism in 2021, provided that an exhibition of crafts and handicrafts is organized in the capital.

Topics: UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ras Al-Khaimah

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

