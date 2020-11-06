You are here

  • Home
  • US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ

US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ

Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic movement, and is also a former foreign minister. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gh76a

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ

  • US President Donald Trump’s administration is expected on Friday to impose the sanctions on Bassil
  • The United States deems Iranian-backed Hezbollah to be a terrorist group
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

The United States is planning to sanction Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement party, which was founded by President Michel Aoun and is allied with Hezbollah, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday.
US President Donald Trump’s administration is expected on Friday to impose the sanctions on Bassil for assisting his ally, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, the newspaper reported, citing sources.
The US Department of Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.
The United States deems Iranian-backed Hezbollah, which is a powerful political presence in Lebanon, to be a terrorist group. It has sanctioned several Hezbollah members.
Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanon’s president and head of the Christian-led FPM, is also a former foreign minister.

Topics: US Lebanon Gebran Bassil

Related

Special
Middle-East
Impoverished Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN center in Lebanon
Lifestyle
Lebanon’s Rami Kadi named UN goodwill ambassador for sustainable fashion

Israeli minister warns of war if Biden wins, returns to Iran deal

Updated 06 November 2020
Arab News

Israeli minister warns of war if Biden wins, returns to Iran deal

  • The minister said most Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saw the 2015 deal as a mistake
Updated 06 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Democractic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s position on the Iran deal could lead to a “violent confrontation” between the two countries, local daily The Jerusalem Post reported, citing an Israeli minister.

“Biden has said openly for a long time that he will go back to the nuclear agreement,” Settlements Minister Tzachi Hanegbi said.

Hanegbi said most Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saw the 2015 deal as “mistaken – and that’s an understatement.”

“If Biden stays with that policy, there will, in the end, be a violent confrontation between Israel and Iran,” he said.

But another Israeli minister had a different opinion on a likely Biden victory.

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Zvi Hauser said he knew Biden’s stances during his tenure as US vice president, calling him a “true friend of Israel.”

“I assume that even if the Iran Deal is renewed… it will be better than the previous one,” he added.

Topics: 2020 US Election Joe Biden Donald Trump 2020 us elections

Related

Middle-East
Israeli army destroys Palestinian village in Jordan Valley
Middle-East
Israel razes most of Palestinian Bedouin village in West Bank on US election day

Latest updates

US to sanction leader of Lebanon’s Free Patriotic Movement: WSJ
Japan to open English-speaking support office to lure foreign asset managers
Israeli minister warns of war if Biden wins, returns to Iran deal
US election: a roller-coaster count for both the Trump and Biden camps
Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.