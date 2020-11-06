US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ

Israeli minister warns of war if Biden wins, returns to Iran deal

DUBAI: Democractic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s position on the Iran deal could lead to a “violent confrontation” between the two countries, local daily The Jerusalem Post reported, citing an Israeli minister.

“Biden has said openly for a long time that he will go back to the nuclear agreement,” Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said.

Hanegbi said most Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saw the 2015 deal as “mistaken – and that’s an understatement.”

“If Biden stays with that policy, there will, in the end, be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran,” he said.

But another Israeli minister had a different opinion on a likely Biden victory.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Zvi Hauser said he knew Biden’s stances during his tenure as US vice president, calling him a “true friend of Israel.”

“I assume that even if the Iran Deal is renewed… it will be better than the previous one,” he added.