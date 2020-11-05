You are here

  • Home
  • Forget Suarez and Dzeko, Morata is a bargain for Juventus

Forget Suarez and Dzeko, Morata is a bargain for Juventus

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, center, passes the ball to Alvaro Morata, third right, who scores the opening goal in their match against Ferencvaros. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/46qz9

Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
AP

Forget Suarez and Dzeko, Morata is a bargain for Juventus

  • Morata was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid for €10 million ($12 million)
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
AP

ROME:  Four goals in three Champions League games. Six in seven matches overall.

Not bad for a player who was Juventus’ fourth option in the transfer market.

Signed on loan from Atletico Madrid for €10 million ($12 million), Alvaro Morata is turning into a bargain buy. The Bianconeri turned to him in September only after failing to sign Luis Suarez, Edin Dzeko and Arkadiusz Milik.

And when Paulo Dybala lacked condition and Cristiano Ronaldo caught the coronavirus, Juventus thrust Morata into action.

After scoring the opening two goals in Juventus’ 4-1 win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday, Morata said, “I’ve got the motivation that every player needs. I feel wanted and desired and I’ve got everything I need here.”

But Juventus initially desired Suarez, who went so far as to take an Italian language and citizenship exam, and Dzeko, who was so sure in September that he was heading to Juventus that he stopped training with Roma.

Morata, however, was an appealing backup plan because he won two Serie A titles with Juventus in 2015 and 2016 and played with new coach Andrea Pirlo for part of that stint.

Perhaps that’s why Pirlo seemed to know that Morata could prosper in a traditional center forward role supported by Ronaldo — as evidenced when Ronaldo set up Morata’s second goal against Ferencvaros.

”(Ronaldo) can play behind the two strikers, next to Morata like in this match, a bit behind him,” Pirlo said. “He moved well, and they liaised well when they needed to.”

Morata also had already teamed with Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

Unlike what could have been the case with Suarez and Dzeko, Morata seems more willing to adapt his game to Juventus’ other forward and accept a reserve role when Ronaldo and Dybala regain their top fitness. He’s used to it. He was often not a first choice striker at Real Madrid and Chelsea.

“I know they have their characteristics and I must make the most of their qualities to be in the right place for a goal or a pass,” Morata said. “I’m at the disposal of the team and don’t mind adapting to their characteristics with my movement.”

At 28, Morata also offers more prime years than the 33-year-old Suarez and the 34-year-old Dzeko.

One more thing that Suarez, Dzeko and even Milik couldn’t have had is a familiarity with Juventus. Morata’s wife is from northern Italy and he is clearly comfortable in Turin.

“I said when I came back here that I felt like a more complete player, and I matured as a person by going through the good and bad in my career,” Morata said.

The loan deal gives Juventus the option to purchase Morata’s full rights by the end of the season for an additional €45 million ($53 million); or extend the loan for another season for another €10 million, after which Juventus can purchase his full rights for €35 million ($41 million).

In the meantime, Morata and Juventus could be tested on Sunday in a visit to Lazio, a team they lost to twice last season, including in the Italian Super Cup.

Lazio, however, could be shorthanded after European Golden Shoe winner Ciro Immobile, goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and midfielder Lucas Leiva failed to pass UEFA’s coronavirus protocols and had to sit out a 1-1 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg in the Champions League.

Like with Morata, though, Lazio has been able to come up with another scoring solution in Felipe Caicedo. The Ecuadorean striker scored a late equalizer against Zenit after having also scored a late winner off the bench in a wild 4-3 victory at Torino last weekend.

Also on Sunday, Atalanta host Inter Milan as all four of Italy’s Champions League squads go head-to-head. Serie A leader AC Milan host in-form Hellas Verona.

 

Topics: Juventus UEFA Champions League Alvaro Morata

Related

Sport
Time catches up with Ronaldo and Juventus in quest for Champions League
Sport
Morata misses out on Spain World Cup squad

Brazilian star just what the doctor ordered for Al-Ittihad

Updated 27 min 27 sec ago
John Duerden

Brazilian star just what the doctor ordered for Al-Ittihad

  • Hard-working midfielder Bruno Henrique ready to help Tigers roar once more
Updated 27 min 27 sec ago
John Duerden

LONDON: The new season may just be three games old, but fans are already saying that Bruno Henrique is the best foreign signing that Al-Ittihad have made in years.

If the Brazilian continues as he has started then this campaign may end up being much better than the last two which saw the two-time Asian champions languishing in the unfamiliar surroundings of the bottom half of the Saudi Pro League table.

The 31-year-old, a hard-working midfielder with an eye for a pass who helps out at the back and in attack, has spent much of his career challenging for titles with clubs that are as big in Brazil and South America as Al-Ittihad are in Saudi Arabia and Asia.

With a league title in 2015 for Corinthians and then again for Palmeiras three years later, when he was named in the league’s team of the season, Henrique felt it was time for a new challenge and thoughts started to drift toward a first overseas move.

That helped to ensure that when Al-Ittihad, coached by compatriot Fabio Carille, came calling in October, it didn’t take Henrique long to say “yes.” He is continuing a fine tradition of talented Brazilians making a difference with the Tigers.

“I had heard a lot of good things from the many Brazilian players who played here before,” Henrique told Arab News.

Even with all that, he was unprepared for his initial reception. “After a long trip from Brazil, I arrived at the airport with no expectations, but to my surprise, people from the club were there. They gave me flowers and a yellow-and-black scarf. When you come to a different country and know nobody then a warm reception shows you how welcome you are. So my first impression of Saudi Arabia was the best I could have.”

Al-Ittihad have not been Saudi Arabian champions since 2009, four years after they last ruled Asia. Despite the struggles of late, expectations remain high, something the midfielder relishes.

“Corinthians and Palmeiras are two of the biggest teams in Brazil,” he said. “I know the kind of pressure that comes with playing for a big team. Al-Ittihad have a big history and a heavy shirt. We are working hard to put the team where it deserves to be.”

It will take time. “In my experience, we always have to focus on the next game. That is more important than to look at what happened in the past. We have to build, step by step, a whole road that will take Ittihad back to the top again.”

After getting a taste of the standard in the country, Henrique knows it won’t be easy.  “I have played only three games but can see that it is a competitive championship. The players perform well and with intensity. I have been impressed. The coach told me that the level is high and I agree.”

The midfielder has settled quickly. A fine injury-time equalizer in his second game against Al-Fateh on Oct. 24 showed his energy, technique and determination. Then came a 2-0 win over Al-Ahli, third last season, that has fans excited.

However, they are having to watch from home, with stadiums currently empty in line with regulations to combat coronavirus.

“It’s the same in Brazil, it’s so sad but it’s time to be safe and think about the health of everyone. To have the crowd pumps us up and it is a big loss. We are sure that our fans are supporting us at home while following all the health protocols. We are working hard to give them something to smile about.”

When things settle down, Henrique will be able to spend more time looking around his new home.

“My first impression is that Jeddah is clean and organized, with the beauty of the sea and modern buildings. I hope that soon I will enjoy all of the good things and places that my teammates are suggesting.”

And he will soon be able to explore it with his family. If the move was an easy decision in football terms, there are always other aspects to consider.

“On the personal side, it was a tough choice. My wife is in the final phase of her pregnancy. We decided that it would be best for her and the baby to stay in Brazil to be close to the doctors who have been there throughout the pregnancy. Happily, the family will soon arrive in Saudi Arabia. I can’t wait to hold my daughter in my arms.”

Holding the league trophy may take a little longer, but with players of the quality of Bruno Henrique, the good times may be just around the corner for Al-Ittihad.

Topics: Bruno Henrique Al-ittihad Saudi Pro League

Related

Sport
Recalling Al-Ittihad’s glory days
Special
Sport
Saudi Professional League’s long-awaited return leaves Al-Ittihad in relegation trouble

Latest updates

Pressure grows on Turkish government over use of earthquake taxes
Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation
Brazilian star just what the doctor ordered for Al-Ittihad
Forget Suarez and Dzeko, Morata is a bargain for Juventus
Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.